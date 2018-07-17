Marvel

CAUTION: SPOILERS FOR ANT-MAN AND THE WASP.

While everyone who has seen Marvel’s Ant-Man and the Wasp continues to pore over its shocking mid-credits scene and what clues the film’s story may hold for Marvel movies after Avengers: Infinity War, producer extraordinaire Kevin Feige is making the rounds talking about everything but next year’s untitled Avengers 4 film. Even so, potential spoilers for the aftermath of Thanos’ universal genocide weren’t enough to stop Marvel’s CEO and president from dishing on the possible reappearance of one of Ant-Man and the Wasp‘s many villains.

Speaking with Birth.Movies.Death, Feige was asked specifically about British actress Hannah John-Kamen’s turn as Ava, otherwise known as the phasing antagonist Ghost. Not only is the character not really a “true” villain (like Thanos, for example), but she survives the film and even becomes someone Paul Rudd’s Scott Lang describes as a “friend.” Ever the public relations pragmatist, Feige said it was “always” their plan “to keep her around”:

“This was not the story of defeating a villain and everybody cheering. This is a different kind of villain story. When and where — in the tag, he mentions ‘his new Ghost friend’ — is something we’ll see. But there’s nothing better than struggling over the decision about what characters to bring into a movie, casting those characters, writing and putting them together in a way that works in the movie, and then have audiences go ‘we love them, when are we going to see them again?’ Shuri for sure is a great example of that. So with Ghost it is, step one: complete. As for step two, we’ll see where we go with that.”

Of course, this is just Feige doing his thing and talking up ideas that may never come to fruition (while avoiding questions about Avengers 4). Even so, considering the interest in a potential all-female Marvel entry from fans and cast members alike, John-Kamen’s Ghost would make for a wonderful addition.

(Via Birth.Movies.Death)