ILM breaks down the CG carnage of ’Captain America: The Winter Soldier’

12.30.14 4 years ago

If you thought the explosive conclusion to “Captain America: The Winter Soldier” was an elaborate physical stunt involving Chris Evans, Anthony Mackie, and three life-size hellicarriers crashing into Washington D.C. buildings, think again! Also, really? You thought that was real? I mean it looked good, but c”mon, Marvel isn”t going to build a billion dollar flying aircraft carrier and drive it into a skyscraper. You're crazy.

In a new behind-the-scenes feature, the artists at Industrial Light & Magic strip back the animated layers of “Captain America 2″s” biggest set pieces to reveal each element in the CG pipeline. Even walk-and-talk scenes at S.H.I.E.L.D. involve hundreds of digitally-created backgrounds and props, making the Marvel tentpole even more like “300” than anyone might have imagined.

“Captain America: The Winter Soldier” is one of the Academy”s 10 contenders for the Best Visual Effects Oscar. Also on the recently announced shortlist: “Dawn of the Planet of the Apes,” “Godzilla,” “The Hobbit: The Battle of the Five Armies,” “Interstellar,” “Maleficent,” “Night at the Museum: Secret of the Tomb,” “Transformers: Age of Extinction,” “X-Men: Days of Future Past,” and Marvel”s own “Guardians of the Galaxy.”

Check out the video below: 

