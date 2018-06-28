YouTube

There’s a lot for Jurassic Park fans to love about Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom. The movie resolves some important plot points from the original movie and also has some emotional callbacks to other movies in the series.

The sequel focuses on saving dinosaurs rather than people running away from dinosaurs screaming, though there’s some of that in there, too. There’s also a fictional dinosaur advocacy group — the Dinosaur Protection Group — that Claire Dearing from the previous Jurassic World has started in the sequel.

The DPG was actually an important bit of marketing for the movie, with a website and video explaining what the group’s mission was as part of the promotional rollout for the film.