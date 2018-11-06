Marvel Probably Should Have Called The (NSFW) Phone Number In This New ‘Captain Marvel’ Photo

11.06.18 1 hour ago

The day before Election Day (that’s today!), Captain Marvel star Brie Larson tweeted, “CAPTAIN MARVOTE IS A BAD PUN BUT NOW THAT I HAVE YOUR ATTENTION PLEASE VOTE TOMORROW.” The wordplay is so bad that it’s actually great, but that’s not what we’re here to discuss. In the photos, Larson, in character as Captain Marvel, is standing in a phone booth surrounded by Rock the Vote posters. If you look closely, you’ll see a number on the phone: 1-800-654-2192. It stands out because numbers in TV shows and movies usually start with the fictional 555; otherwise, something like this might happen.

An astute Reddit user discovered that 1-800-654-2192 hails from an old episode of The Suite Life of Zack & Cody, a Disney Channel series starring Dylan and Cole Sprouse that aired from 2005-2008. Well, a lot’s happened in the past decade, because now that number connects to a phone sex line.

Back then, a Suite Life fan would be greeted with the message, “Thank you for calling ABC. The number you have reached is fictional, non-working number used for motion picture and television productions.” But now, the caller hears, “Welcome to America’s hottest talk line” (please don’t tell my boss how I discovered this). Oops. In related news, America’s hottest talk line is about to be America’s richest talk line, if Disney buys the number back.

Captain Marvel opens on March 8, 2019.

(Via Reddit)

