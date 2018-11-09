In honor of Wu-Tang Clan’s groundbreaking debut’s 25th anniversary, two of the group’s members, Masta Killa and Raekwon The Chef, dropped by Beats 1 Radio to chat with Ebro Darden about its making and impact. Over the course of the conversation, they addressed the reason that only one of the two contemporary rappers with a song titled “Wu-Tang Forever” actually managed to get the whole Clan to feature.

With two different songs out called “Wu-Tang Forever,” one from Logic and one from Drake, it’s understandable if there’s a little confusion over the group’s involvement in both. While Drake generated buzz for his 2013 album Nothing Was The Same by teasing an upcoming collaboration with the Staten Island band’s full lineup, in the end, he was only able to secure a sample of “It’s Yourz” from the Clan’s 1997 album Wu-Tang Forever. When Logic released his album YSIV earlier this year, fans were surprised to find that he’d pulled the whole group together for the first in a long time, even roping in Jackpot Scotty Wotty, a longtime associate who’d run with the crew before their debut Enter The Wu-Tang (36 Chambers), which came out 25 years ago today.

According to Masta Killa, ““[It was] the timing” that held back their collaboration with Drake. “I remember Drake also reached out for us to get the same. He wanted everybody. He even dedicated a song for Wu-Tang or whatever. But Logic was blessed to, I guess, the right timing and then he got it done.”

Raekwon also admitted that the addition of Scotty Wotty was a draw, saying: ““He was able to reach out and one thing led to another and the next thing you know … he even got one of the top MCs in the neighborhood that we looked up to on the track too. It was like, ‘Wow, you even went and got Scotty. Why he on there?’ How’d that happen? But it happened.”

According to HipHopDX, Logic’s “Wu-Tang Forever” gave the group their first charting single in sixteen years, landing at No. 17 on R&B/Hip-Hop Digital Song Sales and No. 44 on the all-genre Digital Song Sales.