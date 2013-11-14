Marvel’s Free Comic Book Day 2014 issue will feature ‘Guardians of the Galaxy’

(CBR) Free Comic Book Day 2014 is still quite some time away, but Marvel Comics has already begun releasing details about its May 3, 2014 offering. According to Newsarama, the Guardians of the Galaxy headline Marvel’s free issue — understandable considering the “Guardians of the Galaxy” feature film hits theaters August 1, 2014 — in a story by Brian Michael Bendis and Nick Bradshaw that sees the addition of two new members: Captain Marvel and a mystery blacked-out figure. The issue will also contain a “Superior Spider-Man” back-up story by Dan Slott and Giuseppe Camuncoli that sets the stage for the big 2014 “top secret Spider-Man event.”

“With Nick joining the all-star creative team of Brian and Sara Pichelli, Guardians of the Galaxy promises to be the book that Marvel readers will be talking about all the way through the the opening of their movie in August,” Marvel Senior Editor Stephen Wacker told Newsarama. “And with two new members causing all sorts of problems, the galaxy”s least likely super hero team is going to find itself in a whole mess of trouble.”

Check out the cover below. Free Comic Book Day hits May 3, 2014.