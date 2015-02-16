Best Original Screenplay: Will Wes Anderson finally get a ‘Grand’ Oscar moment?

Screenwriters never have it easy, do they? They often complain they are seen as second class citizens to the director. Actors often get credit for improvising a line they wrote and, worse, producers will often play games with the media, insisting they came up with a key storyline or the entire project themselves. Things get even more complicated with the sometimes unfair arbitration rules that often find the wrong writer getting final credit for a project (often because of a contract he or she signed). Frankly, all of this adversity might be one reason why winning an Academy Award means so much to a working Hollywood screenwriter.
This year's crop of Original Screenplay nominees are all worthy of taking home Oscar on their previous merits. Without a true “first-timer” in the group*, it goes without saying whoever wins this year might find the spoils that much sweeter. “Boyhood's” Richard Linklater is now a three-time screenplay nominee. “Birdman's” Alejandro González Iñárritu is a previous Oscar nominee for directing and producing “Babel.” Two of his co-writers, Nicolás Giacobone and Armando Bo, have been at it for awhile. “Nightcrawler's” Dan Gilroy has has been writing in Hollywood for over 20 years. “Foxcatcher's” Dan Futterman was nominated for “Capote” in 2005 and E. Max Frye has been in the biz for almost 30 years, an Emmy nominee for “Band of Brothers.” Wes Anderson has been nominated in this exact category two times previously and has a Best Animated Feature Film nod to boot. Are many of the contenders in this category due? You bet they are, and that's one reason why we're going with Mr. Anderson.
*Obviously, “Birdman” and “Budapest” are nominees Alexander Dinelaris and Hugo Guinness' first produced works, but we're leading with Iñárritu and Anderson.
One of the most critically acclaimed films of the year, “The Grand Budapest Hotel” tied for the most nominations this year with “Birdman,” but over the last two weekends it has gone on to win the BAFTA Award and the WGA Award for original screenplay. “Birdman” wasn't eligible for WGA, but won at the Golden Globes. “Budapest” took home Best Picture – Comedy or Musical from the HFPA, but, hey, let's not give them too much credit. Either film could have flipped those wins and everyone would have gone home happy. “Budapest” also took home LAFCA, NYFCC and the National Society of Film Critics' screenplay honors. That is a serious bucket load of kudos to deal with in a race seemingly as tight as this. And, frankly, it may not be that close.
While there have been numerous surprises in this category over the years (although arguably more in Best Adapted Screenplay), let's take a minute to look at the last three winners: Woody Allen (“Midnight in Paris”), Quentin Tarantino (“Django Unchained”) and Spike Jonze (“Her”). All are iconic filmmakers with singular visions. It's one reason why some seem to believe “Birdman” and “Boyhood” have a shot here. Except members may realize they can recognize these two films in bigger categories such as Best Picture and Best Director. Those votes may split or lean one way or another (a conversation for another time), but don't put it past the majority of the Academy to vote this way. And frankly, Anderson, like his contemporary Jonze last year, might just be due.
“Budapest” may be Anderson at the peak of his cinematic powers. The lessons he learned in stop-motion animation on “Fantastic Mr. Fox” helped form his previous work, “Moonrise Kingdom,” and that carefully composed style carried over to “Budapest,” which may be his most entertaining and touching picture to date. Academy members are in the business. They know how hard it is to pull off something as delicate in style and manner as “Budapest.” They realize it's not just storyboards and production design. The plan has to be written and the story must be just as significant as the pizzazz swirling around it. “Budapest” may not be as serious or profound as “Boyood” and “Birdman” are to some, but the intricacies in the writing and the incredibly witty dialogue? Best Original Screenplay is where you reward it if you can.
Biggest campaign moment: Actually, it's the same moment as with the Adapted Screenplay category: “Whiplash's” surprising qualification in the other field. That being said, “Selma's” snub here was huge. If the Academy was going to significantly reward Ava DuVernay's drama anywhere it might have been in Best Original Screenplay.
Should have been here: “Selma” (Paul Webb), “The Skeleton Twins” (Mark Heyman, Craig Johnson), “Top Five” (Chris Rock), “Wild Tales” (Damián Szifrón)
This article is very flawed. Wes Anderson isn’t the sole writer of Budapest, so stop saying The Grand Budapest is a singular vision. You didn’t even mention Hugo Guinness once in the article. What a shameful article. :(
~ The Family of Hugo Guinness
“Singular vision” is written in this piece vis a vis “Birdman”/”Boyhood,” not “Grand Budapest,” if you read it carefully.
Also: “shameful?” Because a co-writer wasn’t mentioned in an article that is making the point that an overall collective sense that a filmmaker is due could help it to an Oscar? That’s a stretch, and a curious way for the family of Hugo Guinness to honor him.
Nothing shameful about this article at all. Hugo Guinness may have co-written the screenplay but it has Anderson’s touch written all over it.
“”Birdman’s” Alejandro González Iñárritu is a previous Oscar nominee for writing and producing “Babel.””
That’s incorrect, Babel was written by Guillermo Arriaga (got sole credit and was nominated for it). Alejandro González Iñárritu was nominated for producing and directing Babel, but not for writing it. This is Iñárritu’s first nomination in Screenplay (I apologize if the correction sounds rude, it just jumped out on me).
“Selma”‘s screenplay not getting nominated in a way allows the Academy to duck a different issue, albeit one that they aren’t responsible for. Namely, that despite Paul Webb being the credited screenwriter due to contractual issues, the screenplay was in fact completely rewritten by Ava DuVernay when she took over the film. Webb’s screenplay, as has been widely acknowledged, was a more traditional sort of Hollywood movie centered on Lyndon Johnson. If Webb had been nominated, let alone won, that would have been rather awkward.
Congrats on going out on a ledge with this one guys! The Grand Budapest Hotel could very easily win this award, but it most certainly is not close. The mere fact that Birdman wasn’t nominated at the WGA should give you a clue that it’s WGA win doesn’t make it an Oscar lock.
Since 1999, the film that went on to win Best Picture Oscar also took home a screenplay Oscar 11 times (73% success rate). Unless you think The Grand Budapest Hotel is going to win Best Picture (then you’re a fool considering Birdman’s dominance at the DGAs and PGAa) it shouldn’t be the favorite to win Best Original Screenplay.
Further, the BAFTAs are an atrocious predictor of Oscar success. Since 1999, the Best Original Screenplay BAFTA winner won the Oscar 9 out of the past 15 years (60% success rate) and the Best Adapted Screenplay BAFTA won the respected Oscar 6 out of the past 15 years (40% success rate). The fact that the Grand Budapest Hotel won the BAFTA means nothing.
I agree its WGA win puts it in the running and if you believe that its going win, fine, but its razor thin with Birdman.
“The fact that the Grand Budapest Hotel won the BAFTA means nothing.”
In point of fact, yes, it means a little something. Roughly 1200-person crossover membership, after all.
Also, it’s worth considering the nuance that BAFTA changed their voting scheme recently (i.e., now the entire membership votes on everything in the winner stage, rather than branch-specific), so any big proclamations about their indication rate one way or the other is folly.
“but it most certainly is not close”
“but its razor thin with Birdman”
So is it close or not? Make up your mind.
“Also, it’s worth considering the nuance that BAFTA changed their voting scheme recently (i.e., now the entire membership votes on everything in the winner stage, rather than branch-specific) so any big proclamations about their indication rate one way or the other is folly.”
Well, since they changed their voting scheme Philomena (over 12 Years), American Hustle (though without a Her nod) and Silver Linings Playbook (over Argo) have won. So, in Adam’s defense, they still aren’t great predictors.
“So any big proclamations about their indication rate one way or the other is folly.”
Obviously should have been here: “Pride.” Justin Simien should have also received a nomination for “Dear White People.” Super good year for original screenplays, though.
I think Birdman is going to win this one easily. These screenplay awards are easy to over-think, generally they just give it to whatever movie they happened to like the best in a given year. What’s more, Birdman happens to be a very writerly movie that’s filled with snappy dialouge and quirky meta-ideas that are not uncommon in this category. What’s more, I feel like Grand Budapest is going to be seen more as a visual movie, almost like a costume drama. It’s going to clean up in categories like costume design and art direction, but I don’t know that it’s going to be liked as a screenwriting achievement.
I would normally agree but “Her” really threw me for a loop last year. Figured American Hustle had it since it was a BP fave and ORussell hadn’t won yet. I know that Her won lots of writing awards leading up, but it didnt feel like an Oscar win for me (from the entirety of AMPAS) and I was wrong.
(So far) I’ve only watched 3 out of the 8 Best Picture nominees: Budapest, Boyhood and Birdman.
If I had an Oscar ballot and had to choose among these three, I would definitely vote for “The Grand Budapest Hotel” in this category.
Birdman is quite impressive until a certain point, but then (I think) it becomes a mess. If they were able to keep the entire movie as “only one scene”, it would be incredible. But, for me, it lost its charm with the flying sequences and by adding too many transitions. For a movie that criticizes films with superheroes and the reliance on special effects to enchant the audience, it is somehow ironic that these big budget scenes destroyed the movie (at least for me, of course).
The cast is awesome. I still don’t know why Emma Stone was nominated for this given how little time she has on screen, but I like her, so I’m not upset. But I’ll be rooting for Boyhood to win Best Picture next Sunday night.
I’d rank the five nominees
1. Birdman (will win, should win)
2. Nightcrawler
3. The Grand Budapest Hotel (could win)
4. Foxcatcher
5. Boyhood.
Should have been nominated: Selma, Pride, A Most Violent Year
Gonna give Pride another look. I quite liked it earlier in the year but it faded a bit for me. Cant wait to watch it again.
Both Anderson auteurs should take the screenplay categories.
This is one of three categories (along with director and makeup) in which I’ve actually seen all the nominees. I have my compliments and criticisms for each. Let’s begin.
During the Nomination Announcement, I heard a lot of cheers when Nightcrawler was announced here, and it’s easy to understand why that was. It’s a fantastic debut for Dan Gilroy, full of dark humor and fun twists and surprises. That said, I still would have liked a bit more character development, especially from the protagonist (I feel Louis Bloom becomes one-note later on in the story), so I would rank it fifth overall.
Boyhood is my favorite film of the nominees, but that, unfortunately, isn’t enough to make it my favorite screenplay of the nominees. Overall, it’s a pretty solid piece of writing, creating lived-in, incredibly authentic characters and inserting them in naturalistic, believable scenes. My faults with the screenplay, in addition to containing the occasional excessive blabbing from the characters, is that parts of it seem a bit unclear. The segment involving Mason’s girlfriend and their on-screen breakup felt a little underwritten to me, and the script could have spent more time exploring that. It’s a good screenplay that showcases nearly everything that Linklater excels in as a writer, but I don’t think it’s nearly as taut and consistent as some of Linklater’s previous screenplays (such as last year’s nominee Before Midnight). So, considering all of this, I would rank Boyhood fourth among the nominees.
Of what I’ve seen of Wes Anderson’s work, The Grand Budapest Hotel is easily my favorite. Anderson’s stylistic flourishes work sensationally well here, including the multiple aspect ratios, ornate set design, and nesting-doll story structure. If there is anything to criticize, it would be that some of the characters are more like types than real people, and the movie takes a jarring tonal shift in the last act, throwing action sequences and tragic plot points into the mix. These are only minor issues I take with the movie, and so I rank this wonderful tale third among the nominees.
Foxcatcher takes a little while to get going, but once it does, it delivers a disturbing, complex character study that stayed in my mind several days after seeing it. The characters played by Ruffalo, Tatum, and Carell are so thoroughly written; the film never glosses over any of them, instead focusing on their flaws, obsessions, desires, strengths, and weaknesses. I felt as though I had really known these three people. It’s an extraordinary screenplay, and I would easily rank it second among the nominees.
And now, the cream of the crop: Birdman. This screenplay moves and changes in ways I never expected, with nearly every scene having something to say about the damaged characters or the cynical world of showbusiness as portrayed in this movie. Balancing surprising emotional depth and hilarious dialogue with sharp satire and mysterious fantasy elements, Birdman is an extraordinary screenplay. Even if the Edward Norton character randomly disappears towards the end of them film (and the relationship between him and Emma Stone is flimsy at best), I happily could have sat through another hour of Birdman because of the magical, cinematic world that it creates. It deserves to win this category.
As for undeservedly snubbed films, Pride, The Guest, Locke, and especially Love Is Strange and Selma would have been worthy nominees here.
To reiterate my point about The Grand Budapest hotel winning screenplay like ‘Sideways’ did in 2004. They might want to give TGBH a major prize.
I don’t see TGBH winning anything else major. It will win a few below the line tech awards like production design. I agree that The Skeleton Twins should have been nominated. It was completely ignored this awards season.
I don’t think Boyhood will win original screenplay at all…but if it does it will be sweet justice (to a point) since I felt Before Midnight deserved the adapted screenplay Oscar last year.
My personal rankings are
1. Birdman
2. Boyhood
3. Grand Budapest
4. Nightcrawler
5. Foxcatcher
Wouldn’t be upset if either of the 3 frontrunners won. They are my 3 favorite original screenplays.
I would’ve liked to see either The Skeleton Twins, Most Violent Year, Calvary or Chef nominated. But overall I think they did a good job with the nominee’s. But if I had to make this tough choice, i would have put the skeleton twins and most violent year in for nightcrawler an foxcatcher. Selma is fine, but I think the screenplay is one of the things that held it back from deserving even a best picture nomination.
I would have loved to see Chef nominated for it’s screenplay. That is the best thing Favreau has done since Swingers. (As a writer, of course.)
