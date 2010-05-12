Godsmack debuts at No. 1 on The Billboard 200 ahead of MercyMe, James Taylor

#Justin Bieber
05.12.10 8 years ago

Â 

Hard rock band Godsmack tops The Billboard 200 album sales chart for the third time ever with â€œOracleâ€ this week, moving 117,000 copies. The group’s previous No. 1s came with 2006’s â€œIVâ€ and 2003’s â€œFaceless,â€ selling 211,000 and 267,000, respectively, in their first weeks.
Â 
That leaves Lady Antebellum’s â€œNeed You Nowâ€ at No. 2 for a second week in a row, with 97,000 and a 28% increase in sales (likely due to the Mother’s Day holiday).
Â 
Â MercyMe’s â€œThe Generous Mr. Lovewellâ€ is this week’s second-highest debut, starting at No. 3 with 88,000. The Christian group’s previous high-water mark came with the No. 12 peak of â€œUndoneâ€ in 2004 and the 84,000 copy star of 2007’s â€œAll Tha Is Within Me.â€
Â 
Bowing at No. 4 with 78,000 is Carole King and James Taylor’s duets album â€œLive at the Troubadour.â€ Taylor’s last set â€œCoversâ€ made it to No. 4 as well; King last visited the top 10 in 1976 with â€œThoroughbred,â€ which peaked at No. 3.
Â 
Justin Bieber’s â€œMy World 2.0â€ slips No. 4 to No. 5 (64,000, -7%).
Â 
Deftones score their fourth top 10 album ever with â€œDiamond Eyes,â€ which sold 62,000 at No. 6. The rockers’ last album was out in 2006: â€œSaturday Night Wristâ€ made it to No. 10 with a 76,000 start.
Â 
Sans Natalie Maines, Dixie Chicks’ Emily Robison and Marti Maguire step out as Court Yard Hounds, whose self-titled album runs right up to the No. 7 slot with 61,000.
Â 
AC/DC’s â€œIron Man 2â€ soundtrack falls No. 5 to No. 8 (55,000 +5%).
Â 
Toni Braxton’s â€œPulseâ€ debuts at No. 9 with 54,000; it’s her first album for Atlantic. Her last album, 2005’s â€œLibra,â€ made it to No. 4 with 114,000.
Â 
Usher’s â€œRaymond v. Raymondâ€ caps off the top tier moving No. 6 to No. 10 (51,000, +7%).
Â 
What happened to last week’s No. 1, B.o.B.’s â€œThe Adventures of Bobby Ray?â€ It dips to No. 12 with 36,000Â (-57%), the first No. 1 album this year to fall out of the top 10 in its second week.
Â 
Album sales this week are up 11% compared to last week and down 7% compared to the same sales week last year. Sales for the year are down 10% so far.

Â 

Around The Web

TOPICS#Justin Bieber
TAGSACDCalbum chartalbum salesbillboard album chartCAROLE KINGcourt yard houndsDIXIE CHICKSGodsmackIron Man 2james taylorJustin BieberLady AntebellumMercymeThe Billboard 200toni braxtonUSHER

Listen To This

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Ariana Grande, Death Cab For Cutie, And Mitski

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Ariana Grande, Death Cab For Cutie, And Mitski

08.17.18 1 day ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.14.18 4 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.13.18 5 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Nicki Minaj, Trippie Redd, And Tomberlin

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Nicki Minaj, Trippie Redd, And Tomberlin

08.10.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.07.18 2 weeks ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.06.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP