Kanye West’s ‘Yeezus’ sees steep decline in sales

Kanye West’s “Yeezus” has taken a fall.

As Wale’s “The Gifted” topped the Billboard 200 this week, West’s latest album took a big hit in its second week of release.

“Yeezus” debuted at No. 1 last week after selling 327,000 copies, and fell a whopping 80% this week, selling 65,000 and coming in at No. 3, according to Billboard.

It’s the fourth biggest decrease for a No. 1 album since SoundScan began tracking sales in 1991.

The biggest overall second-week drop was experienced by Madonna’s “MDNA,” which slid a massive 87% in its second week in April of 2012.

The previous year, Lady Gaga’s “Born This Way” tumbled 84.28% (from 1.11 million to 174,000) and Mac Miller’s “Blue Slide Park” dipped 82.54% (from 144,000 to 25,000 at No. 24).

So far this year, the average second-week drop for a chart-topping album is 69%.

“Yeezus” was also”s lowest No. 1 seller; his previous releases each moved more than 400,000 units in their first week.

West’s 2010 effort “My Beautiful Dark Twisted Fantasy” also opened at No. 1, and dropped by 78% in its second week, although it stayed on the charts for some time, driven by numerous singles.

“Yeezus” was released without any official single leading up to it, although West performed two songs on “SNL” a few weeks ago, and the song “Black Skinhead” was featured in the trailer for Martin Scorsese’s “The Wolf of Wall Street.” “Skinhead” was officially released as a single today.