Jacqueline Verdugo & Red Bull Content Pool

Thursday night, Red Bull Radio, comedian/artist Zack Fox, and Awful Records took over the Resident in Downtown LA for a special, live recording of “Bruh With Awful Records” featuring a host of special guests, special drinks, and over-the-top, crackpot comedy. The episode will be available later today at 6PM EST, but the live effect elevated the half-insightful, half-outrageous radio show to wild new heights that may surprise even longtime fans.

The live recording, hosted by Fox, featured a riffing, uproarious dialogue between the host and his rambunctious friends who included comedian/television writer Jak Knight, who warmed up the crowd with some truly shameless stand-up, Awful Records founder and rapper Father, sporting a fringe wig that he used to hilarious effect, Awful Records “darkwave” R&B singer Abra who clashed with her stagemates over Soulja Boy records and proclaimed “I hate everything,” Portland rapper Aminé, who revealed his early-to-bed sleeping habits, and surprise guest Thundercat, bedecked in a Dragon Ball Z character’s robe.

The host and guests riffed on the benefits of wigs, how each of them met, how they deal with their rise to prominence, and audience questions, which revealed that Thundercat has been working on new music with Flying Lotus. Throughout the 90-minute recording, the good Fox and friends kept up a rollicking back-and-forth with each other and the audience, roasting anyone in range and reminiscing over their favorite ringtone raps.

It’s worth a listen, which you can do here at 6 PM EST. If you’re not already at home or in your car, headphones are recommended. Don’t say I didn’t warn you.