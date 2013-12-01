Is ‘The Wolf of Wall Street’ just what the doctor ordered this Oscar season?

It’s been quite the somber season in some ways: slavery and racial tension, piracy and health care, dementia-addled fathers and embittered folk crooners. Even the year’s biggest spectacle achievement, Alfonso Cuarón’s “Gravity,” ultimately takes its weightless heroine to weighty moments of emotion and catharsis (not that we’re complaining). It almost feels like what the 2013 film awards season needs is a nice prestige-level dose of the outrageous, something bonkers, something to take the edge off. And Martin Scorsese’s “The Wolf of Wall Street” is here to answer the call.
The film isn’t set to screen for the press at large for another week, but this weekend it began making its way through guild screenings, where plus ones and crossover memberships with critics and the film commentariat are just unavoidable. So it was Saturday afternoon that I made my way to the first of two SAG screenings of this absolutely unrepentant entry (hopefully that caveat saves the studio some disgruntled phone calls – over 100 people were turned away from the two screenings, which were filled to the brim). Stars Leonardo DiCaprio, Jonah Hill, Rob Reiner, Cristina Milioti, Jon Favreau, P.J. Byrne and Kenneth Choi were on hand to discuss working with a master filmmaker and the life and times of a man, Jordan Belfort, who by anyone’s measure should probably be dead by now.
As first reported by In Contention, Scorsese’s latest found itself tied up in the editing room and on the verge of blowing past an originally-planned Nov. 15 release back in September. It eventually did just that and soon re-calibrated its sights for Christmas Day. The director chopped and whittled a massive first cut down to a, well, still-massive 179 minutes, and that’s what we’re left with: three sensational hours of unbound, naughty (nearly NC-17), bleak comedy that immediately registers as a different sort of contender this season. Someone described it to me a few weeks ago as “Marty on methamphetamine,” and I’m not going to argue with that. Though maybe “Marty on quaaludes” is more apt. I’ll get to that…
During the Q&A, DiCaprio – who also produced the film and received a standing ovation from the guild members in attendance – talked about how when he first read Belfort’s memoir, the debauchery was so outrageous that he was eager to develop it as a film. “To me it was like a modern-day ‘Caligula,'” he said. “The story is out-of-this-world. You can’t believe it happened.”
But while it was all set to be his and Scorsese’s fifth collaboration right after “Shutter Island,” DiCaprio said the financing fell through because the studio balked at some of the more salacious elements of the story. Indeed, the film narrowly avoided an NC-17 rating (which Scorsese liked the idea of releasing in a “Midnight Cowboy” sort of way, a source told me some time ago). But even as the director went off to do “Hugo” and the actor moved on to projects like “J. Edgar” and “The Great Gatsby,” DiCaprio couldn’t envision the material in another filmmaker’s hands.
“I really couldn’t get Marty out of my mind,” DiCaprio said. “He’s somebody that’s able to sort of encapsulate the underworld with such authenticity and bring such humor to these characters. I mean, ‘Goodfellas’ was supposed to be a comedy, he told me. This was tailor-made for him.”
Enter film financiers Red Granite, who came in and told DiCaprio and Scorsese not to hold anything back and to push the envelope as far as they possibly could. “I said to Marty, ‘We just don’t get opportunities like this, ever, in this industry,'” DiCaprio said. “‘People do not give you the freedom that these guys want to give us and the budget to make this an epic tale, so we have to take this opportunity.’ Thankfully he agreed, and that’s what you just saw up on the screen.”
At The Weinstein Company’s Golden Globes after-party last season, DiCaprio told me in no uncertain terms that he felt his performance in “Wolf” was his best work to date. Not quite, I would argue, but it’s absolutely up there as the commitment to the insanity is hugely impressive. One quaalude-driven experience in particular functions in the film almost as a “mini-movie,” as the star put it, giving DiCaprio the opportunity to be quite physical with his work as his character suffers through what must have been one of the worst highs anyone ever experienced. The actor said for him it brought to mind the extended “meatballs and helicopters” sequence at the end of “Goodfellas.”
Reiner, who was seeing the film for the first time Saturday, took a moment to mention that particular scene as well. “That is one of the funniest set pieces I’ve ever seen in a movie,” he said. “You get nervous when you haven’t seen the film because you’ve got to do a thing with a Q&A, and what if it stunk? Then you’re in trouble. Well, luckily, it was the reverse of stunk. It was really good. I knew it had laughs but I didn’t realize how many laughs.”
To that point, the film more than earns its “dark comedy” stripes. Much of that hilarity falls on the shoulders of Jonah Hill, who was also seeing the finished product for the first time and received a big pop from the audience when introduced for the Q&A. He carries the comedy like a champ throughout, delivering, easily, his best performance to date as a version of investment banker Danny Porush.
Without the cooperation of the real Porush, whose surname was changed to Azoff in the film, Hill had to lean on the well of information provided by the real Belfort. “Any time I play someone real in a movie, they ask to have their name changed,” Hill said, referencing his Oscar-nominated work in “Moneyball.” The actor was intrigued by the fact that Belfort, who has a small cameo toward the end of “Wolf,” would rattle off the litany of despicable things he’s done but that “he would never judge himself.” But for his part, Scorsese kept his distance from Belfort, DiCaprio said, “because he wanted to be able to have a different perspective.” DiCaprio and Hill would then serve as middle men, bringing new material and stories not necessarily documented in the book to the director’s attention.
And there were so many stories it was dizzying. One of them, in fact, featuring “German Shepherds and blow jobs in Vegas,” according to DiCaprio, was far too scandalous to make it to the screen. “It was so bad I wish I never heard it,” Hill said. Cue your imaginations. But that’s the kind of outrageousness that was the name of the game here, an almost mercurial sort of spirit that Scorsese even wanted to infuse with the performances.
“It was sort of controlled, calculated chaos,” DiCaprio said, noting that he looked into the making of “The King of Comedy” because of the amount of improvisation that went into that 1983 Scorsese film. “And he wanted it to be like that, specifically. He wanted all the actors to have a loose sort of feeling in their performance. It’s the first film I did with Marty in the sense that there weren’t all these moving puzzle pieces that had to culminate in a powerful ending. This was the story of a man’s life, and an insane one at that. So that was his intent, to let it sort of spiral off into madness.”
The film’s shenanigans therefore play out for a minute shy of three hours, and in many ways, it feels like a film that wants to be longer. Nearly two hours were lopped off during the editing process, but it’s the kind of thing that either needed to be an hour shorter (for the potency of, say, “Goodfellas”) or a full-blown mini-series (because Belfort’s story certainly has the material and the intrigue to sustain that length) to strike the perfect balance. Structure issues start to plague a film this long (particularly a comedy), caught between being a jab and a roundhouse. But it’s an epic yarn no matter how you slice it.
And Favreau – who has maybe 60 seconds of screen time in the film – perhaps put it best, mentioning Scorsese’s ability to drive out nuanced and subtle performances despite how over-the-top the circumstances of the narrative may be. “It never loses its sense of grounding, and I think that’s a hallmark of Scorsese’s work,” he said. “And as you guys who have seen ‘Swingers’ know, I’ve been really fixated on this guy since my earliest moments. So to be a fly on the wall, it was very intimidating, but it was quite an honor.”
We’ll dive deeper into “The Wolf of Wall Street” in due time, including its Oscar potential, which, I don’t mind saying, seems like a bit of a mixed bag, though reaction so far has been hugely enthusiastic. Hill is a great bet for Best Supporting Actor and DiCaprio could frankly nudge someone out of that seemingly locked-up Best Actor race. If she had a few more scenes, it seems to me that Margot Robbie (who will nevertheless be a star after this film comes out) could have pushed into the Best Supporting Actress race, but I’m not so sure beyond that. We’ll see how the rest of this week’s guild screenings go.
More on all of that in Monday’s Oscar column.
“The Wolf of Wall Street” arrives in theaters on Christmas Day.
Three movies this year have mentioned with the “so crazy it couldn’t be real but it was” type story: Pain and Gain, American Hustle, and now this.
Except American Hustle threw out all the facts and just made it up so it’s not really real anymore.
American Hustle isn’t real my friend
Easily my favorite adult DiCaprio performance. Man, is he fearless amd funny in this role. And the quaalude set piece Kris mentions is some of the best physical comedy I have ever seen. I’m shocked to say this, but of the male leading performances in contention I’ve seen so far, I’m kinda rooting for Leo over Ejiofor, Phoenix, McConaughey, Jordan and Bale right now. SPOILER ALERT:
If the role had a big weeping scene or repentance moment (and I’m glad it doesn’t), he’d be a near lock for the win.
So happy to hear this, Paul. Including that there’s no weeping “Oscar-clip”.
Is it true that DiCaprio goes full frontal for this performance?
There’s a presumably prosthetic version of one of the main actors’ little men on display. I won’t spoil it by saying which one. I also read that a sex scene was cut to avoid NC-17, so maybe that’s the full frontal you mean. The remaining sex scenes are disgusting and/or hilarious. Keyword: VENICE.
TWO-time Oscar nominee Jonah Hill?? Yeesh….
Surprising?
More like disgusting. The first nomination never should have happened and was a complete waste of space. He rode coattails; he didn’t get in solely based on the merits of his own performance, which would never stand alone. (2011 in general was a hot mess as far as nominations go.)
Nonsense. He’s a very talented dude.
I have to disagree with you. No matter how my opinion of Hill as a person, there’s no denying his talent.
Most of his movies have been quality.
It’s not that he’s untalented. He was great in Cyrus. But in Moneyball, there is nothing noteworthy about his performance. It’s just there. It’s unspectacular. Albert Brooks, Patton Oswalt, Alan Rickman, and a few others were more worthy. It wouldn’t bother me if his performance was worth a nomination, but it wasn’t. So it’s not like the surprise nomination of Michael Shannon, which was warranted. Jonah Hill just spent the whole movie being dumbfounded. (I’m all for him proving himself nom-worthy in TWOWS, don’t get me wrong. But I stand by my thoughts on Hill in Moneyball as one of the least deserving nominees this millennium.)
Am I the *only* person who actually liked Jonah Hill *best* of the supporting actor nominees that year?
Apparently so…
Jonah Hill is great in Moneyball. Some people are just blind to subtleties and nuances. You don’t need to be showy and “spectacular” to be great.
I enjoyed Hill in Moneyball a great bit. He didnt just sit and stare.
It’s true that he didn’t just “sit and stare” but I’d have to say his performance in Moneyball didn’t merit top five (maybe not even top 25) consideration in my book. He was fine. Even pretty good in a scene or two. But honestly, and I know that straight-up comedy is nonexistent to Oscar voters, but Hill has been better (and more deserving of recognition) in movies like This is the End — great performance in that one — and Superbad than in Moneyball. But it’s clear the actors’ branch must like him.
Very much looking for TWOWS and Hill’s role in it.
Well, I AM denying Hill’s talent. His work in Moneyball wasn’t bad by any means, but far from being noteworthy, and the nomination clearly the type one gets more by having the right friends in Hollywood than for anything show on the screen; for an example of a subtle performance, just check Gary Oldman’s work in the same year.
And to think he can have now the same number of nominations as Max Von Sydow, Peter Sellers, Ian McKellen, Cary Gramt and Liv Ulmann and more than Toshiro Mifune, Charles Chaplin (for acting), Harry Dean Stanton, Donald Sutherland, Jean Louis Trintignant, John Turturro and John Goodman COMBINED…ugh, just pathetic and cringeworthy.
You’re wrong.
Thanks for the write-up, Kris. Pretty scary that people like Scorsese and DiCaprio, with their combined artistic and butt-in-seats resumé, have trouble with financing when they want to push the envelope.
So, I’m curious: which is your favorite DiCaprio performance? I’m guessing Calvin Candie…
Gilbert Grape is in a different league.
Yeah, Gilbert Grape is in a league of its own. Almost an anomaly. I was thinking of his adult performances and I remember Kris liking Candie a lot (as did I).
Revolutionary Road and Blood Diamond for me.
For me, still Shutter Island.
And yes, Weems. I also consider Blood Diamond to be one of his best.
Howard Hughes in The Aviator for me.
Gilbert Grape, nothing else comes close.
Blood Diamond? Yeesh, I thought that accent was terrible.
He does really intense work in ‘The Departed’ but yeah, I’d say Calvin Candie is great work too.
Frank Abagnale Jr.
Calvin Candie, for me.
I loved his work in The Departed.
The Blood Diamond accent was spot on. Ask a South African. Guy?
I actually do love that Blood Diamond perf, and Grape, of course. I don’t know. Maybe in time this will be my favorite. But for now, it’s The Departed for me. He was possessed in that movie.
A lot of us New Englanders laugh about his Departed accent (Do you want him to chawp me up and feed me to da pour?) but although it’s pretty mannered I still think it’s a very good performance.
Yeah, that Boston accent is tough for most to nail, it seems.
Have to agree with Kris here. I’ve never seen a live-wire performance as good as Leo’s in The Departed. He sells the paranoia with frayed nerve ends in every direction, maintaining a palpable, near-unbearable level of anxiety for most of the film. For a film that’s so funny and entertaining, it’s not an easygoing viewing experience.
Right under that I’d put his work in Shutter Island, which really gains in stature with each viewing (and certainly can’t be judged on the first watch alone due to the twist). But I’ve never been more moved by his acting before, just a tragic open wound in that film. His final scene is heartbreaking. A shame he didn’t even get nominated for that one, being released so early in the year sure couldn’t have helped.
Have to disagree, I’m a Boston native and I think he hit the Boston accent pretty well. It is one that a lot of actors overdo to cartoonish lengths and for the most part Leo was fairly conservative with his dropped r’s and imaginary aw’s
The Departed, I think is his best performance to date. I cannot wait for Wolf of Wall St.
Strange how snarky people on the Internet are always experts on every single kind of accent…
Who’s snarky?
Ha, no one here in particular. I guess my comment was inspired by Mridge1’s comment above, but I mean no harm. Just that I’ve seen it a million times before — a movie comes out, an actor has to do an accent that’s not there own, suddenly everyone (protected by the anonymity of the internet) and their brother knows exactly what a South African accent, or a New England accent, or whatever sounds like, even though half of the people will say, for instance, “Oh, Leo sounded so phony and fake, he couldn’t do a South African accent to save his life,” and the other half goes “Leonardo DiCaprio sounded like he was born and raised in Johannesburg.”
It’s just one of those things you can always expect. I try to not go out and judge an actor’s accent unless I had lived in the area where the character was supposed to be from — or, I suppose, if it was particularly egregious (Dick Van Dyke in Mary Poppins) or non-existent (Costner in Robin Hood). But I’ve probably been guilty myself at times. We’ve all got a little snark inside of us.
DiCaprio’s best performance? That’s a tough one.
For sheer commitment and the annihilation of the barrier between actor and character? GILBERT GRAPE.
The performance one which the specific film most depends? SHUTTER ISLAND.
Best ‘movie star’ performance, AKA the kind of performance that don’t typically give awards for, but totally should? TITANIC.
And I could make the argument for half a dozen other performances.
The Departed all the way, though I still love him in Romeo + Juliet. (Best Actor at the Berlinale! Still get a kick out of that.)
I’m loving the Departed love. I hate the people who say it was given Oscar recognition because Marty was “overdue” or whatever. It wasn’t a tribute award. The Departed was definitely the best film there and Marty directed each of them to their best performances of their careers (well, maybe Jack has had a few better ones, but everyone else’s career highlight has definitely been The Departed).
Sounds like a big, messy masterpiece. Can’t friggin’ wait!!!!! Thanks for the write-up, Kris. Hopefully Leo can shake-up the Actor race. Fascinated to see this Jonah Hill performance. And several initial tweets are highlighting Jean Dujardin, interesting. Thanks again!
Dujardin is excellent, but no awards play there.
The Departed and Blood Diamond. But I like all of his 21st century performances a lot, except for Inception and GONY. They’re nothing special.
I find his performance in Inception to be sublime, possibly up there with his work in Departed. I don’t think you saw the same film that I saw.
Hey Kris- I’m curious, what do you think is DiCaprio’s best performance to date?
See above. Departed.
Cool- that my favorite too but I thought he was fantastic in Gilbert Grape and oddly enough, Gatsby (minus the dodgy accent and overuse of Old Sport). I still think Revolutionary Road is his most underrated performance to date.
That’s one way of describing it, ;-)
Forgot Gatsby. The suave golden boy with money, secrets, power, but insecurities … Leo was meant to play that role. I think he was fantastic.
I kind of agree with Anne Thompson that the strategy Paramount is using in showing Wolf is concerning. The fact that they’re showing it in guild screenings 1st and making critics wait a week makes me feel nervous about it, add to the the fact that the review embargo is December 18th (A week before release) is also troubling. I wonder if this will be a Les Mis situation where all the guild screening reactions were rapturous, and then when the official critics reviews came out it proved to be quite divisive. I really don’t think this will be a critics favorite.
Anne is overstating and (love her) kind of revealing a bit of neurosis. They just got the print and SAG was the priority due to the voting deadline (12/9). In addition to that, there are screening specifications that Scorsese wants, which are only met at certain venues. So that squeezes what the studio can do, too. Additionally, it’s not like there are a lot of prints to show everywhere all at once, due to the fact that they pretty much received the thing wet.
I won’t get too inside baseball with it, but there’s no grand scheme or strategy to keep it from press. Similar thing happened last year with “Django.” And that embargo likely won’t stay so late in the game; expect it to change.
All of that said, I also don’t think this will be a big critical favorite. I noted my reservations about what holds the film back in the piece and others might go further than that.
My own enthusiasm is already a bad sign for the success of this film. And after years of being called a Leo hater by his die-hard fans, I wouldn’t even be surprised if most of them don’t like this performance, my favorite since Departed/Blood Diamond.
When would we hear first reactionsr from today’s screenings in NYC?
I don’t think that in this day and age a Scorsese film will be badly reviewed. The critics love him, his last film was a huge hit with critics. So this will probably do well with the critics.
Didn’t say it would be poorly reviewed.
So when should we expect initial reactions from today’s’ screenings in NYC? Thanks!
Keep an eye on Twitter, I suppose.
McConaughey doesn’t deserve the nomination, Bruce Dern, Leonardo DiCaprio, Chiwetel Ejiofor, Michael B. Jordan, Mads Mikkelsen,Joaquin Phoenix, Robert Redford are better than him.
I think DiCaprio gets in and Redford is out. Wish Jordan could squeeze in.
I want to agree with this bus I haven’t seen Dallas yet. I’ve never considered McConaughey to be that great.
Between Mud, Dallas and his cameo in Wolf of Wall Street, McConaughey continues the roll he started last year, While my five nominees (today) would be Bale, Ejiofor, Di Caprio, Jordan and Phoenix, I also can’t see Dern or McConaughey being denied by “the Industry.” Bale is probably on the outside looking in, as he used to be, and Jordan is a longshot.
As for Redford…
Really cause he was great in Mud, killer Joe, and Dallas Buyers
It this crazy land? McConaughey’s performance in “Dallas Buyers Club” is sensational. I was not at all expecting that kind of tour-de-fource performance and I was completely blown away.
I agree with JLPATT. McConaughey is extraordinary in Dallas Buyers Club. He was alive on screen in a way I have never seen before. His (sure to be) nominated performance is entirely warranted, at least for me.
I’m not bored and haven’t been yet this season.
So does Leo get into the Top 5 for Actor? And if so, who does he bump out? Ejiofor? Hanks?
No. This is just early December boredom talking.
I’m not bored abd haven’t been yet this season.
No, Guest, it’s legitimate. Nice try!
And yet your Oscar charts were updated last night and look who’s not among the top 5! We’ll see how Leo does with the critics’ awards this week or if any of the major awards prognosticators give him a shot.
Though he was moved up a number of spots to #6. Not his fault the category is stacked. Not “boredom” to state what’s true: that he’s absolutely a contender.
Kris, it’s been obvious to me for some time that many people were tired of the set nature of the Best Actor race and would welcome any new supposedly viable, late-breaking contender, hence the above comment about boredom. It wasn’t a criticism of your piece, it was a comment about the dynamics of the race.
I feel like “stories” get people nominated.
-Ejiofor is a near-lock. 12YAS and his performance is a story this season.
-McConaughey has a “story”, never nommed and gave 3-4 great movies the last 2 years.
-Dern is working it and has Jacko-o’s support, we know what that means.
-DiCaprio, the talk of the town for right now.
-Redford … Hmmm … He “had” a story last Spring. Then his movie only made 6 million. Has he faded a bit? Its weird, if hes nommed he could very well win. But he may not even get nommed at this rate. We’ll see what the critics do.
-Forest Whitaker … I STILL see him as spolier. SAG may go for him. Hes well-liked. Hes working it. Weinstein. It feels like the “ohh, surely this cant ride the wave that long. Then bamm, hes nominated anyway” type of nom.
-Bale, ehh, 2 strong performances in good/not great movies could cancel himself out. That is, unless, the actors branch goes big for him. Hes a recent winner and his image has improved greatly in recent times.
-Idris Elba/Michael Jordan … Not feeling it now. Theres no “story”.
-Oscar Isaac. I havent seen the film. I hear hes amazing. AMPAS digs the Coens. But I feel like he’ll be “that” actor who deserves a nod above many who actually will ne nommed … Yet miss out anyway.
… Aaaaand I forgot Hanks. Good God the actors are mighty strong.
Hanks’ “story” is his resurgence and that he could be nommed twice for 2 very good performances in 2 very good movies. Enormous story, that. How could he miss … Or could He?? Both times or just once. Then theres the talk (dont know if its truth or rumor) that he doesnt/cant campaign for his Lead performances. I think that Hanks’ name being called once, twice or not at all on Oscar nom morning will be the biggest talk.
Looking at the contenders it seems like you grew more confident in Wolf overnight, Kris. Accurate?
I’m more or less where I was when I wrote this. There is obviously passion for the film, noted by reactions here, on Twitter, etc.
I wasn’t sure what to make of this flick by the trailers. I typically enjoy Scorsese’s work but this one seemed a little off. Now that I’ve read this I’m pretty intrigued…
I was at the SAG screening, and am going back for round two tonight at the DGA. By far, the best film of the year. Leo is in, Hanks or Redford are out. Two hours and 59 minutes of perfection. Supporting will be a tough vote for me–between Jonah and Jared. Both remarkable performances.
I’m with you, MollieDK. If I finish my work in time, I will also be back at one the SAG Film Socity screenings tonight! ;-)
(Need to rinse out the memory of August: Osage County, which kinda bummed me as a moviegoing experience out last night.)
I looked at the updated Contender’s List to the right and I see that Jonah Hill has shot to the top of the Supporting Actor’s list ahead of Jared Leto. Along with Scorsese being adding to the Director’s list.
I know the embargo is still in effect; but I’m getting the impression ” Wolf of Wall Street” played well this weekend.
Blew the roof off with SAG but I’ll be interested to see how the Academy takes to it. Like I say here, it takes the edge off of the season, and that kind of fun can go a long way.
Good not to see DiCaprio in the top five. I don’t want to get Django flashbacks. If we all pretend he’s not in the race, maybe AMPAS will, you know, forget to snub him:-)
I recently viewed a few films that were given awards and, I thought, are you kidding me—some of “acting” was just terrible—I figured it out—they give awards for people they feel sorry for and who need some boosting of their ego’s and careers—sad