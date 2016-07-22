Alan Tudyk revealed his ‘Moana’ character and gave us a sample of his voice performance

Alan Tudyk has become the John Ratzenberger of Disney Animation.

(John Ratzenberger being the guy who has supplied his voice to every Pixar movie.)

The Firefly alum has voiced a part in every Disney Animation film since Wreck-It Ralph. Next up for him: Moana, which comes out this November and features the House of Mouse”s first Polynesian princess.

He won”t be singing in Moana (music in the film is by Hamilton star Lin-Manuel Miranda). Still, his part did call for some unique stretching of vocal cords.

Tudyk”s Moana character hasn”t been officially announced yet, but when I talked with him in the Comic-Con press room for upcoming NBC show Powerless, he revealed that he”s voicing a chicken named Hei Hei (the Maori word for ‘chicken”), along with two other characters. He said Hei-Hei is “one of the most fun roles I”ve ever done.”

We assume it”s this crazed, adorable chicken from the Moana trailer:

To my delight, Tudyk gave me a sample of his chicken crowing voice. We got that on film and will be updating you with that video soon, which also features our chat with Tudyk about Powerless.

UPDATE 9:07 p.m. ET: Video is ready for you! Check it out below: