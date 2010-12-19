Is it another No. 1 for Michael Jackson on the Billboard 200 next week?

Who will get bragging rights to topping the last Billboard 200 album chart before Christmas? It”s going to come down to the wire between Taylor Swift”s “Speak Now” and Susan Boyle”s “The Gift.” The two titles are in a dead heat for first place, with each poised to sell upwards of 250,000 copies, according to Hits Daily Double.
That means that the best Michael Jackson”s posthumous title, “Michael,” can eke out will be third place (and it may lose that to half-pint Jackie Evancho”s “O Holy Night.” Both are projected to sell around 225,000, which is a far cry from the initial 400,000 copies originally expected a few weeks ago. However, so-so reviews and controversy over how the unfinished tracks were completed, plus a relatively blase reception at radio, have led to a less-than-desired opening frame.
Going into the weekend, R. Kelly”s smooth R&B opus, “Love Letter,” and “Glee”s” Christmas album are also too close to tell which will grab the No. 5 slot and which will be No. 6. Regardless, it looks like “Glee” will have two albums in the Top 10 as “Vol. 4” hangs in around No. 8. Rounding out the top 10 will likely be Kid rock at No. 7, Justin Bieber at No. 9 and Nicki Minaj at No. 10.
Despite a wealth of TV appearances, including “Saturday Night Live,” it looks like the best Diddy Dirty Money”s “Last Train to Paris” will achieve is a No. 16 start with sales of around 60,000-70,000. And in a further sign that “American Idol’s” power continues to erode. it looks like Crystal Bowersox’s “Farmer’s Daughter” will come in even lower than that, selling somewhere in the 40,000 range.
The simple truth is that fans are boycotting the ”MICHAEL” ALBUM.We told the estate we didnt want the fake cascio tracks on the album and they still went ahead to put those tracks on it.The estate deserves the failure.
Excuse me, there are many fans who are not boycotting the album. The Cascio tracks are not
fake, actually, that is Michael on lead vocal.
And you know what, since when is it OK to have
failure in the same sentence as Michael Jackson?
The Estate and Sony put out the best product possible, using Michael’s chosen collaborators,
but sometimes people can’t get past their misplaced anger and lose out on something terrific. So, don’t speak for me, please. I am
certainly a loyal fan and simply love the album.
You are an ass!! That failure (and it is too early to tell) is a mark on Michael’s record, stupid!!
the reason ppl are boycotting the album is because they r stupid, think about it. ppl say SONY just wants to make money, first of all michael never hated sony, he hated tommy mottola, who was the head of sony, secong he is not no more, hasent been for a while. third, michael owns half of Soney music..so is michael trying to make money out of michael, NO and last all the money that the album makes goes to the estate/ really michael jackson children who want to buy back neverland and restore it its greatness..and THATS why i bought the album, and shit! if u dont want to support the album because of 3 songs, then just download the singles on itunes, the one, u guys keep saying “are NOT fake” that way ur still supporting him, geez!
Shame on all the “fans” that are destroying Michael’s legacy.
I agree Sean, Eddie is laughing all the way to the bank…I bought it but fans that think its Michael are on crack…I would LOVE Monster, Keep Your Head Up if it was actually Michael singing..Breaking News, well I’m not even going to start on that piece of garbage. Just glad Michael’s not here to see what’s going on..
Wow…the ignorance here is outstanding. Michael’s voice is authentic, though processed, on every track. This was never about Cascio, it’s about Riley’s use of Melodyne on Michael’s lead vocals and only on Monster, Hollywood Tonight and Breaking News. Keep Your Head Up’s final touches were not done by Riley. Listen, please, I understand your confusion and if you love MJ than I respect you’re cool with me, but please open your ears. All of it is Michael, 100%. Look up Joe Vogel’s articles, Riley’s interview w/ Routers (UK), the official statement by The Estate (NOT Sony), do some research and open your ears. And finally, if you don’t understand vocal production, don’t offer your opinion. As a producer/composer/arranger, and having listened to Michael for the past 30 years I know it’s him. I’ve heard the acapellas for all the Riley tracks on my studio monitors (Not laptop or some Ipod buds). It’s Michael. Someday absolute proof will present itself (even though it already has and you’re all ignoring it for some reason)and you’re going to feel awful for not supporting this album.
This album is awesome. Shame on anyone who boycott’s it. I bought the CD and also paid to download it from itunes instead of ripping it from CD. I want this to succeed. My problem (if any) is not with the vocals, but with the stupid album artwork that makes it look like a rehash instead of awesome fresh music – which is what it is. Monster is simply awesome.
Then WHY dont you buy the track that are “Michael Jackson” like Behind the Mask! The Estate is not losing, Sony is definitely not losing, Michael Jackson’s Legacy is losing. also, Michael owns half of Sony, so is Michael cheating michael, michael never hated sony he hated tommy mottola who was the head of sony but left a LONG time ago and michael left sony in good terms but still owns half of sony music, and last the estate is not just any ppl, they are ppl who are bulding and profitable estate for the michaels children to inherit, and also michaels kid want to buy back Neverland, so thats hwy im bought the album!!
LOL on your Jackie comments.
@LAYNE.. i agree.. i have bought the album and love it..
Sean; the simple truth is your simple minded. You & fans like you are idiots. Youâ€™re not a fan if you are willing to hurt MJ’s sales. These vocals were recorded in 2007. I have been a fan of MJ for over 30 years & I have always been proud of that but at the same time I have also always been embarrassed, not by MJ but by his fans. A good chunk of his fans have really come of very ignorant over the years. These so called fans protesting this album are the same idiots who believed Sony used a body double in This Is It simply because his family said so. The Jackson’s motto is controversy creates cash. They thought it would be a good idea to say the songs were fake. Truth is they submitted songs that were rejected by Sony in favor of the 3 “fake” songs. Wake up MJ fans. Donâ€™t be a lemming for the Jackson family. There is a reason why MJ distanced himself from them. They are greedy selfish people who have been leaching of MJ & trying to use him for years. Buy the album. If this album debuts at #4 it only makes MJ look bad. Elvisâ€™s fans would never do this to him. Youâ€™re pathetic.
Oh please! Who besides Sony would clamor for Michael’s unreleased material? And the estate would like to retire all Michael’s debt and keep the catalog as well as honor him with other initiatives. So you know for sure the Casio tracks are fake? You were there? Please, that family gave Michael another home, another family and a safe place where he could sleep. And for 25 years he mentored those Casio children. And you think the music they made together was fake? Michael chose the estate executors and they chose Sony. End of story. And you think all this anger is helping to honor Michael? Wow, no wonder the fans are dismissed by the media.
Too bad will.i.am didn’t spend more time promoting “The Beginning” for the Black Eyed Peas new album instead of obsessing over trashing “Michael.” The sales numbers shows it.
@elvis, you are so right. i always thought it was odd for will i am to continue voicing his negative take on the michael album. he had his own agenda. “the beginning.”
what a lame article. michael will obviously be #1, EVERYONE knows that. jeez! i love how haters can be so blind and stupid that they blatantly ignore the facts… like the fact that michael was projected to sell upwards 250,000 in its first week as well.
why write such negative articles hating on something that everyone knows is doing well? when the sales come and it’s number one it’ll just make you look like the silly fool that you are.
I respect everyone’s opinion and people are entitled to make their own decisions based on the way they feel. However, I must say that those planning to boycott the album are forgetting that 90% of the income goes to Michael’s estate and NOT to Sony. To boycott the album means harming Mike and his kids, and its something we should all avoid if we call ourselves true fans. As we all know, Mike has been through hell, and he needs all the support he can get from his loyal fans, its now or NEVER. That way he can 1. pay off his debts (that were imposed on him by his haters via conspiracies and wicked plots that we are all aware of!) and 2. To prove to the entire world that we care enough about Michael and we will stand by his side through thick and thin, its the least we can do. As Javier said, If you donâ€™t want to buy the album because of three tracks, then download the tracks you want from iTunes, that way everyone is happy. Peace and Love everyone.
I agree, I love what you said, I’m glad to know their are other like minded fans like myself around. I’m thinking of the children as well as supporing MJ’s enduring legacy. I really think the reason the ablum isn’t charting as well as it could is because of the lack of promotion on Sony’s part, that coupled with the negative publicity over the what some are refering to as fake tracks.
I personally have bought the album and gave it a five star review at Amazom.com.
I also think and I said this at another site that projects such as this album will help expose some of the injustices toward Michael by the media and by Sneddon. I think if Michael’s music can stay popular and bring in new young fans it could help vindicate in regards to public opinion. The young generation will most likely not depend on the tainted mainstream coverage of Michael during the trial. They might actually do their own research about the trial and learn the truth. However, they need a starting point and falling in love with Michael’s music like some many of the rest of have is the starting point that I believe is needed for this to happen.
@sean, well sorry some fans feel this way. this weekend I listened to the whole album in the privacy of my car. sounds like MJ to me and its a really nice album. sad knowing what Michael went through some fans allow themselves to be swayed by such controversy. the story of michael’s life. remember many weren’t happy about “this is it” and that was a beautiful outcome. I will support michael in death for what he was cheated out in life. long live the king of pop!
Michael is not involved in this album in any way. Nothing on this album was approved by him. I don’t want to see this album get to the top simply because this effort does not deserve it beause of the fake tracks. Michael does! But ‘Michael’ is not Michael.
I and all my friends are not buying the album because of the deceit invoived,Had this been handled properly, MJ would have a Christmas number one album. It could have been a worldwide smash – oh well, Sony and the Estate, it’s your loss.
I just bought the cd and I think it is great. I love the cd and I hope it does well. All the MJ fans out there, support the King of Pop and buy the cd please.
A lot of fans are boycotting, they ARE FANS as anybody else, and the reason for not buying is the authenticity matter. Again the dislike is shown by not buying. AND they tested us with BN, failed, and insisted to include the doubtful tracks ignoring our concerns.
Their gain of all this is money. And it pains them when they don’t get it. That’s why this album didn’t reach high chart positions or will ever. The fans have spoken
Had those Cascio tracks not been in this album (replaced perhaps by some leaked ones we ‘ve heard), the album would easily top the us and uk charts (and worldwide) and for many weeks, I am sure
Go Michael go…No.1!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!Welcome back Mr. Jackson..we love u..
Jackson’s latest album is a ‘blow-out’ in the UK. It has reduced in sales by 50% in 10 days and is on course to drop out of the Top 5 by Boxing Day. His record company, Sony, must be very disappointed at having paid so much for his recording contract only to find he is not as popular in death as they had hoped.