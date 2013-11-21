Marvel reveals ‘Guardians of the Galaxy’s mystery member

(CBR) Earlier this month, Marvel Comics released details about its “Guardians of the Galaxy”-themed Free Comic Book Day 2014 issue, which introduces Captain Marvel as a member of the intergalactic team. The cover shown with the announcement also contained a blacked-out central figure — and Newsarama has revealed the identity of the mystery team member: Venom.

Written by Brian Michael Bendis with art by Nick Bradshaw, the “Guardians of the Galaxy” story introduces the two new team members in May, three months in advance of the anticipated “Guardians of the Galaxy” film. The issue also contains a back-up story by Dan Slott and Giuseppe Camuncoli that sets the stage for 2014’s Spider-Man event.

Check out the full cover for Marvel’s Free Comic Book Day 2014 issue.