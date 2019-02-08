Jet Life/Atlantic

2009 was the year everything changed. It was the year XXL instituted the official title of its soon-to-be annual Freshman cover series. It was the year Twitter entered the public consciousness for the first meaningful time when Michael Jackson died and users crashed the then-burgeoning application’s servers. It was Spotify’s first year of business. And it was long before any of these three disparate entities had become the necessary, interconnected cultural institutions of our times — the same industries that have become instrumental when it comes to covering releases like Currensy and Wiz Khalifa’s new album, 2009, the culmination of all that change and a comforting slice of nostalgia reminding rap fans of a simpler time.

You could argue that Currensy and Wiz Khalifa are the biggest beneficiaries of the new system — beneficiaries who also helped turn Spotify, Twitter, and the XXL Freshman cover into the pillars that they are today. That very first official Freshman cover featured none other than the lowest-key veteran of the independent hip-hop scene around. Currensy The Hot Spitta had drifted from label to label, from No Limit to Cash Money, for the early part of the 2000s with little notoriety or success, but rode a wave of digital mixtapes that highlighted his work ethic. Wiz would follow him onto the cover the next year, but right smack dab in the middle, they dropped their seminal joint mixtape, How Fly.

I’m not sure if it’s the first of its kind, but it certainly was one of the most impactful. Preceding Watch The Throne by almost 24 months exactly, How Fly became a standard for joint albums, since ascending into something like internet myth for the past decade, mainly due to its absence from legit streaming platforms like Apple Music and Spotify. Twitter users remember it fondly, however, and scrambled for its eventual streaming debut — a feat they accomplished just weeks before 2009’s own curtain call. Its premise was simple: Two guys rapping about doing getting high and doing/owning fly sh*t you couldn’t do/have — unless you really worked at it.