’12 Years a Slave’ and ‘Blue is the Warmest Color’ win with Gay and Lesbian critics

“12 Years a Slave” has picked up yet another Best Picture prize from a critics organization, as the Gay & Lesbian Entertainment Critics Association (GALECA) tapped it the year’s best for 2013. Oscar frontrunners Matthew McConaughey and Cate Blanchett won top acting honors, while “Blue is the Warmest Color” received a pair of prizes including LGBT Film of the Year. HBO’s “Behind the Candelabra” and Netflix’s “Orange is the New Black” picked up awards in the TV categories, including a tie for TV Drama of the Year. Check out the full list of nominees and winners below and remember to keep track of the season via The Circuit.

Film of the Year

“American Hustle”

“Blue is the Warmest Color”

“Dallas Buyers Club”

“Gravity”

“Her”

“Laurence Anyways”

“12 Years a Slave” – WINNER

Film Performance of the Year – Actor

Leonardo DiCaprio, “The Wolf of Wall Street”

Chiwetel Ejiofor, “12 Years a Slave”

James Franco, “Spring Breakers”

Jared Leto, “Dallas Buyers Club”

Matthew McConaughey, “Dallas Buyers Club” – WINNER

Film Performance of the Year – Actress

Cate Blanchett, “Blue Jasmine” – WINNER

Sandra Bullock, “Gravity”

Judi Dench, “Philomena”

Adèle Exarchopoulos, “Blue is the Warmest Color”

Lupita Nyong”o, “12 Years a Slave”

LGBT Film of the Year

“Blue is the Warmest Color” – WINNER

“Dallas Buyers Club”

“Kill Your Darlings”

“Laurence Anyways”

“Philomena”

Foreign Language Film of the Year

“Blue is the Warmest Color” – WINNER

“The Great Beauty”

“The Hunt”

“I”m So Excited!”

“Laurence Anyways”

“Out in the Dark”

Documentary of the Year

(theatrical release, TV airing or DVD release)

“The Act of Killing”

“Blackfish”

“Bridegroom” – WINNER

“I Am Divine”

“20 Feet from Stardom”

Campy Flick of the Year

“August: Osage County”

“The Canyons”

“Carrie”

“The Great Gatsby”

“I”m So Excited!” – WINNER

Unsung Film of the Year

“Frances Ha”

“In A World …”

“Kill Your Darlings” – WINNER (tie)

“Short Term 12” – WINNER (tie)

“The Spectacular Now”

Visually Striking Film of the Year

(honoring a production of stunning beauty, “from art direction to cinematography)

“Frozen”

“Gravity” – WINNER

“Inside Llewyn Davis”

“Laurence Anyways”

“The Great Gatsby”

TV Drama of the Year

“American Horror Story: Coven”

“Behind the Candelabra” – WINNER (tie)

“Breaking Bad”

“Mad Men”

“Orange is the New Black” – WINNER (tie)

TV Comedy of the Year

“The Big Bang Theory”

“Getting On”

“Girls” – WINNER

“Ja”mie: Private School Girl”

“Modern Family”

“Veep”

TV Performance of the Year – Actor

“Bryan Cranston, “Breaking Bad”

“Michael Douglas, “Behind the Candelabra” – WINNER

“Jon Hamm, “Mad Men”

“Jim Parsons, “The Big Bang Theory”

Kevin Spacey, “House of Cards”

TV Performance of the Year – Actress

Vera Farmiga, “Bates Motel”

Jessica Lange, “American Horror Story: Coven” – WINNER

Tatiana Maslany, “Orphan Black”

Taylor Schilling, “Orange is the New Black”

Kerry Washington, “Scandal”

Robin Wright, “House of Cards”

TV Musical Performance of the Year

Shirley Bassey, “Goldfinger” – “82nd Academy Awards” – WINNER

Neil Patrick Harris, “Bigger” – “67th Annual Tony Awards”

Jane Krakowski, “Theme from Rural Juror” – “30 Rock”

Jessica Lange and cast, “The Name Game” – “American Horror Story: Asylum”

Lea Michele, “To Make You Feel My Love” – “Glee”

LGBT TV Show of the Year

“Behind the Candelabra”

“Bridegroom”

“Modern Family”

“Orange is the New Black” – WINNER

“RuPaul”s Drag Race”

Campy TV Show of the Year

“American Horror Story: Coven” – WINNER

“Behind the Candelabra”

“House of Versace”

“Sharknado”

“Smash”

Unsung TV Show of the Year

“Broadchurch”

“The Carrie Diaries”

“Cougar Town”

“Getting On” – WINNER

“Mom”

“Orphan Black”

The “We”re Wilde About You” Rising Star Award

Adèle Exarchopoulos

Dane DeHaan

Laverne Cox – WINNER

Lupita Nyong”o

Tatiana Maslany

Wilde Wit of the Year

(honoring a performer, writer or commentator whose observations both challenge and amuse)

Rachel Maddow – WINNER

Bill Maher

Kate McKinnon

Dan Savage

Amy Schumer

Wilde Artist of the Year

(honoring a truly groundbreaking force in the fields of film, theater and/or television)

Alfonso Cuarón

Xavier Dolan

James Franco – WINNER

Spike Jonze

Steve McQueen