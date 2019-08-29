Warner Bros.

Last month, a report surfaced claiming that It Chapter Two director Andy Muschietti was next in line to helm the long-gestating The Flash over at Warner Bros. and DC Comics. The Wonder Woman franchise is flourishing in spite of Justice League‘s poor performance. Hell, even Aquaman managed to catch the big bucks during its theatrical run. Ezra Miller’s spin-off, however, hasn’t had as much luck. The project has gone through several directors and writers (including Miller himself). Thanks to Muschietti, though, it sounds like the film has finally been saved.

While promoting the It sequel, he was asked about the July report by Fandango. Not only did the director confirm the news, but he also spoke briefly about it. Specifically, he seemed to indicate that The Flash would be nothing like his experience on It, which is a fully-fledged horror film:

“An element [of] horror? I don’t think so. What captivated me about the Flash is the human drama in it,” he said. “The human feelings and emotions that play in the drama [of it]. It’s going to be fun, too. I can’t promise that there will be any horror [elements in it], really, but it’s a beautiful human story.”

Aside from Muschietti’s new role and Miller’s continued involvement, little else is known about the project. Perhaps everything will come together and Warner Bros. will be able to add The Flash to its release schedule some time in the next few years. Then again, the Aquaman sequel and its horror spin-off The Trench are just as likely to drop first.

(Via Fandango)