Robyn among acts to open for Coldplay on North American tour

Coldplay have enlisted electro-pop artist Robyn as an opener for their upcoming North American tour this spring, in addition to lesser-known acts including British rock outfit Wolf Gang, electronic music group Metronomy, Welsh singer Marina and the Diamonds, soul/R&B artist Emeli Sande and New York-based folk-rockers The Pierces. The tour kicks off April 17th in Edmonton, Alberta (you can find a full listing of dates below).

In addition, the band has announced they will be performing at a post-Academy Awards “Jimmy Kimmel Live” block party special on ABC this Sunday, as well as “Good Morning America” on March 2nd. It will be their first-ever performance on the morning chat show.

Coldplay embarked on a European tour behind their fifth studio album “Mylo Xyloto” last fall, ending the run in the Middle East with a special New Year’s Eve performance in Abu Dhabi.

“Mylo Xyloto”, which has gone platinum in the U.S., was nominated for three Grammys this year including Best Rock Song for “Every Teardrop is a Waterfall”.

Full list of tour dates:

APRIL

17 Edmonton, AB Rexall Place – Metronomy, The Pierces

18 Calgary, AB Scotiabank Saddledome – Metronomy, The Pierces

20 Vancouver, BC Rogers Arena – Metronomy, The Pierces

21 Vancouver, BC Rogers Arena – The Pierces

24 Portland, OR Rose Garden Arena – Metronomy, The Pierces

25 Seattle, WA KeyArena – Metronomy, The Pierces

27 San Jose, CA HP Pavilion At San Jose – Metronomy, The Pierces

28 San Jose, CA HP Pavilion At San Jose – Metronomy, The Pierces

MAY

1 Los Angeles, CA Hollywood Bowl – Metronomy, The Pierces

2 Los Angeles, CA Hollywood Bowl – Metronomy, The Pierces

4 Los Angeles, CA Hollywood Bowl – Metronomy, The Pierces

JUNE

22 Dallas, TX American Airlines Center – Robyn, Wolf Gang

23 Dallas, TX American Airlines Center – Robyn, Wolf Gang

25 Houston, TX Toyota Center – Robyn, Wolf Gang

26 Houston, TX Toyota Center – Robyn, Wolf Gang

28 Tampa, FL St. Pete Times Forum – Robyn, Wolf Gang

29 Miami, FL American Airlines Arena – Robyn, Wolf Gang

JULY

2 Atlanta, GA Philips Arena – Robyn, Wolf Gang

3 Charlotte, NC Time Warner Cable Arena – Robyn, Wolf Gang

5 Philadelphia, PA Wells Fargo Center – Robyn, Wolf Gang

6 Philadelphia, PA Wells Fargo Center – Robyn, Wolf Gang

8 Washington, DC Verizon Center – Robyn, Wolf Gang

9 Washington, DC Verizon Center – Robyn, Wolf Gang

23 Toronto, ON Air Canada Centre – Marina and the Diamonds, Emeli Sandé

24 Toronto, ON Air Canada Centre – Marina and the Diamonds, Emeli Sandé

26 Montreal, QC Bell Centre – Marina and the Diamonds, Emeli Sandé

27 Montreal, QC Bell Centre – Marina and the Diamonds, Emeli Sandé

29 Boston, MA TD Garden – Marina and the Diamonds, Emeli Sandé

30 Boston, MA TD Garden – Marina and the Diamonds, Emeli Sandé

AUGUST

1 Detroit, MI Palace of Auburn Hills – Marina and the Diamonds, Emeli Sandé

3 East Rutherford, NJ Izod Center – Marina and the Diamonds, Emeli Sandé

4 East Rutherford, NJ Izod Center – Marina and the Diamonds, Emeli Sandé

7 Chicago, IL United Center – Marina and the Diamonds, Emeli Sandé

8 Chicago, IL United Center – Marina and the Diamonds, Emeli Sandé

10 St. Paul, MN Xcel Energy Center – Marina and the Diamonds, Emeli Sandé

11 St. Paul, MN Xcel Energy Center – Marina and the Diamonds, Emeli Sandé

