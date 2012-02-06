Predicting the 2012 Grammy Awards: Best New Artist

We continue with our countdown to the 54th Annual Grammy Awards, which air Feb. 12 on CBS, with a look at the Best New Artist category.

Best New Artist



The Band Perry

Bon Iver

J. Cole

Nicki Minaj

Skrillex

Bon Iver shocked almost everyone when the indie folk group snagged four Grammy nominations, so they could grab the brass ring (if they do, it will also be because voting closed before lead singer Justin Vernon and company declined to play on the show because the Grammys wanted to pair the group with other performers, and before the act”s lackluster appearance on “Saturday Night Live.”

Los Angeles-based DJ Skrillex got plenty of mileage from the nominations since no one over 25 knew who he was before. Yes, J. Cole”s album came in at No. 1, but that will have to be its own reward. If the Recording Academy voters want to appear cool, they”ll hand it to Minaj, but she has plenty of detractors who feel she”s more of a cartoon than a career artist. The Band Perry struck pay dirt with “If I Die Young,” which was massive at country and at adult contemporary. Country voters alone should be enough to push this one in TBP”s favor. (BTW, why weren”t The Civil Wars nominated in this category?)

Who will win: The Band Perry

Who should win: The Band Perry



