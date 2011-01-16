Live blogging the 68th Annual Golden Globes

Yes, it’s that time of year again. A moment in Hollywood when the worlds of television and movies collide in a red carpet, booze-filled extravaganza. Ricky Gervais is back, the HFPA are facing a lawsuit and accusations of payola and concerns there will be no surprises. Bite your tongues naysayers! The fun is just beginning.

5:01 PM PST – The show has just begun and Ricky Gervais starts with a Charlie Sheen joke. That didn’t take long.

5:02 PM PST – Wow, Gervais rips the “Tourist” and brings up bribes. Wowzers. It’s gonna be a long night people. “All that happened were some of them were taken to see Cher in concert” “How is that not a bribe?” “Because it’s not 1975!”

5:03 PM PST – We now have a gay Scientologist in the closet joke! Oh me, oh my. Ricky pulling out all the guns. Oh, now a Hugh Hefner – “Walking Dead” joke. Much safer territory. “Just don’t look at it when you touch it.” (He said it, not me.) After bringing up a lame “Lost” joke, Gervais asks, “Should we get on with it?” Yes, Ricky. Please.

5:05 PM PST – Best Supporting Actor presented by Scarlett Johansson. This should be Bale. (Note: Rush flew all the way from Australia for just 24 hours for this.)

And the winner is…

Christian Bale, “The Fighter.”

This is the first major award ever for Bale. And should be the first of many this season.

Bale on the HFPA: “Who are all these characters in this room? They would argue in a room and I’d be like, ‘Hello?” “Now I realize what wonderful guys they are.” Bale giving props to Mark Wahlberg for his quiet work supporting his “louder” role. He hopes there won’t be a punch up over best supporting actress between Leo and Adams. And he thanks the family, Dickie and Micky Ward. And of course – his lovely wife and little girl. “I love ya darlin’ this one’s for you!” Ouch. Bale then gets cut off trying to give a shout out to De Niro. Reports indicate he said “Holy Shit!” but got cut out.

5:10 PM PST – Up for Best Actress in a Television Drama presented by LL Cool J and Jolie Bowen.

And the winner is…

Katey Sagal, “Sons of Anarchy.”

Shocker! This was assumed to be going to Marguiles for “Good Wife.” I’m guessing lots of “Anarchy” fans are stoked!

Sagal: “Thank you Hollywood Foreign Press. You have always been so sweet and kind to me. Thanks to all my cast and crew. Thanks to my manager of 30 years. Omigod, this is wild. I have to thank the writers of ‘Sons of Anarchy’ its’ those words that keep us there.”

5:17 PM PST – Julianne Moore and Kevin Spacey introduce Miss Golden Globe, Gia Mantegna, daughter of Joe Mantegna. Then? It’s already time for Best Mini-Series or Movie.

And the winner is…

“Carlos”

We have our second surprise of the night! The mini-series critic’s think is a movie, but correctly nominated here beats out HBO’s three heavyweights. Tom Hanks, Steven Spielberg and company for “The Pacific” will not be happy. The producer of “Carlos” doesn’t seem to realize this isn’t on IFC and that there is a time limit! Gotta get those commercials in.

Ricky’s back to introduce Bruce Willis and eggs him by listing a number of his less popular or classy flicks such as “Hart’s War,” “Look Who’s Talking” and announcing him as Ashton Kutcher’s dad! Bruce Willis! Willis here to introduce his comedy hit “Red” which is up for Best Movie – Musical or Comedy. Clip plays. Applause. We move on.

Garrett Hedlund and Leighton Messler are up to introduce Best Supporting Actor in a TV Series, Mini-Series or TV Movie. Who will win? Your guess is as good as mine…

And the winner is…

Chris Colfer, “Glee”

Gotta be happy for the kid! Looks like it’s gonna be a “Glee” night at the Globes. Clear out those dance floors Globe parties…

Colfer: “I think I just dropped my heart between Natalie Portman and Julianne Moore! I can’t believe this. I have to thank Ryan Murphy for being my fairy godfather. Most importantly to all the amazing kids who watch our show and the kids who are told no or who are told they can’t be who they are. Screw that kids!” Nice speech. And his co-stars seems genuinely moved for him.

5:30 PM PST – Michelle Pfeiffer, looking as stunning as usual, introduces another Best Picture – Comedy or Musical contender (and possible winner) “Alice in Wonderland.” Of course, she worked with the film’s director, Tim Burton, on “Batman Returns.”

Gervais: “Next up, Eva Longoria has the daunting task of introducing the President of the Hollywood Foreign Press. That’s nothing. I just had to help him off the toilet and put his teeth in!”

The under fire Philip Berk comes out and gives Gervais a diss saying “The next time you want me to help qualify your movies, don’t come to me.” Yikes. I don’t think he’s joking either folks.

5:34 PM PST – Milla Jovovich and Kevin Bacon quickly walk out to announced Best Actor in a Television Drama. Tough call here.

And the winner is…

Steve Buscemi, “Boardwalk Empire”

Yep, HitFix’s Daniel Fienberg called it. The HFPA love those movie stars.

Buscemi: “First of all I have to thank table 114. You guys are a lot of fun. I want to thank everybody at HBO for the tremendous support you have given to this show. I hope we do it for years and years and years. It’s saying ‘please wrap up already?'” “I want to say to Tootie my nephew, he’s 4, and he left me a message, ‘Uncle Steven wish me luck!'”

5:37 PM PST – Bacon and Jovovich return to announce Best TV Series – Drama.

And without much pause…the winner is…

“Boardwalk Empire”

The whole cast and creator Terrence Winter head to the stage. [Better than “Mad Men” HFPA? Really? We know you love Scorsese, but geez…] Wahlberg gets a chance to celebrate on stage as one of the producer’s of the show.

[As we take a break to answer a question below: I am a huge Gervais fan, but I just wish he was funny and vicious at the same time. This all comes across as being more vicious than anything else.]

5:43 PM PST – Andrew Garfield, a very skinny Andrew Garfield comes out to introduce Best Drama – Film, his own movie “The Social Network.” Adorably, he can’t get through some of his lines. How many times do we think he was asked about “Spider-Man” on the red carpet? I’d say the over/under is 100.

Gervais throws out a Heather Mills joke that doesn’t really work in the U.S. and also says “Network” is his favorite film.

Alec Baldwin and Jennifer Lopez hit the stage. “That was close, I almost wore the exact same thing. I want to take a moment to say, doesn’t she look beautiful?” – Baldwin. They then introduce the nominees for Best Original Song.

And the winner is…

“You Haven’t Seen The Last of Me” from “Burlesque” by Dianne Warren.

No surprise here. Well, the surprise is that Cher didn’t show up. Warren thanks Cher for fighting to keep the song in the movie. “I want to dedicate this to someone you all knew and loved. Ronni Chasen. This is for her. When my mom years ago she wanted me to wear this and this if for my mom too.”

Baldwin and J-Lo are back for Best Original Score. We’re going with Zimmer in “Inception”….

And the winner is…

Trent Reznor and Atticus Ross, “The Social Network”

Yeah, um “Network” is winning Best Drama tonight. When the Globes aren’t even going to spread the wealth, it’s pretty much a lock for “Network” for Drama and Director (Screenplay is a given).

5:55 PM PST – Crowd buzzing as Hailee Steinfeld comes out with Justin Bieber and is um, a tad taller than him. Cute. What’s up? Why Best Animated Feature. Not even sure why they are announcing the nominees…seriously…

“Toy Story 3”

Duh. Unrich to Bieber and Steinfeld, “Wow, were you two even born when the first ‘Toy Story’ came out?” Oh, he had time to think about that one…

Best moment of that speech? Angelina resting her head on Brad’s shoulder. Can we get a collective “Awwww,” from the room?

5:59 PM PST – Gervais comes out without a jacket and continues his “roast” of big stars with Robert Downey, Jr. The “Iron Man” star hits back, “Aside for the fact it’s been a bit mean spirited with viscious undertones, it’s been a good show right?” “I don’t konw if an actress can do her best work until I have slept with her.” Nice bit as Downey announces Best Actress in a Comedy or Musical. “I’m just saying if I could, I would give it to all five of you. The award. Right here. Center stage. The Audience and millions of viewers.”

And the winner is…

Annette Bening, “The Kids Are All Right”

Yay! This is Bening’s first major award in an amazing career. Well deserved and she’s getting a nice standing ovation from the crowd.

Benning: “I am very proud of this movie about two women keeping their family together. My partner Julianne Moore I have to thank first.. She asked me to shoot it, she let us shoot it where we did. You are a class act. Thank you.” “It was a labor of love for us. To be able to unite all of this with that is wonderful. And Mark Ruffalo our awesome sperm donor. Thank you to all my children for all your And to the 1962 Golden Globe winner for most promising actor and my husband, Warren Beatty.”

Classy. Emotional. Well said.

9:10 PM – PST Gervais is back and introduces Sylvester Stallone who is on hand to appropriately introduce “The Fighter.” (Nice touch.)

Geoffrey Rush and Tilda Swinton are up to nominate Best Actor in a Mini-Series or TV Movie. (Although Swinton called it Televisual for some reason…)

And the winner is…

Al Pacino, “You Don’t Know Jack”

(Swinton, “Wow, I get to say this…”)

Pacino gets a standing ovation. (Will his speech be 1/10th shorter than the excruciating Cecil B. De Mille acceptance in 2001?) Um…well…yes. Whew.

Swinton returns with her “Televisual” remark for Best Actress – Mini Series or Movie. Perhaps you knocked back a few earlier in the evening Ms. Swinton?

Claire Danes, “Temple Grandin”

No surprise here, just like Pacino. Can we give them their SAG Awards already too?

Danes is emotional. Very happy to have Temple there at the table to help her celebrate. Gives big kudos to HBO.

6:23 PM PST – Zac Efron comes out to introduce “The Kids Are All Right.” Interesting pic for the intro…is there a connection here?

Gervais is back and introduces Tina Fey and Steve Carell. Gervais, “He’s now leaving that show and killing a cash cow for both of us. The ungrateful Steve Carell!” “Ha, ha, ha! It never gets old!” They give a very funny bit while introducing Best Original Screenplay.

And the winner is…

Aaron Sorkin, “The Social Network”

Duh. Sorkin gives a big shout out to Sony Pictures and, of course, uber producer Scott Rudin. He also looks very tan. He also refers to David Fincher as a “national treasure.” Fincher’s awesome, but…Sorkin also gives a shout out to Mark Zucerkberg and to all the smart actresses in the audience for showing his daughter it’s O.K. to be “elite” (sure, but can she be humble too?).

Up next, Thor and Captain America – Chris Hemsworth and Chris Evans! (Most of America only knows Evans at the moment, but are no doubt entranced by Hemsworth’s deep and powerful voice.) They are there to announce the best supporting actress in a TV Series, Mini-Series or Movie.

And the winner is…

Jane Lynch, “Glee”



Lynch is psyched! “My cup runeth over!” “I am nothing but falsely humble!” (Laughs from the audience.) She gives a big shout out to the writer who came up with her character and is quite witty.

Oh, we have our first Robert Pattinson alert! The announcer said he’s on the way!

Quick note: For all those genre movie fans who think it isn’t cool to watch the Golden Globes, almost every member of “The Avengers” and Batman is in the audience tonight. Nick Fury is the only one missing. Just sayin’.

9:36 PM PST – Olivia Wilde gets the joey of having Robert Pattinson to present Best Foreign Language film.

And the winner is…

“In A Better World”

I got a tip last night from an HFPA member that Susanne Bier’s drama might win. Sigh. So hoping “I Am Love” had it’s moment in the sun. FYI, for those playing at home, Biers had her shot in Hollywood directing the Javier Bardem/Halle Berry underrated drama “Things We Lost In The Fire.” It didn’t work out well. Nice to see she’s recovered nicely.

Helen Mirren comes out to introduce “The King’s Speech.” Gotta love Helen.

Quickly, Vanessa Williams and Blair Underwood come out to introduce Best Actress in a TV Series – Comedy or Musical.

And the winner is…

Laura Linney, “The Big C”

HA. Did you see Williams’ diva reaction? “Oooooh.” She then lets everyone know Linney couldn’t make it tonight. That was all sorts of awesome (either that or I’m getting punch Drunk).

9:46 PM PST – Jane Fonda comes out to introduce “Burlesque” and lets everyone know Cher couldn’t be there because she has her show in Vegas (really?). (I’m just relieved Gervais didn’t introduce her. Yikes.)

Two actors I have no idea who they are – sorry TV fans — come out to introduce Best Actor in a TV Series – Comedy or Musical.

And the winner is…

Jim Parsons, “The Big Bang Theory”

Another surprise! This is Parsons’ first win and the dapper actor seems very excited. Although his cast and crew seem to have a bad table on the far right side of the stage (guess the producer didn’t think they would win).

(Fienberg just let me know that’s Kaley Cuocco and Matthew Boomer who presented the award. That’s HitFix teamwork readers!)

Damn, Jeremy Irons rushes out to announce Best Supporting Actress in a Motion Picture.

And the winner is…



Melissa Leo, “The Fighter”

Yep, personally not a fan of the performance (cough, camp, cough), but she’s gonna ride this one to Oscar…

Leo gives a rambling, but emotional speech touching on being in Southern California, her insecurity over being seen as older than Bale and Wahlberg, meeting Russell in the Maritime Hotel in NY (a shout out!) and gives a big shot out to Wahlberg. Says Amy should be standing up there too (yes, yes she should). Shots of Kunis and Carter who seem to be thinking, “Wow, maybe she sounded so crazy we’ll win the SAG or Oscar?” Ah, maybe, but probably not.

7:00 PM PST – Matt Damon is here to introduce this year’s Cecil B. DeMille winner, Robert De Niro. He does some pretty good impressions of his most famous roles, but kindly keeps it short.

Nicely cut montage runs that even includes “Rocky and Bullwinkle.”

De Niro hits the stage while “New York New York” plays (he starred in the movie with Liza Minnelli). Standing ovation. De Niro is ready to get going.

De Niro stings Damon back, saying “Thanks Matt. And I loved you in ‘The Fighter.'” (Laughs.) “I’m glad you made this decision before you reviewed ‘Little Fockers.’ It’s OK, I saw that, we all have our jobs to do.” (Big laughs.) De Niro then gives a funny speech which I sort of lost. Makes a ton of digs at the HFPA. He then swore and was blurted out. “There were other films and I kind of wish they were included too. Some of you would be seeing them for the first time. You didn’t even watch the screeners didn’t you!” De Niro is on a roll. This is hilarious. Classic. I wonder if Ben Stiller helped?

7:13 PM PST – Megan Fox comes out to introduce “The Tourist.” Dear god that is so appropriate.

Annette Bening comes out to announce Best Director.

And the winner is…

David Fincher, “The Social Network”

“Here I am as Jean Bennet Rudin.” (Joke three people got in the room). Fincher makes an awkward Propecia joke. And some self-deprecating digs.

Jimmy Fallon and January Jones come out and announce the Best Comedy TV Series – Musical or Comedy. Can we say “Glee”?

And the winner is…

“Glee”

That’s two-for-two! (Two years in a row that is.) Murphy hits the stage immediately thanking the people at FOX. And then Ian Brennan steps up and thanks public school teachers (hey, a “Waiting for ‘Superman'” shout out!) Time to hit the dance floor kids! The InStyle/Warner Bros. party is waiting!

7:24 PM PST – Alicia Keys introduces “Black Swan.” We’re guessing the pregnant connection is the tie here.

Halle Berry, looking gorgeous and getting cattle calls (that alcohol is workin’!) to announce Best Actor – Comedy or Musical.

And the winner is…

Paul Giamatti, “Barney’s Version”

Wow, surprise! So much for Depp winning for “Alice in Wonderland”! This is a great performance by Giamatti and among these guys very well deserved.

Giamatti: “I’m a little jacked up because I just saw ate a whole box of Godiva chocolates! And Halle Berry!” “I got to smoke and drink!” Giamatti is such an honest guy. Great speech and nice win for Sony Classics.

7:32 PM PST – Joseph Gordon Levitt comes out to praise the great thriller “Inception” which he just happens to be in.

Jeff Bridges gets a nice hand as he comes out to announce Best Actress in a Drama.

And the winner is…

Natalie Portman, “Black Swan”

Mila Kunis screams! Yay. Portman is assisted up the stairs. “Jeff Bridges, I love you. Thank you.” (We love him too!) “It has been the most meaningful thing I will take away from this post-movie experience. I also want to say thank you to my Grandma Beranice. Hope you are having a drink!” “Thank you to Benjamin for creating.” “You might remember him as the guy who says he doesn’t want to sleep with me in the movie. It’s not true, he totally wants to sleep with me!” “Darren thank you for continuing to work on this movie and give me such a beautiful, beautiful role.”

Nice, warm and charming.

Oh, look it’s Ricky! He’s been let back on stage! Gervais actually has a funny joke introducing Tom Hanks and Tim Allen. Oooh. Then they diss Gervais. OK, when Tom “Jimmy Stewart” Hanks is knocking him, he’s in trouble (not kidding either). The nominees for Best Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy….

And the winner is…

“The Kids Are All Right”

Yay! I’m happy to say I got to see this movie at its world premiere at the Sundance Film Festival almost a year ago. And it made my top ten list at the end of the year. Great movie. Great performances. Can’t wait for it to get in the ten for best picture.

Quick Tweeter commercial break:

Can some TV person tell me what happens when the show ends early? Will they whip Gervais on stage over Tom Hanks’ lap?

7:46 PM – PST – Sandra Bullock comes out to award Best Actor – Motion Picture Drama. And the winner is…

Colin Firth, “The King’s Speech”

Whoo hoo! If Jesse Eisenberg won I might have walked away from this recap…

“Getting through the midstage of your life with your dignity and judgment in tact and sometimes you just need some gentle reassurance . Right now this is all that stands between me and a Harley Davidson. I owe you a very great debt. I also owe a great debt to my cast members.” Classy speech.

10:54 PM – PST – Michael Douglas gets a standing ovation when he comes out to present Best Picture – Drama. Nice moment. “There has got to be an easier way to get a standing ovation. I’m very, very happy to be here tonight.”

And the winner is…

“The Social Network”

As predicted. The HFPA do not like to be embarrassed and when all the other critic’s groups jumped on it? Well, hard for anyone else to win.

Scott Rudin comes up to accept the award. Rudin gives a big shout out to Amy Pascal. Rudin thanks Mark Zuckerberg for his “willingness” to let him use his life as a metaphor (wait, didn’t he not want the movie made? Revisionist?). Worth noting, Rudin also won for “The Hours” and “No Country For All Men.”

Gervais thanks everyone for being good sports and thanks god for being an Atheist. OK then!

And yes people – the show ended early! Who knew? I will predict, Gervais will never host the Globes or a major Hollywood Awards show again.

