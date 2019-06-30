HBO

Even with a short teaser, numerous short Instagram videos and the first official image of Regina King’s masked vigilante character, very little is known about Damon Lindelof’s upcoming Watchmen series. What we do know, officially, is that the HBO show won’t necessarily be a straight adaptation of Alan Moore’s original graphic novel — nor will it retread anything that Zack Snyder’s 2009 film adaptation did. Instead, Watchmen is billed as an “alternate history” that explores what happened to the world Moore created after the original comic book story ended.

Or, as actor Don Johnson recently put it, this Watchmen “is beyond comics.”

Speaking with Collider’s Deep Cut Podcast, there wasn’t much that the Miami Vice actor was allowed to say about the show. What he did say, though, helped to shed at least some light on what Lindelof is doing with the source material. “I was aware of [the graphic novel] because it’s an iconic piece of material. It’s probably the classic graphic novel. Everyone refers to it as the primer for all comic genres and stuff like that,” said Johnson. “This,” he added of the show itself, “is beyond comics.”

The actor also spoke of Watchmen‘s impressive cast, including King. “She’s a wonderful actress. Talk about someone who can hit it back. She can put any kind of spin on it you want,” he said of working with her. “We just had a blast working together. I’m hoping that I get the opportunity to do other things with her cause she is a gifted, gifted actress.” Presumably, this means that her and Johnson’s characters — both of whom appear to have ties to law enforcement — will be sharing quite a few scenes together throughout the series.

(Via Collider)