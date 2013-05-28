Nine Inch Nails ink deal with Columbia Records for new album

Nine Inch Nails have signed with Columbia Records for the release of a new NIN album later this year.

While NIN founder Trent Reznor has often championed a D-I-Y aesthetic, the move isn”t that surprising given that his trio, How To Destroy Angels, which also includes his composing partner Atticus Ross and his wife Mariqueen Maandig, is on Columbia.

In a press release, Reznor admitted, “I”ve been less than honest about what I”ve really been up to to lately… for the last year, I”ve been secretly working non-stop with Atticus Ross and Alan Moulder on a new, full-length Nine Inch Nails record, which I”m happy to say is finishing and frankly f**king great.”

Actually, he hasn”t been that dishonest: Reznor hasn”t hidden that he was writing material for a potential NIN album to the press…Plus, with two-dozen upcoming dates including Lollapalooza in Chicago, as well as the Reading Festival and The Leeds Festival in the U.K., it”s not that surprising that new music is on the way.

The current line-up, following Eric Avery”s departure two weeks ago -is Reznor, Alessandro Cortini, Josh Eustis, Robin Finck and Ilan Rubin. The line-up will bow July 26 at the Fuji Rock Festival in Naeba, Japan, NIN”s first live show in almost four years. Reznor confirmed long-time, off-and-on again NINer Finck”s inclusion via Twitter earlier this month.

Reznor, who, with Ross, won an Academy Award for their score for “The Social Network,” said his film work has helped fuel his NIN resurgence: “My forays into film, HTDA and other projects really stimulated me creatively and I decided to focus that energy on taking Nine Inch Nails to a new place. Here we go!”

The new album will be NIN”s first new collection since 2008″s “The Slip,” which the band made available for free download via its website.