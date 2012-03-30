Eddie Murphy joining Arnold Schwarzenegger and Danny Devito for ‘Twins’ sequel

“Twins” was the surprise 1988 comedy hit that featured hulking action star Arnold Schwarzenegger and pint-sized comic actor Danny DeVito as a pair of very unlikely long-lost twins who are reunited. It turns out that Eddie Murphy was in the family as well.

In the latest really late sequel, Julius and Vincent, who were conceived in an experiment, will discover a hitherto unknown triplet, played by Murphy. It will be called, naturally, “Triplets.”

Universal and Montecito Picture Co. are developing the idea, although no screenwriter or director have yet been set. Original director Ivan Reitman (“Ghostbusters”) will serve as producer, according to The Hollywood Reporter, who broke the story.

The film would be the latest in a potential string of ’80s sequels — following the likes of “Tron: Legacy” and “Wall Street: Money Never Sleeps” — that includes the recently announced “Midnight Run” sequel, the Tom Cruise-approved “Top Gun 2,” the third entry in the “Bill & Ted” series, and the long-threatened, Bill Murray-free “Ghostbusters 3.”

Murphy is coming off a string of box office disappointments, including “Meet Dave,” “Imagine That,” “Tower Heist” and the current “A Thousand Words.” “Heist” was touted as his return to adult-oriented comedy, but the family-friendly “Triplets” may indicate otherwise.

Meanwhile, now that his political days are behind him, Arnold is back to cranking out action movies by the bushel, including the upcoming “Expendables 2,” “Last Stand” and “The Tomb.” He first found comic success with “Twins,” which led to “Kindergarten Cop” and “Junior” (which also co-starred DeVito).

DeVito has seen his star rise again due to his role on FX’s hit “It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia” and his voicing of the lead character in the animated hit “The Lorax.”

