Ava DuVernay is the 9th Woman Snubbed a Best Director Nomination for a Best Picture Nominee

#Ava DuVernay
01.15.15 3 years ago

Ava DuVernay's snub in the Best Director category for “Selma” at this morning's Oscar nominations is disappointing, but not unprecedented.

Prior to DuVernay, eight different women were denied Best Director nominations for movies that garnered Best Picture nominations. They are:

1. Randa Haines, “Children of a Lesser God” (1986)

2. Barbra Streisand, “Prince of Tides” (1991)

3. Valerie Faris (co-director with Jonathan Dayton), “Little Miss Sunshine” (2007)

4. Loveleen Tandan (Danny Boyle's co-director in India; he won the award), “Slumdog Millionaire” (2008)

5. Lone Scherfig, “An Education” (2009)

6. Lisa Cholodenko, “The Kids are All Right” (2010)

7. Debra Granik, “Winter's Bone” (2010)

8. Kathryn Bigelow, “Zero Dark Thirty” (2013)

Meanwhile, only four women have actually earned nominations for Best Director in the history of the ceremony: Lina Wertmüller for “Seven Beauties” (1976), Jane Campion for “The Piano” (1993), Sofia Coppola for “Lost in Translation” (2003), and Kathryn Bigelow for “The Hurt Locker” (2009). Bigelow is the only woman to win the award. 

Around The Web

TOPICS#Ava DuVernay
TAGSACADEMY AWARDSAva DuVernayOSCARSOSCARS 2014SELMA

The RX

Uproxx Music’s March Showcase For The RX Features Haley Heynderickx At The Ace Hotel

Uproxx Music’s March Showcase For The RX Features Haley Heynderickx At The Ace Hotel

03.07.18 1 week ago
Jonathan Wilson Is A Cult Hero Who’s Worked With Father John Misty, But His Own Albums Are Genius

Jonathan Wilson Is A Cult Hero Who’s Worked With Father John Misty, But His Own Albums Are Genius

03.07.18 1 week ago 2 Comments
Haley Heynderickx’s ‘I Need To Start A Garden’ Is An Utterly Brilliant Folk Debut

Haley Heynderickx’s ‘I Need To Start A Garden’ Is An Utterly Brilliant Folk Debut

03.06.18 1 week ago
Soccer Mommy On Her Tender, Insolent Indie Rock Debut And The Intricacies Of Her Songwriting

Soccer Mommy On Her Tender, Insolent Indie Rock Debut And The Intricacies Of Her Songwriting

03.05.18 1 week ago 12 Comments
Lucy Dacus Is Ready To Be Your Next Favorite Indie Rock Star

Lucy Dacus Is Ready To Be Your Next Favorite Indie Rock Star

03.01.18 2 weeks ago
A Conversation With David Byrne About His First Solo Album In 14 Years, ‘American Utopia’

A Conversation With David Byrne About His First Solo Album In 14 Years, ‘American Utopia’

02.27.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP