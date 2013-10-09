During Japan”s Month of Waters, Aquaman calls upon The Dark Knight-so get ready for a battle of GIGANTIC proportions as the Bat-family faces robots, sea monsters and more in “Minazuki.” Then, on Independence Day, Uncle Sam implores his villainous friends to steal all the fireworks for one explosive celebration! DIGITAL FIRST!
Preview: Batman: Li’l Gotham #7
CBR Staff and Comic Book Resources 10.09.13 5 years ago
