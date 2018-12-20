Getty Image

One of the many delights of the surprisingly great Bumblebee (well, “surprising” to most people who sat through the last few Transformers movies) is that when the credits roll, there’s only one credited writer, Christina Hodson. It’s a distinction she’s proud of, since so many movies of this scale often have multiple names attached as writers, often resulting in audience quips like, “Um, it took three writers to come up with that? (For example, the much-maligned Transformers: The Last Knight had three credited writers.)

Bumblebee is a smaller story, or, as Hodson puts it, a story about a girl and her car. And Hodson explains that Charlie (Hailee Steinfeld) is based on her two nieces. It’s less a story about robots fighting (although there’s plenty of that) and more about Charlie trying to fit in after the death of her father.

Hodson has also written the upcoming Birds of Prey (And the Fantabulous Emancipation of One Harley Quinn), which will see the return of Margot Robbie as Harley Quinn. It’s another example of taking a character from a jumble of a movie and trying to do something more interesting, Though, Hodson is quick to point out that Harley Quinn is very much her own thing.

When you first started were you ever warned, “Look, these movies make a lot of money but the critics aren’t always fans. So be ready for that”? And now the critics like it.

It’s a surreal feeling. I’ve been so nervous this whole time. I flew my two sisters out for the premiere, which I thought I was going to have them with me in case it all went badly. People have been very kind, especially, I think, it’s not that often you get a full (writing) credit on a movie like this.

You’re right. Usually when you see “written by“ in a movie like this it usually says 35 names. How did you make sure it was just you?

That’s not something I can speak to specifically, but I can say that it began as a really personal story. And I’ve always had a really personal connection to it because Charlie is actually based on my two nieces. My niece in the UK, Jeanie, who was very young when I first started writing, but she’s the love of my life. I was there when she was born. And I speak to her every single day on FaceTime.

And she was very immediately a kid who was not one thing or the other; she was both very girly and also a tomboy. She was a total math nerd, but also very artsy. And it made me really realize that is what most girls are like. Most girls are a mixture of things. That’s certainly what I was like. So Charlie was kind of inspired by her – wanting to write a female character for the screen who was nuanced and had all of these different elements to her. I think so often we see these kind of two-dimensional female characters who fit into a neat box, and Jeanie isn’t like that and I didn’t want her growing up in a world where the movies she saw had that. And then my other niece, Sylvie, just lost her mum, sadly, to brain cancer. And her relationship with her dad is 100 percent the inspiration for the relationship between Charlie and her dad. It’s not that often when you write a big movie like this and you get to have such a small personal connection to a thing.

Is that what people liked about your script? That is was a smaller, personal story?

You know, I think that’s what they were drawn to, yeah. When I pitched it in the very beginning back in 2015, it was the story of a girl and her car. It was me tapping into my two nieces. I think they were ready to do something different. And yeah, they luckily fell in love with it the way I did.

As opposed to Transformers: The Last Knight, which has a million ridiculous things going on and the Transformers meet King Arthur. Bumblebee is almost a shock to the senses how streamlined it is.

I kind of had this pitch for a movie and I didn’t know if they would want to do it because it’s so far outside of what they were doing. But I think it was just a lucky confluence of events where I went in with a very clear idea of what I wanted to do. They were ready for a change and ready to try something more character-driven and a lot smaller. And I was very, very grateful that it all worked out that way.