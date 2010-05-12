Godsmack debuts at No. 1 on The Billboard 200 ahead of MercyMe, James Taylor

Â

Hard rock band Godsmack tops The Billboard 200 album sales chart for the third time ever with â€œOracleâ€ this week, moving 117,000 copies. The group’s previous No. 1s came with 2006’s â€œIVâ€ and 2003’s â€œFaceless,â€ selling 211,000 and 267,000, respectively, in their first weeks.

That leaves Lady Antebellum’s â€œNeed You Nowâ€ at No. 2 for a second week in a row, with 97,000 and a 28% increase in sales (likely due to the Mother’s Day holiday).

Â MercyMe’s â€œThe Generous Mr. Lovewellâ€ is this week’s second-highest debut, starting at No. 3 with 88,000. The Christian group’s previous high-water mark came with the No. 12 peak of â€œUndoneâ€ in 2004 and the 84,000 copy star of 2007’s â€œAll Tha Is Within Me.â€

Bowing at No. 4 with 78,000 is Carole King and James Taylor’s duets album â€œLive at the Troubadour.â€ Taylor’s last set â€œCoversâ€ made it to No. 4 as well; King last visited the top 10 in 1976 with â€œThoroughbred,â€ which peaked at No. 3.

Justin Bieber’s â€œMy World 2.0â€ slips No. 4 to No. 5 (64,000, -7%).

Deftones score their fourth top 10 album ever with â€œDiamond Eyes,â€ which sold 62,000 at No. 6. The rockers’ last album was out in 2006: â€œSaturday Night Wristâ€ made it to No. 10 with a 76,000 start.

Sans Natalie Maines, Dixie Chicks’ Emily Robison and Marti Maguire step out as Court Yard Hounds, whose self-titled album runs right up to the No. 7 slot with 61,000.

AC/DC’s â€œIron Man 2â€ soundtrack falls No. 5 to No. 8 (55,000 +5%).

Toni Braxton’s â€œPulseâ€ debuts at No. 9 with 54,000; it’s her first album for Atlantic. Her last album, 2005’s â€œLibra,â€ made it to No. 4 with 114,000.

Usher’s â€œRaymond v. Raymondâ€ caps off the top tier moving No. 6 to No. 10 (51,000, +7%).

What happened to last week’s No. 1, B.o.B.’s â€œThe Adventures of Bobby Ray?â€ It dips to No. 12 with 36,000Â (-57%), the first No. 1 album this year to fall out of the top 10 in its second week.

Album sales this week are up 11% compared to last week and down 7% compared to the same sales week last year. Sales for the year are down 10% so far.

