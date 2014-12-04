‘Mad Men,’ ‘Transparent,’ among 2015 WGA Awards TV nominations

It”s a good day to be a television fan. No matter what you”re watching, the WGA has you covered, honoring an eclectic round-up of small-screen entertainment for its annual awards ceremony.

Thursday morning, Writers Guild of America, West (WGAW) and the Writers Guild of America, East (WGAE) announced nominations for outstanding achievement in television, new media, news, radio, and promotional writing during 2014. Winners will be honored at the 2015 Writers Guild Awards on Saturday, February 14, 2015, at simultaneous ceremonies in Los Angeles and New York City.

No one show dominated the WGA”s various categories. “Game of Thrones” and “Mad Men” nabbed nominations for individual episode nods and Drama Series, while “True Detective” squeezed into the latter category along with a mention in New Series. Amazon Prime”s “Transparent” is the heavy-hitter in the comedy category, earning spots in the Comedy Series, New Series, and Episodic Comedy categories.

Check out the full list of nominations below, including honors bestowed to radio and promo writing (will they invent a podcast category for “Serial”?):

TELEVISION AND NEW MEDIA NOMINEES

Drama Series

“Game of Thrones”

“The Good Wife”

“House of Cards”

“Mad Men”

“True Detective”

Comedy Series

“Louie”

“Orange is the New Black”

“Silicon Valley”

“Transparent”

“Veep”

New Series

“The Affair”

“The Knick”

“Silicon Valley”

“Transparent”

“True Detective”

Long Form Original

“Deliverance Creek”

“Return to Zero”

Long Form Adapted

“Houdini”

“Klondike”

“The Normal Heart”

“Olive Kitteridge”

“Pilot” (“The Leftovers”)

Short Form New Media – Original

“Apocalypse No” (“Bad Shorts”)

“City of Angels” (“Caper”)

“Episode 1 – Nature” (“F to the 7th”

“Episode 113: Rachel” (“High Maintenance”)

“Episode 204” (“Vicky and Lysander”)

“Episode 207″ (Vicky and Lysander”)

Animation

“Bob and Deliver” (“Bob's Burgers”)

“Brick Like Me” (“The Simpsons”)

“Covercraft” (“The Simpsons”)

“Pay Pal” (“The Simpsons”)

“Steal This Episode” (“The Simpsons”)

“Work Hard or Die Trying, Girl” (“Bob's Burgers”)

Episodic Drama

“A Day's Work” (“Mad Men”)

“Devil You Know” (“Boardwalk Empire”)

“Donals the Normal” (“Rectify”)

“Friendless Child” (“Boardwalk Empire”)

“The Last Call” (“The Good Wife”)

“The Lion and the Rose” (“Game of Thrones”)

Episodic Comedy

“The Cold” (“Modern Family”)

“Landline” (“New Girl”)

“Low Self Esteem City” (“Orange is the New Black”)

“So Did the Fat Lady” (“Louie”)

“Three Dinners” (“Modern Family”)

“The Wilderness” (“Transparent”)

Comedy/Variety (Including Talk) – Series

“The Daily Show with Jon Stewart”

“Last Week Tonight with John Oliver”

“Inside Amy Schumer”

“The Colbert Report”

“Jimmy Kimmel Live”

“Saturday Night Live”

“Real Time with Bill Maher”

Comedy/Variety – Music, Awards, Tributes – Specials

“The 68th Annual Tony Awards”

“71st Annual Golden Globe Awards”

“2014 Film Independent Spirit Awards”

“Bill Maher: Live from D.C.”

“Sarah Silverman: We Are Miracles”

Quiz and Audience Participation

“Hollywood Game Night”

“Jeopardy!”

Daytime Drama

“Days of Our Lives”

“General Hospital”

Children's Script – Episode and Specials

“Girl Meets 1961” (“Girl Meets World”)

“Haunted Heartthrob” (“Haunted Hathaways”)

“Haunted Sisters” (“Haunted Hathaways”)

Documentary Script – Current Events

“Losing Iraq” (“Frontline”)

“United States of Secrets: Privacy Lost (Part Two)” (“Frontline”)

“United States of Secrets: The Program (Part One)” (“Frontline”)

Documentary Script – Other Than Current Events

“Episode Five: The Rising Road (1933-1939) (“The Roosevelts: An Intimate History”)

“League of Denial: The NFL's Concussion Crisis” (“Frontline”)

“Standing Up in the Milky Way (Episode 1)” (“Cosmos: A Space Time Odyssey”)

TV News Script – Regularly Scheduled, Bulletin or Breaking Report

“50th Anniversary of JFK's Assassination” (“CBS Evening News with Scott Pelley”)

“CBS This Morning”

“Nelson Mandela: A Man Who Changed the World”

TV News Script – Analysis, Feature or Commentary

“Nowhere to Go” (“60 Minutes”)

RADIO NOMINEES

Radio Documentary

“Three Shots Rang Out: The JFK Assassination 50 Years Later”

Radio News Script – Regularly Scheduled, Bulletin, or Breaking Report

“6AM News,” (1010 WINS Radio)

“8PM Hour,” (WCBS-AM)

“New York City Loses a Radio News Legend” (CBS Radio/1010 WINS)

“World News This Week,” (ABC News Radio)

Radio News Script – Analysis, Feature or Commentary

“Civil Rights at 50”

“Remembering Nelson Mandela”

PROMOTIONAL WRITING NOMINEES

On-Air Promotion (Television, New Media, or Radio)

“How I Met Your Mother”

“WABC-TV On-Air Promos”

Note: There were no nominees in Children”s Script – Long Form or Special or Television Graphic Art and Animation categories this year.