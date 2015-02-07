Alejandro G. Iñárritu wins Directors Guild award for ‘Birdman’

“Birdman” helmer Alejandro González Iñárritu won the Directors Guild of America's (DGA) award for best direction of a motion picture Saturday night, effectively firming up his film's march into the Oscars later this month. The Michael Keaton comedy also took top honors from both the Producers Guild and the Screen Actors Guild. With the DGA prize it joins films like “Argo,” “The King's Speech,” “Slumdog Millionaire,” “No Country for Old Men,” “The Lord of the Rings: The Return of the King,” “Chicago,” “American Beauty” and “Apollo 13” as the only films to pull off the hat trick. Only one of those, “Apollo 13,” failed to win the Best Picture Oscar.
So it's more or less settled, right? I confess, coming into the industry awards phase of the season, I didn't expect “Birdman” to dominate like this. And maybe that was ultimately its secret weapon. Everyone had their eyes on “Boyhood.” Then “The Grand Budapest Hotel” came on strong with guild nominations and became a talking point as a surprisingly dominant element. All along, “Birdman” has just been what it's always been: a critically acclaimed, production-heavy, solid contender that few expected – well, I'll just speak for myself there – to outpace the rest. And yet that's exactly what it's doing.
You won't get any complaints out of me. This is my favorite film of the year. And now the already-building backlash will sink its teeth all the way in. But the writing is right there in front of all of us and it doesn't look like anything can derail the train at this point.
Naturally, though, the Best Director race won't necessarily turn out like the DGA race did. Different set of people, different set of opinions and politics. There is a lot of love for Richard Linklater out there and he could still get a well-deserved Oscar for “Boyhood.” Actually, the great thing about “Birdman,” “Boyhood” and “The Grand Budapest Hotel” is that their directors are each nominated for Best Picture, Best Director and Best Writing at the Oscars. So there is a definite opportunity to spread the wealth, and I think few would have a big problem with that.
Either way, this has pretty definitively become “Birdman's” to lose. What I can't quite wrap my head around is how the film can win Best Picture but not, as the punditry (myself included) would presume, Best Actor. Or maybe that situation is more complex than many of us expect as well.
Elsewhere at the show, and probably most notable of all, four female directors took home prizes, three of them in the TV categories and the fourth in documentary. Additionally, it was announced that next year the DGA will institute an award for first-time filmmakers.
Check out the full list of DGA winners below, nominees here and the rest of the season's offerings at The Circuit.
FILM
Outstanding Directorial Achievement in Feature Film
Alejandro G. Iñárritu, “Birdman or (The Unexpected Virtue of Ignorance)”
Outstanding Directorial Achievement in Documentary
Laura Poitras, “CITIZENFOUR”
(Television winners on the next page.)
TELEVISION
Outstanding Directorial Achievement in Dramatic Series
Lesli Linka Glatter, “Homeland” – “From A to B and Back Again”
Outstanding Directorial Achievement in Comedy Series
Jill Soloway, “Transparent” – “Best New Girl”
Outstanding Directorial Achievement in Movies for Television and Mini-Series
Lisa Cholodenko, “Olive Kitteridge”
Outstanding Directorial Achievement in Variety/Talk/News/Sports – Regularly Scheduled Programming
Dave Diomedi, “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon” – “#1”
Outstanding Directorial Achievement in Variety/Talk/News/Sports – Specials
Glenn Weiss, “The 68th Annual Tony Awards”
Outstanding Directorial Achievement in Reality Programs
Anthony B. Sacco, “The Chair” – “The Test”
Outstanding Directorial Achievement in Children's Programs
Jonathan Judge, “100 Things to do Before High School” – “Pilot”
Outstanding Directorial Achievement in Commercials
Nicolai Fuglsig, MJZ (“Sapeurs,” Guinness; “Waiting,” FEMA)
Lifetime Achievement Award
Robert Butler
Hypothetical for you Kris:
You can choose to either have Birdman win Picture but lose Actor or Keaton wins Actor but Birdman loses Picture.
Which do you go with?
Hard. I’d be equally happy with either result. Truly.
What a strange season this has been. I’ll admit to being slightly disheartened, since Boyhood was one of my Top 3 of the year while Birdman just barely missed out on my Top 10. But, oh, well. At least it’s still something I like taking the prize (unlike, say, The Imitation Game). Still hoping there are a few splits in Picture/Director/Screenplay so that maybe Linklater and/or Anderson can receive kudos this year.
Also, this will make it all the more unfortunate if Keaton still ends up losing Best Actor. Fingers crossed for you, Riggan Thomson!
“I’ll admit to being slightly disheartened, since Boyhood was one of my Top 3 of the year while Birdman just barely missed out on my Top 10”
You have to separate emotions from this whole thing. Otherwise, you’ll find yourself constantly disappointed.
“At least it’s still something I like taking the prize”
Really!? This is NOT your personal awards. These voting bodies can think outside of your rather narrow box.
I’m not really sure what you’re trying to say there, Mr. E.
I never said they *were* my personal awards. It’s just that Boyhood was the frontrunner until now, and I liked the thought of it winning. So, now seeing it officially lose that spot is slightly disappointing for me, personally. We can have horses in the race, just as long as they don’t interfere with our predictions, which are ostensibly supposed to be as objective as we can make them. Don’t worry, I know how the game is played.
Also, I don’t really see how expressing such a thought is offensive. The latter comment was mentioned as personal solace, anyway, since I know they have a history with going for things that I generally wouldn’t like as much as Birdman. Kris himself mentioned his thoughts on Birdman potentially winning, and how happy that would make him, so I assumed that personal opinions were allowed here.
Honestly I don’t see why you felt the need to be so accusatory. I’d like to think that I’m far from “narrow” on my views on what can be deemed great filmmaking.
Personal opinions are more than allowed. They’re encouraged.
I’m not sure what Mr. E’s philosophy is, but I think most of us are happier when films we like win Oscars, and don’t mind saying so.
I couldn’t understand why so many pundits were still sticking with Boyhood after PGA and SAG. The clues were there in that PGA result, the easy choice was to follow the crowd and go Boyhood but they didn’t in a very similar way to how they rejected The Social Network four years ago. The majority thought Fincher would still take DGA then but no, they then thought he would rebound with the Oscar but no again. I think Birdman will take Picture/Director now like The King’s Speech did that year.
It will be interesting to see what BAFTA say tonight. There is possibly a telling sign in the nominations that not many have picked up on. They nominated six films in Editing including Birdman but no Boyhood. It’s maybe a weird category thing but it’s a strange lack of support. We know Birdman missed out with the Academy in that category but many see a reason for that in the way it’s shot but I don’t see an excuse for the Boyhood snub.
I still think Linklater takes the Bafta for best director. But if ‘Birdman’ wins both picture and director at the Batfta awards then you can probably forget about ‘Boyhood’ at the Oscar Awards though lots of things can happen in the current voting week.
I wonder though if you might see a ‘Boyhood’, ‘The Imitation Game’ split at the Bafta Awards which Kris was originally predicting for the Oscar Awards where the former takes director but the latter takes picture. That would really stir the pot. Tyldum has not been nominated for a Bafta.
You cannot compared Birdman to Apollo 13 given that Ron Howard wasn’t nominated for Best director at the Oscars.
Why would Imitation split at BAFTA when it obviously received less support than Theory (director nom)? Also, it’s obvious by now that Imitation is just an also-run that hasn’t won shit, while Theory had success with Redmayne. Harvey Shmarvey. His main turf is Golden Globes and his only winner was Adams who isn’t even in Imitation. There won’t be a split. Well, at least I hope that Shutout Game carries on all the way.
It’s… better than The Imitation Game winning, I guess, but Boyhood is just miles better than Birdman, in my view. Birdman was an enjoyable movie (and very much not Oscar-baity), but Jesus, Boyhood is an unbelievable, swing-for-the-fences, never should have worked movie that works like crazy, and Linklater has continually taken risks throughout his career and deserves to be rewarded both for those, but also for Boyhood itself.
I agree.
Birdman is non-baity take on the industry and the industry loves movies about the industry. Especially when they are quirky like Argo (a historical hostage drama about Hollywood heroes!) or this so nobody can accuse them of awarding only baits 101. That is, if Birdman wins the main prize. But Guild obviously are eating it up and why not? Better than baits 101 (Game, Selma, Everything). Now if they could leave Harvey with ZERO wins, that would be fantastic.
Is Birdman a first movie in history to win SAG, PGA and DGA without best editing Oscar nomination?
In the 20-year history of that trifecta of awards, yes. But what does it mean? Not much.
At the Oscars, Linklater could still win ‘Best Director’ whilst ‘Birdman’ wins ‘Best Picture’.
I hope that Bradley Cooper and Benedict Cumberbatch siphone votes away from Eddie Redmayne (the British voting contingent could be split between Redmayne and Cumberbatch) to allow Michael Keaton to win.
Eddie Redmayne is still young, and likely will be nominated for ‘Best Actor’ again next year for his performance in “The Danish Girl”, so I hope that Michael Keaton wins.
I don’t know how Cooper can affect Redmayne or anyone but Redmayne and Cumberbatch are targeting the same (voting) audience so they are poised to “steal” each other’s votes. So far, Redmayne seems to have siphoned more from Cumberbatch but lets see what BAFTA says (fingers crossed for Keaton upset even though BAFTA is CumberMayne turf so it’s going to be tough).
Kris, you mention the “already-building backlash” but you’ve been pretty consistent about Birdman’s chances, especially with the preferential ballot. What’s your scenario where Birdman loses instead of wins Best Picture? It certainly seems to have time on its side and the wind at its back (to conflate two cliches, sorry).
That “backlash” was meant as a media one, not an industry one. Every year, when something looks like the winner, well, haters gonna hate.
OMG, anyone remembers that short-lived twitter gimmick OscarsSoWhite? Well, Inarritu doesn’t look very white to me and guess what, he won and is on the way to win the whole shebang! Unlike DuVerney who couldn’t even win NAACP so looks like it wasn’t just white voters who didn’t think her direction was all that. OTOH, Inarritu is packing some serious support (PGA,DGA,SAG…all crossovers voters with AMPAS). Yeah, haters shouldn’t lay off tired and laughable racist and sexist conspiracy theories. AMPAS, NAACP and Guilds simply liked other directors much better than Duverney.
Great choice for Best Director and Best Picture. Neither an Oscar bait 101 unlike Selma Imitation Theory.
Yeah, Antoine Fuqua for The Equalizer is so awards-worthy…
Neither is DuVerney. That’s why they were nominated for NAACP and not for DGA, BAFTA, AMPAS.
If Iñarritu doesn’t look very white to you, I have some potentially upsetting news for you.
Inarritu looks like he has tons of pre-Columbian pre-Spanish Mexican genes. Like many Mexicans. One doesn’t even have to look too hard to see it. So he isn’t you CumberWhite whitey that’s for sure.
Either way, I’m happy that he won and that gimmick DuVerney didn’t even get a nom.
So black women are gimmicks now?
Would be fine with Birdman for Picture, Linklater Director, Anderson Screenplay.
Well, Birdman’s success, like Argo and The Artist, proves that the most sure way of winning an Oscar is making a film about the industry; appeal to nostalgia (The Artist), to the ego (Argo, A.K.A Hollywood saves the day) or hit at easy targets for the old people (critics, superhero movies) and you’ve got yourself a winner
Even TKS fits the bill: it’s a movie about someone that basically has stage fright and hires an….ACTOR…to help him.
Except for the fact that those are the only films about the movie industry to win best picture, ever. You have literally covered every single instance of that ever happening in your two examples.
It’s fairly significant that this trend includes 3 of the most recent 4 winners (presumably), though. Also, if you expand the topic at hand from “the movie industry” to “show business,” the pattern becomes undeniable, dating back to The Broadway Melody and including films like Slumdog.
If you include theatre, you get to add Broadway Melody, The Great Ziegfeld, Hamlet, All About Eve (probably the closest spiritual cousin to Birdman), Amadeus, and Shakespeare in Love. There’s a little bit about the entertainment industry in Going My Way and Annie Hall. The Greatest Show on Earth and Sound of Music are about performers. So yes, there has been interest in this stuff. But when someone over simplifies it, claims “all you have do is _____ to win best picture,” they get the honest answer: exactly two movies about movies have won best picture.
If anything, I thought there was no way Birdman could win Best Picture because it was too in-your-face (and ultimately pretentious) about film critics and superhero movies and all that. Like, sure, you could say they’re all easy targets for old people, but by no means this feels like a movie made for old people. Too technically minded, too name-droppy, too harsh and mean-spirited. A little too much right after “saved the day” films like Argo and The Artist.
Also, The King’s Speech win as “fitting the bill” is somewhat invalid when you consider they had Black Swan nominated that year, too.
John G: I’m not saying this is a historical trend, but it’s undeniably one recently.
Andrej: The Academy usually enjoys obvious and in your face *coughCrashcough*.
And Black Swan doesn’t fit the bill at all: it’s a very dark movie that says nothing positive about the industry, and there’s no uplifting ending. Meanwhile, Birdman ends with SPOILERS
The 60-something year old man flying and his daughter looking in amazement. Now of course, it’s very likely the ending it’s not really meant to be taken literally, and in fact pretty much the entire movie is a dream according to some theories, but I doubt most Academy viewers will be smart enough to get that.
Got to agree, Dude.
I, too, downplayed BIRDMAN’s chances going in to Awards season, but, yes, the trend is for showbiz stories appealing to the Academy.
Personally, I can’t complain since BIRDMAN is my favorite of the best picture nominees (I still prefer the Foreign Language frontrunner, IDA).
I’m on mobile, but it’s not letting me log-in for some reason. Anyways… SPOILERS.
You could also say that Birdman’s ending is a downer, too. Dude had to shoot his own face off in order to get a positive review (something not too distant from Black Swan’s self-harming hysteria to acheive perfection), and even so he couldn’t fully escape his superhero past. I interpreted the ending as the guy trying to kill himself again and finally succeeding in fact, and Emma Stone’s amazement coming from realizing he’ll be legendary, dying after/or because this one great performance. Something akin to Heath Ledger. He’s “ascended” to immortality.
But I brought up Black Swan only because King’s Speech was being considered an actor’s movie because of Geoffrey Rush’s Lionel Logue character. That’s a bit of a stretch, in my opionion. Not just there was Black Swan around, but also Inception — a movie you could strongly argue it’s metaphorically about the filmmaking process. The King’s Speech’s acting angle is too minimal to register with voters by itself.
Assuming Alejandro Gonzalez Inarritu wins the Oscar, I would absolutely love it if Guillermo del Toro winds up in the thick of the race next year, because that’s a hell of a narrative. Imagine the so-called “Three Amigos” winning Oscars in consecutive years.
Note: The top three winners in TV are all women.
Noted, clearly, in the piece. :)
Thanks, Kris!!! But I also wanted it to throw it into the thread conversation… For me, that was more important than Boyhood/Birdman, especially in the virtual lockout of Selma. (I’ll admit that I’ve yet to see Selma, but I was blown away by Middle of Nowhere. Glad to see Emayatzy Corinealdi will be in Cheadle’s Miles Davis movie – I want to see more of her!)
Matt Zoller Seitz helped in his New York piece on Michelle MacLaren, but I’d love to see more discussion on why women are gaining so much ground on TV, while still struggling so hard in movies. I know part of it is about the global markets, but, damn…
Also, Kris, just want to say that I love that you always remain part of the conversation in the comments section. Some may be rankled, but I love it!
Really excited for the industry love for BIRDMAN!
On the other hand, I’m agitated by the fact that the DGA Awards lack animation categories. And barely anyone notices that omission.
Here’s a question, from an outsider (and don’t worry, I know there probably isn’t really an easy answer)…
…you talk in the post about the different tastes and politics between AMPAS and the guilds. I know the final voting for the oscars is for everybody, not just the branch, but in terms of nominations, how would you characterise the difference between the director’s guild and the director’s branch? Or the writer’s guild and the writer’s branch?
As I understand it the branch tends to be older… so I guess they’re maybe more conservative, aesthetically and politically? Is there anything specific that can be said beyond that?
If you were a Hollywood filmmaker in your ’20s, ’30s or even your ’40s in the late Sixties to mid-Seventies, chances are pretty good that your politics were/are liberal-leaning (Clint Eastwood notwithstanding). That group of Academy members (those who are still alive) are all senior citizens now, and I wouldn’t be so sure that they have necessarily become “old-fashioned” or “conservative” in their tastes.
I agree with Paul to a degree. I see older academy members as politically liberal but stylistically conservative. Less formally experimental, sentimentally inclined, and very interested in films about politics and liberal causes.
I see the younger members as more formally brash, but with mixed politics or even apolitical.
This is mostly conjecture of course.
In general, guilds tend to skew younger.
Thanks Kris – although to be honest when I said the branch skewed older than the guild, I was sort of assuming it could be taken as read that the guild therefore skewed younger than the branch!
Thanks Paul, John – helpful comments.
There’s little denying that Birdman is the clear frontrunner now. Still, the BAfTAs are the one remaining precursor that could shake up the race if they go for something else. My gut says Boyhood or Grand Budapest will come out on top there. If it’s Birdman, we can just about call it locked up.
Kris, do you happen to know the AMPAS breakdown by nationality – in particular which percentages are American, British and European? The reason I ask is that the BAFTAs can sometimes reflect strength not indicated by the guilds, and often for films with some European flavor in place of something more Americancentric (Shakespeare In Love, The Pianist, Atonement, The Reader). Grand Budapest and Imitation Game fit that mold, though Tyldum did miss director here.
And, yes, Kris, again with Poitras and CITIZENFOUR. I guess you’re so used to it it wasn’t even worth a comment and just listed its (seemingly inevitable) win.
Mind-numbing isn’t it? People in this town have lost their collective minds honoring Best TOPIC for a Documentary rather than Best DOCUMENTARY FILM.
Again: get over it. It’s one of the most critically acclaimed films of the year. People clearly like it. You’re a minority.
No, a lot of people just really admire the film. (It’s not my favourite documentary of the year either, but seriously, people aren’t “losing their collective minds” because they disagree with you.)
Kris Tapley and Sasha Stone amongst others also agree this all about Best Topic.
But, yes, of course, this isn’t the first time (INCONVENIENT TRUTH being another), nor will it be the last.
No one’s lost their mind but they’ve certainly glommed onto an interesting story more so than an interesting movie.
Surely that’s the case for all types of film?
If you make a technically dazzling 9-hour film of paint drying, you’re not going to get many nominations.
I think we have to take it as read that the underlying strength of the material is always going to be a factor in how impressed people are by the result.
Wastrel: “I think we have to take it as read that the underlying strength of the material is always going to be a factor in how impressed people are by the result.”
Of course. BUT, the actual FILMMAKING also should be considered. If they filmed BOYHOOD at a table reading nobody would calling Best Picture material. Don’t get me wrong, I admired CITIZENFOUR and would recommend every citizen see it, but, as a piece of CINEMA, it is just competant at best.
And, it’s not even the best documentary on the subject. I Strongly urge anybody who hasn’t seen them to go to the PBS website and seek out the three part FRONTLINE documentary on Snowden and Spying. Completely blows away CITIZENFOUR for its scope and, yes, filmmaking.
I must say that it surprises me a great deal that Birdman has picked up as many major precursors as it has.
It probably will end up taking home Best Picture. Though, I still think they will spread the wealth with Linklater for Director and Anderson for Screenplay. I am also fairly confident that Redmayne will be picking up some hardware, even though I think Keaton deserves it.
If Iñárritu does pick up the Oscar for Directing, can we all assume that del Toro will be the locked-in winner for next year?