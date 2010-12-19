Is it another No. 1 for Michael Jackson on the Billboard 200 next week?

Who will get bragging rights to topping the last Billboard 200 album chart before Christmas? It”s going to come down to the wire between Taylor Swift”s “Speak Now” and Susan Boyle”s “The Gift.” The two titles are in a dead heat for first place, with each poised to sell upwards of 250,000 copies, according to Hits Daily Double.



That means that the best Michael Jackson”s posthumous title, “Michael,” can eke out will be third place (and it may lose that to half-pint Jackie Evancho”s “O Holy Night.” Both are projected to sell around 225,000, which is a far cry from the initial 400,000 copies originally expected a few weeks ago. However, so-so reviews and controversy over how the unfinished tracks were completed, plus a relatively blase reception at radio, have led to a less-than-desired opening frame.

Going into the weekend, R. Kelly”s smooth R&B opus, “Love Letter,” and “Glee”s” Christmas album are also too close to tell which will grab the No. 5 slot and which will be No. 6. Regardless, it looks like “Glee” will have two albums in the Top 10 as “Vol. 4” hangs in around No. 8. Rounding out the top 10 will likely be Kid rock at No. 7, Justin Bieber at No. 9 and Nicki Minaj at No. 10.

Despite a wealth of TV appearances, including “Saturday Night Live,” it looks like the best Diddy Dirty Money”s “Last Train to Paris” will achieve is a No. 16 start with sales of around 60,000-70,000. And in a further sign that “American Idol’s” power continues to erode. it looks like Crystal Bowersox’s “Farmer’s Daughter” will come in even lower than that, selling somewhere in the 40,000 range.