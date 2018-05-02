Henry Cavill Seems To Be Hinting That He Wants Superman To Face Off Against The Rock’s Black Adam

05.01.18

Most of the eyes are Marvel at the moment when it comes to the comic book films. Infinity War has been breaking records at the box office and Ant-Man’s latest trailer caught some attention with its release on Tuesday. That means there isn’t much coming from the DC Comics camp with their future releases. There was some news about Aquaman at CinemaCon and confirmation of what time period Wonder Woman 2 will take place in, but the rest of the Justice League is still licking their wounds from a lackluster release back in November.

But now Henry Cavill is dropping some tidbits about what he might be hoping for with his future in the DCEU. He isn’t done with Superman and he’s hoping that another future DC Comics big man might get to square off with the Man of Steel. While chatting with MTV News at CinemaCon, Cavill talked about possibly working with The Rock’s Black Adam in a future film:

“There’s a lot of things spinning around in the universe right now with that. Obviously if Black Adam does become a character officially, he will play him…

“I’m pretty sure it’ll be a Shazam/Black Adam thing first. If it does happen, it would make sense that way. But you never know, maybe there will be a Superman movie and Shazam will come and help.”

