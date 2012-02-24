John Williams wins five awards from International Film Music critics

The International Film Music Critics Association has offered up the final precursor awards announcement of the season as we head into the weekend, which will bring the Independent Spirit Awards and, finally, the Oscars.
John Williams had a great day, it turns out. The famed composer netted seven nominations two weeks ago and won in five of those categories, proving, in case you didn’t know, that film music critics really like John WIlliams.
His work on Steven Spielberg’s “War Horse” earned awards for Film Score of the Year, Best Original Score for a Drama Film and Film Music Composition of the Year for the track “The Homecoming,” while “The Adventures of Tintin” won in the animated field. And just for good measure, Williams grabbed the Film Composer of the Year honor, too.
The year’s expected Oscar winner, Ludovic Bource, won the Breakout Composer of the Year award for his work on “The Artist,” while Michael Giacchino won in the fantasy/sci-fi/horror department for “Super 8” (after racking up three nominations himself).
I wonder, though, while everyone is busy conceding this to Bource, could this be an upset possibility in two days? I’ve honestly been thinking “War Horse” could wind up with a few Oscars when all is said and done, with cinematography, the sound fields and original score being real possibilities.
In any case, check out the full list of winners below. And once again, remember to keep track of all the ups and downs of the 2011-2012 film awards season via The Circuit.
Film Score of the Year: “War Horse” (John Williams)
Film Composer of the Year: John Williams
Breakout Composer of the Year: Ludovic Bource
Best Original Score for a Drama Film: “War Horse” (John Williams)
Best Original Score for a Comedy Film: “The Rum Diary” (Christopher Young)
Best Original Score for an Action/Adventure/Thriller Film: “Drive” (Cliff Martinez)
Best Original Score for a Fantasy/Science-Fiction/Horror Film: “Super 8” (Michael Giacchino)
Best Original Score for an Animated Feature: “The Adventures of Tintin” (John Williams)
Best Original Score for a Documentary Feature: “The Wind Gods” (Pinar Toprak)
Film Music Composition of the Year: “War Horse” – “The Homecoming” (John Williams)
Best Archival Release of an Existing Score: The Danny Elfman & Tim Burton 25h Anniversary Music Box
Best Archival Re-Recording of an Existing Score: “The Battle of Neretva”/”The Naked and the Dead” (Bernard Herrmann)
It pains me to see such a breathtaking score like “War Horse” getting beat out by the trite score for “The Artist.” Dont’ get me wrong, it’s a nice score, but it’s filler music (like most silent film music is). And the fact that it has to borrow from Herrmann’s score for “Vertigo” for its big moments says something about its composer.
War Horse is a gorgeous gorgeous score. It would indeed be ridiculous to loose to the flavor of the season Bource.
War Horse’s score will be played frequently in film music concerts. The Artist? You think?
In a recent USA Today story on Williams this year, Giacchino said that Williams 50 years later will be known as our generation’s Mozart. The difference being Mozart was hired by the church and Williams is hired by the studios.
Jordan – Bource wrote an original piece for the ‘Vertigo’ scene in The Artist unfortunately the final cut of the film was finished three weeks prior to the last recording date, as Bource was still trying to finish the cue. The director wanted to get the film ready for Cannes therefore the Vertigo temp track for that scene was left in. When the DVD/Blu-Ray of The Artist is released Bource’s original cue “My Suicide,” which is on the score album, will be in the film.
I’m picking War Horse…I just can’t bring myself to predict Artist winning more than 4 awards.
Yay on the love for Drive! Here’s hoping it takes home a Spirit or two tomorrow. I’m not counting on it, but fingers crossed.