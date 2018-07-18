HBO

How many people in the world do you think know how Game of Thrones ends? 20? 30? 50? There’s author George R.R. Martin and showrunners David Benioff and D.B. Weiss, of course, and higher-ups at HBO. Some cast members, surely, but probably not at all. Maybe Ghost’s trainer (hey, there’s a dog in the final scene of Lost; why not a direwolf?). The series finale will be the biggest event on television in 2019, and it’s also the most closely-guarded secret. But one former cast member claims to know how it’s going to end.

“I’m excited to see the next season. I’m on the edge of my seat like everybody else,” actress Natalie Dormer, who played Margaery Tyrell (the granddaughter of the best character, Lady Olenna), told The Hollywood Reporter about the final season. She also teased that she knows what’s going to happen. “I know A to B,” she said. “I know what B is, but I don’t know how they get B. But I do know B.” There is now one Game of Thrones fan out there who, after reading Dormer’s comments, is planning a MIND HEIST to have the finale be spoiled for them, and because said fan is probably on Reddit, the rest of the internet.

Dormer can currently be seen in Amazon’s Picnic at Hanging Rock and the trailer for her zombie-ish movie with Doctor Who‘s Matt Smith, Patient Zero.

(Via The Hollywood Reporter)