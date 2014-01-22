’12 Years a Slave’ and ‘Blue is the Warmest Color’ win with Gay and Lesbian critics

“12 Years a Slave” has picked up yet another Best Picture prize from a critics organization, as the Gay & Lesbian Entertainment Critics Association (GALECA) tapped it the year’s best for 2013. Oscar frontrunners Matthew McConaughey and Cate Blanchett won top acting honors, while “Blue is the Warmest Color” received a pair of prizes including LGBT Film of the Year. HBO’s “Behind the Candelabra” and Netflix’s “Orange is the New Black” picked up awards in the TV categories, including a tie for TV Drama of the Year. Check out the full list of nominees and winners below and remember to keep track of the season via The Circuit.
Film of the Year
“American Hustle”
“Blue is the Warmest Color”
“Dallas Buyers Club”
“Gravity”
“Her”
“Laurence Anyways”
“12 Years a Slave” – WINNER
Film Performance of the Year – Actor
Leonardo DiCaprio, “The Wolf of Wall Street”
Chiwetel Ejiofor, “12 Years a Slave”
James Franco, “Spring Breakers”
Jared Leto, “Dallas Buyers Club”
Matthew McConaughey, “Dallas Buyers Club” – WINNER
Film Performance of the Year – Actress
Cate Blanchett, “Blue Jasmine” – WINNER
Sandra Bullock, “Gravity”
Judi Dench, “Philomena”
Adèle Exarchopoulos, “Blue is the Warmest Color”
Lupita Nyong”o, “12 Years a Slave”
LGBT Film of the Year
“Blue is the Warmest Color” – WINNER
“Dallas Buyers Club”
“Kill Your Darlings”
“Laurence Anyways”
“Philomena”
Foreign Language Film of the Year
“Blue is the Warmest Color” – WINNER
“The Great Beauty”
“The Hunt”
“I”m So Excited!”
“Laurence Anyways”
“Out in the Dark”
Documentary of the Year
(theatrical release, TV airing or DVD release)
“The Act of Killing”
“Blackfish”
“Bridegroom” – WINNER
“I Am Divine”
“20 Feet from Stardom”
Campy Flick of the Year
“August: Osage County”
“The Canyons”
“Carrie”
“The Great Gatsby”
“I”m So Excited!” – WINNER
Unsung Film of the Year
“Frances Ha”
“In A World …”
“Kill Your Darlings” – WINNER (tie)
“Short Term 12” – WINNER (tie)
“The Spectacular Now”
Visually Striking Film of the Year
(honoring a production of stunning beauty, “from art direction to cinematography)
“Frozen”
“Gravity” – WINNER
“Inside Llewyn Davis”
“Laurence Anyways”
“The Great Gatsby”
TV Drama of the Year
“American Horror Story: Coven”
“Behind the Candelabra” – WINNER (tie)
“Breaking Bad”
“Mad Men”
“Orange is the New Black” – WINNER (tie)
TV Comedy of the Year
“The Big Bang Theory”
“Getting On”
“Girls” – WINNER
“Ja”mie: Private School Girl”
“Modern Family”
“Veep”
TV Performance of the Year – Actor
“Bryan Cranston, “Breaking Bad”
“Michael Douglas, “Behind the Candelabra” – WINNER
“Jon Hamm, “Mad Men”
“Jim Parsons, “The Big Bang Theory”
Kevin Spacey, “House of Cards”
TV Performance of the Year – Actress
Vera Farmiga, “Bates Motel”
Jessica Lange, “American Horror Story: Coven” – WINNER
Tatiana Maslany, “Orphan Black”
Taylor Schilling, “Orange is the New Black”
Kerry Washington, “Scandal”
Robin Wright, “House of Cards”
TV Musical Performance of the Year
Shirley Bassey, “Goldfinger” – “82nd Academy Awards” – WINNER
Neil Patrick Harris, “Bigger” – “67th Annual Tony Awards”
Jane Krakowski, “Theme from Rural Juror” – “30 Rock”
Jessica Lange and cast, “The Name Game” – “American Horror Story: Asylum”
Lea Michele, “To Make You Feel My Love” – “Glee”
LGBT TV Show of the Year
“Behind the Candelabra”
“Bridegroom”
“Modern Family”
“Orange is the New Black” – WINNER
“RuPaul”s Drag Race”
Campy TV Show of the Year
“American Horror Story: Coven” – WINNER
“Behind the Candelabra”
“House of Versace”
“Sharknado”
“Smash”
Unsung TV Show of the Year
“Broadchurch”
“The Carrie Diaries”
“Cougar Town”
“Getting On” – WINNER
“Mom”
“Orphan Black”
The “We”re Wilde About You” Rising Star Award
Adèle Exarchopoulos
Dane DeHaan
Laverne Cox – WINNER
Lupita Nyong”o
Tatiana Maslany
Wilde Wit of the Year
(honoring a performer, writer or commentator whose observations both challenge and amuse)
Rachel Maddow – WINNER
Bill Maher
Kate McKinnon
Dan Savage
Amy Schumer
Wilde Artist of the Year
(honoring a truly groundbreaking force in the fields of film, theater and/or television)
Alfonso Cuarón
Xavier Dolan
James Franco – WINNER
Spike Jonze
Steve McQueen
Timeless Award
(to an actor or performer whose exemplary career is marked by character, wisdom and wit)
Lily Tomlin
August: Osage County, the campiest flick you will ever see that’s adapted from a pulitzer prize winning play. ;)
I really didn’t find it that campy. Sigh.
Ok, now I love me some Dame Shirley Bassey…but was that performance REALLY better than the other nominees? Its cool that they have a musical performance category. But they could have awarded NPH for perhaps the best Tony opener EVER. Or Jenna Krakowski for the ultimate payoff of a favorite long running joke.
glad to see Short Term 12 get something though.
*Jane* Krakowski. I get confused since she essentially is that character.
12 Years a Slave amazing movie with Oscar-worthy Chiwetel Ejiofor he should win for good taste