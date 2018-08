Godsmack debuts at No. 1 on The Billboard 200 ahead of MercyMe, James Taylor

Â

Hard rock band Godsmack tops The Billboard 200 album sales chart for the third time ever with “Oracle” this week, moving 117,000 copies. The group’s previous No. 1s came with 2006’s “IV” and 2003’s “Faceless,” selling 211,000 and 267,000, respectively, in their first weeks.

That leaves Lady Antebellum’s “Need You Now” at No. 2 for a second week in a row, with 97,000 and a 28% increase in sales (likely due to the Mother’s Day holiday).

 MercyMe’s “The Generous Mr. Lovewell” is this week’s second-highest debut, starting at No. 3 with 88,000. The Christian group’s previous high-water mark came with the No. 12 peak of “Undone” in 2004 and the 84,000 copy star of 2007’s “All Tha Is Within Me.”

Bowing at No. 4 with 78,000 is Carole King and James Taylor’s duets album “Live at the Troubadour.” Taylor’s last set “Covers” made it to No. 4 as well; King last visited the top 10 in 1976 with “Thoroughbred,” which peaked at No. 3.

Justin Bieber’s “My World 2.0” slips No. 4 to No. 5 (64,000, -7%).

Deftones score their fourth top 10 album ever with “Diamond Eyes,” which sold 62,000 at No. 6. The rockers’ last album was out in 2006: “Saturday Night Wrist” made it to No. 10 with a 76,000 start.

Sans Natalie Maines, Dixie Chicks’ Emily Robison and Marti Maguire step out as Court Yard Hounds, whose self-titled album runs right up to the No. 7 slot with 61,000.

AC/DC’s “Iron Man 2” soundtrack falls No. 5 to No. 8 (55,000 +5%).

Toni Braxton’s “Pulse” debuts at No. 9 with 54,000; it’s her first album for Atlantic. Her last album, 2005’s “Libra,” made it to No. 4 with 114,000.

Usher’s “Raymond v. Raymond” caps off the top tier moving No. 6 to No. 10 (51,000, +7%).

What happened to last week’s No. 1, B.o.B.’s “The Adventures of Bobby Ray?” It dips to No. 12 with 36,000 (-57%), the first No. 1 album this year to fall out of the top 10 in its second week.

Album sales this week are up 11% compared to last week and down 7% compared to the same sales week last year. Sales for the year are down 10% so far.

