‘Midnight Run 2’ moving forward with Brett Ratner at the helm

03.22.12 6 years ago 7 Comments

Brett Ratner is looking to go on the run with Robert De Niro.

The “Tower Heist” director is reportedly in talks with Universal to helm “Midnight Run 2”, a sequel to the 1988 film that starred De Niro as a bounty hunter tasked with bringing in a white-collar criminal (Charles Grodin) wanted by both the Mob and the FBI. De Niro is already on board to reprise his role in the follow-up, which he is also producing, with “G.I. Joe: The Rise of Cobra” scribes David Elliot and Paul Lovett hired to rewrite a script by Tim Dowling (“This Means War”, “Just Go With It”). Ratner is also producing through his Rat Entertainment shingle.

Though “Midnight Run” was followed by three back-to-back made-for-TV sequels in 1994, neither De Niro nor Grodin was involved.

Speaking of Grodin, there’s no word yet on whether  he’ll return to play crooked accountant Jonathan “The Duke” Mardukas (though it’s hard to imagine the film without him). The actor has been mostly absent from the screen over the last few years; his last film was the little-seen 2007 comedy “The Ex” opposite Zach Braff and Amanda Peet.

The news was broken by Deadline.

Anyone out there think this sounds like a good idea? Sound off in the comments!

