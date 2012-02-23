Robyn among acts to open for Coldplay on North American tour

Coldplay have enlisted electro-pop artist Robyn as an opener for their upcoming North American tour this spring, in addition to lesser-known acts including British rock outfit Wolf Gang, electronic music group Metronomy, Welsh singer Marina and the Diamonds, soul/R&B artist Emeli Sande and New York-based folk-rockers The Pierces. The tour kicks off April 17th in Edmonton, Alberta (you can find a full listing of dates below).
In addition, the band has announced they will be performing at a post-Academy Awards “Jimmy Kimmel Live” block party special on ABC this Sunday, as well as “Good Morning America” on March 2nd. It will be their first-ever performance on the morning chat show.
Coldplay embarked on a European tour behind their fifth studio album “Mylo Xyloto” last fall, ending the run in the Middle East with a special New Year’s Eve performance in Abu Dhabi.
“Mylo Xyloto”, which has gone platinum in the U.S., was nominated for three Grammys this year including Best Rock Song for “Every Teardrop is a Waterfall”.
Full list of tour dates:
APRIL
17 Edmonton, AB Rexall Place – Metronomy, The Pierces
18 Calgary, AB Scotiabank Saddledome – Metronomy, The Pierces
20 Vancouver, BC Rogers Arena – Metronomy, The Pierces
21 Vancouver, BC Rogers Arena – The Pierces
24 Portland, OR Rose Garden Arena – Metronomy, The Pierces
25 Seattle, WA KeyArena – Metronomy, The Pierces
27 San Jose, CA HP Pavilion At San Jose – Metronomy, The Pierces
28 San Jose, CA HP Pavilion At San Jose – Metronomy, The Pierces
MAY
1 Los Angeles, CA Hollywood Bowl – Metronomy, The Pierces
2 Los Angeles, CA Hollywood Bowl – Metronomy, The Pierces
4 Los Angeles, CA Hollywood Bowl – Metronomy, The Pierces
JUNE
22 Dallas, TX American Airlines Center – Robyn, Wolf Gang
23 Dallas, TX American Airlines Center – Robyn, Wolf Gang
25 Houston, TX Toyota Center – Robyn, Wolf Gang
26 Houston, TX Toyota Center – Robyn, Wolf Gang
28 Tampa, FL St. Pete Times Forum – Robyn, Wolf Gang
29 Miami, FL American Airlines Arena – Robyn, Wolf Gang
JULY
2 Atlanta, GA Philips Arena – Robyn, Wolf Gang
3 Charlotte, NC Time Warner Cable Arena – Robyn, Wolf Gang
5 Philadelphia, PA Wells Fargo Center – Robyn, Wolf Gang
6 Philadelphia, PA Wells Fargo Center – Robyn, Wolf Gang
8 Washington, DC Verizon Center – Robyn, Wolf Gang
9 Washington, DC Verizon Center – Robyn, Wolf Gang
23 Toronto, ON Air Canada Centre – Marina and the Diamonds, Emeli Sandé
24 Toronto, ON Air Canada Centre – Marina and the Diamonds, Emeli Sandé
26 Montreal, QC Bell Centre – Marina and the Diamonds, Emeli Sandé
27 Montreal, QC Bell Centre – Marina and the Diamonds, Emeli Sandé
29 Boston, MA TD Garden – Marina and the Diamonds, Emeli Sandé
30 Boston, MA TD Garden – Marina and the Diamonds, Emeli Sandé
AUGUST
1 Detroit, MI Palace of Auburn Hills – Marina and the Diamonds, Emeli Sandé
3 East Rutherford, NJ Izod Center – Marina and the Diamonds, Emeli Sandé
4 East Rutherford, NJ Izod Center – Marina and the Diamonds, Emeli Sandé
7 Chicago, IL United Center – Marina and the Diamonds, Emeli Sandé
8 Chicago, IL United Center – Marina and the Diamonds, Emeli Sandé
10 St. Paul, MN Xcel Energy Center – Marina and the Diamonds, Emeli Sandé
11 St. Paul, MN Xcel Energy Center – Marina and the Diamonds, Emeli Sandé
Follow me on Twitter @HitFixChris
Join The Discussion: Log In With