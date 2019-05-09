Marvel Studios

(This post contains spoilers for Avengers: Endgame and the MCU.

Avengers: Endgame fills itself to the brim with fan payoffs, including how the film serves as the end of the true Thor trilogy. Indeed, the God of Thunder’s character development has been impressive (while perfectly showcasing Chris Hemsworth’s oft-overlooked versatility), even though his Lebowski incarnation played as controversial to some audience members. Well, the Russo Brothers have revealed that there was another comical moment that would have appeared at the expense of Thor’s dignity, but they cut the scene for time.

The pair revealed to EW Morning Live on Sirius XM 105 that Thor’s handoff of New Asgard to Valkyrie (who he declared to be the “queen”) was followed by Thor interpreting a half-hug from Tessa Thompson’s character as more than friendly affection, as Anthony Russo describes:

“In the ending, we wanted to keep it tight, so we were looking for things to squeeze there. But he had this beat with Valkryie where she puts her arm on his shoulder and he sort of starts to lean in for a kiss. She goes, ‘What are you doing?'” Thor is confused. “‘Oh, I thought that touch…’ and she was like, ‘No, that was, like, a goodbye tap I was giving you,'” Anthony recalled. “It was a really funny beat, but we cut it.”

Joe Russo followed up on his brother’s revelation by adding that the “mostly improvised” moment was “really cute,” but it still ended up on the cutting room floor. And that’s alright, for Thor needed to appear jolly while later appearing on the Guardians‘ ship and beginning to needle Star-Lord for territorial purposes.

On a somewhat related note, it’s worth mentioning, in light of the Russo Brothers’ promise that a secretly gay character would soon unveil themselves, that a Valkyrie revelation of that nature probably won’t be coming. After all, she’s already been revealed to be bisexual, so who shall that mystery Marvel figure be? Bucky Barnes would be the most unsurprising answer of all (the poor guy can’t compete with Peggy Carter, though), but it would truly be something if Carol Danvers/Captain Marvel was the one.

(Via Entertainment Weekly)