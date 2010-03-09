Listen: T.I. declares ‘I’m Back’ on new single

03.09.10 8 years ago

On the tail end of his prison sentence on weapons charges, T.I. wants to let us know that he”s back and what better way to announce it than in song.

“I”m Back,” released Monday,  is more hypnotic than dynamic.  The languid beat feels more like an easy flowing river than a rushing current.  Plus, T.I. even throws in a spooky theremin sound on top of the Trackslayerz-produced beats.

Stream the track below.

Lyrically, T.I. says that the track reflects on his time in prison and what he observed going on in the rap world while he was gone.

“I appreciate the support and how hard I was going in during the brief hiatus,” T.I. said in a brief conference call on Monday. “The support don’t go unnoticed and I don’t take it lightly. This marks a special day for us, because we putting out the first song off the album – not an official first single, just something to keep the streets warm… It’s a lot of things that needed to be spoken on. In my absence, it was a lot of things that went down, a lot of matters that needed to be addressed. This was the greatest platform for me to do it. It was the first song I did when I came home.”

He”s not quite home yet: T.I. was released from prison in December to a halfway house. He hints that he”ll be free to roam starting next month.

In the song, T.I. also gives a shout out to other rappers like Lil Wayne, Boosie, Gucci Mane who have done time, and warns newcomers that the boys are back in town.

The tune is off of T.I.”s seventh studio album. The new release will come out Aug. 24

