Box Office: Surprising ‘Smurfs’ takes down ‘Cowboys & Aliens’ for no. 1 Friday

Those little blue critters are making things interesting at the box office this weekend.
Jon Favreau’s “Cowboys & Aliens” was expected to top the box office this weekend with somewhere between $40-45 million. Pre-release polling indicated that “Smurfs,” a live-action CG animated hybrid, would gross around $22-23 million. Friday’s box office figures have thrown those predictions out the window.
“Cowboys & Aliens” found only $12.9 million on Friday for what could be a $36-38 million weekend. “Smurfs” grossed a surprising $13.3 million. Thanks to Saturday kid’s matinees, “Smurfs” should now top this weekend’s theatrical ticket sales, something completely unthinkable only 24 hours ago.
For “Cowboys,” this isn’t necessarily the best news. The Daniel Craig/Harrison Ford genre mashup has already received mixed reviews and New Mexico tax incentives aside, wasn’t cheap. Reports have the budget at anywhere from between $160-200 million although most in the industry have it closer to the latter figure. An under $38 million debut will make it difficult for the tentpole to reach profitability unless it seriously overperforms overseas. “Smurfs” has a $110 million pricetag and with only “Spy Kids 4” on the horizon, little family competition for the rest of the summer season. Still, the Sony Animation co-production will also need a strong international run to become a legitimate hit.
Dropping to third was “Captain America: The First Avenger.” The Marvel Studios production grossed another $7.8 million for a stellar $99.7 million in just eight days. The Joe Johnston adventure is now tracking ahead of “Thor” which had only $93.8 million at this point in its domestic run. Star-spangled hero indeed.
Debuting in fourth was the critically acclaimed dramedy “Crazy, Stupid, Love.” The Steve Carrell led ensemble piece found $6.6 million and should end up with $18-19 million. That’s a solid start for a film that should have great word of mouth over the next few weeks.
Look for updated weekend estimates tomorrow on HitFix.
Cowboys and aliens sucked! HORRIBLE MOVIE.
I was bored during C & A. more for the older generation type of movie.
Good, Jon Favreau deserves a flop, for turning his back on independent film and bending over for vapid commercial Hollywood cinema.
Well no kidding since Smurfs is in 3D which cost $3-5 more for tickets
Write a comment…The Smurfs are back!
Smurfs sucks. It sucked back when I was a kid and it sucks now. I mean a tribe of only male blue beings and one girl? WTF?
Seriously? Predicted 40-45 million dollar opening for C & A? Who came up with that number? When I saw the previews for this movie 5 to 6 months ago, my wife and I looked at each other and immediately said “Flop!” Can Hollywood come up with something good? Smurfs looked like a flop as well. Time to watch the old movies on DVD at home in front of the big screen!
it didnt flop .. it pulled in 13 mil in 1 day…
Maybe same-old-story-special-effects fatigue. Enough already! Even 3D films of the ’50s were more than the current garbage. Kiss me Kate, Hondo, Dial M for Murder. Though all weren’t released in 3D they were filmed in it. Importantly, great scenarios/
a lot of hate for favreau going around. At least he has the balls to try and make movies that aren’t the same bs. He takes big risks, just like with iron man. I say good for him, we need more directors trying original concepts. After all isn’t everyone supposedly sick to death of retreads?