Maroon 5 is â€˜All Overâ€™ new album, due Sept. 21

Maroon 5 has announced the details on it”s new album, “Hands All Over,” due Sept. 21.

The pop-rock band recorded the effort with rock vet Robert John ‘Mutt” Lange (AC/DC, Def Leppard, The Cars). “We didn”t even talk to anyone else,” says Maroon 5 frontman Adam Levine. “Mutt is undeniably one of the most successful producers who”s ever lived.”

The first single of the album, as-yet-unnamed, will be released to radio June 28, though surely fans will get a gander prior to then.

And with an album comes a tour. The 10-time Grammy Award-winning band will hit the road with a rotating cast of openers: Owl City, Guster, Kris Allen, VV Brown and Ry Cuming. The stint kicks off on July 30, with tickets going up on Friday (May 14).

The 15-track “Hands All Over” is the first album since 2007″s “It Won”t Be Soon Before Long.” Writing for the set started as the tour wound down from that effort, and it was Lange that called up Maroon 5 to work on the set, in Switzerland no less.

Here are Maroon 5″s 2010 tour dates, with more to be announced:

July 30: Saratoga Springs NY (Saratoga Performing Arts Center) (w/ Guster, Ry Cuming)

July 31: Gilford NH (Meadowbrook U.S. Cellular Pavilion) (w/ Guster, Ry Cuming)

August 1: Uncasville CT (Mohegan Sun Arena) (w/ Guster, Ry Cuming)

August 4: Toronto ON (Molson Canadian Amphitheatre) (w/Owl City, Ry Cuming)

August 5: Clarkston (Detroit) MI (DTE Energy Music Theatre) (w/Owl City, VV Brown)

August 6: Noblesville IN (Verizon Wireless Music Center (w/Owl City, VV Brown)

August 7: Canandaigua NY (Constellation Brands Performing Arts Cnt.) (w/Owl City, VV Brown)

August 10: Mansfield MA (Comcast Center) (w/Owl City, VV Brown)

August 11: Wantagh NY (Nikon at Jones Beach Theater) (w/Owl City, VV Brown)

August 13: Bristow VA (Jiffy Lube Live) (w/Owl City, VV Brown)

August 14: Camden NJ (Susquehanna Bank Center) (w/Owl City, VV Brown)

August 15: Holmdel NJ (PNC Bank Arts Center) (w/Owl City, VV Brown)

August 19: Miami, FL (Bayfront Amphitheater) (w/Kris Allen, VV Brown)

August 21: Alpharetta, GA (Verizon Wireless Amphitheater at Encore Park) (w/Kris Allen, VV Brown)

August 24: Davidson, NC (Belk Arena) (w/Kris Allen, VV Brown)

August 29: Pittsburgh, PA (Trib Total Media Amphitheater at Station Square) (w/Kris Allen, VV Brown)