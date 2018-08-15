ONEPOINTFIVE out now A post shared by aminé (@amine) on Aug 14, 2018 at 9:06pm PDT

2018 is apparently the year of the surprise project. Industry vets like Chance The Rapper, DRAM, Future, and Jay-Z have all joined the trend of dropping new material without warning, and now, Portland rapper Aminé has jumped on the bandwagon with the surprise release of OnePointFive. The 13-track project features rising rap stars G Herbo, Rico Nasty, and Gunna and finds Aminé contemplating his newfound star status, his standing with a few exes, and natural hair product, among other things.

Aminé has marketed the project as an “EpLpMixtapeAlbum,” which highlights how radically categorization of musical collections has changed in the digital streaming era. Rather than simply calling it an “EP,” “mixtape,” or “street album,” Aminé mashes all the terms up into a made-up term that allows him the creative freedom to simply put out the eclectic, unpredictable music that has become his stock in trade.

OnePointFive is a bit of a stylistic left turn from his previous, ultra-cheery Republic Records debut, Good For You, highlight by the redux of Good For You cut “STFU.” On OnePointFive, “STFU2” is edgier and more aggressive than its predecessor, reflective of the entire projects more boastful, confrontational style. Aminé’s rhymes remain as clever and quirky as ever, but it looks like he’s all the way done being humble — at least until his next proper album.

OnePointFive is out now via Republic Records. Get it here.