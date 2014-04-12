Outkast’s Coachella reunion: Watch the entire show and check out the 27-song setlist

The legendary hip-hop duo Outkast reunited last night at Coachella. Watch the entire set and check out the 27-song setlist below.

The expectations were high for Atlanta rappers Andre 3000 and Big Boi, who hadn”t performed together in eight years. The 90-minute show kicked off with “B.O.B.,” off the 2000 album “Stankonia,” plus older tracks like “ATLiens” and “Skew It on the Bar-B.” Then the duo split into separate solo sets. They ended with their hit “Hey Ya!”

Onstage guests included Janelle Monáe, Future and Sleepy Brown. Rapper Killer Mike joined the duo just as the 1:00 am curfew hit and the three didn”t perform the closing number, “The Whole World.” Backstage guests included Prince, who got a shout from Andre 3000, as well as Busta Rhymes, Too Short and Diddy (who updated fans on Instagram).

Coachella was the first of Outkast”s 40-festival stint this summer, which includes CounterPoint, Hangout, Sasquatch!, Governors Ball and Firefly.

Here”s the setlist from Outkast”s Coachella performance (April 11):

1. “B.O.B”

2. “Gasoline Dreams”

3. “ATLiens”

4. “Skew It On The Bar-B”

5. “Rosa Parks”

6. “Da Art Of Storytelling (Part 1)”

7. “Aquemini”

8. “Spottieottiedopaliscious” feat. Sleepy Brown

9. “Bowtie” feat. Sleepy Brown

10. “Shutterbug”

11. “GhettoMusick”

12. “Tightrope” feat. Janelle Monae

13. “Kryptonite”

14. “Vibrate”

15. “She Lives In My Lap”

16. “Prototype”

17. “Behold A Lady”

18. “Roses”

19. “Same Damn Time” feat. Future

20. “Ain”t No Way Around It” feat. Future

21. “Benz Friendz (Whatchutola)” feat. Future

22. “Claimin True”

23. “Elevators”

24. “Ms. Jackson”

25. “So Fresh, So Clean”

26. “The Way You Move”

27. “Hey Ya”