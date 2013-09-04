Preview: Detective Comics: Poison Ivy #23.1

For too long, Poison Ivy has played with men”s hearts and been a pawn in their games too-but no more! Now that Batman is gone, she will grow into a force of nature unlike anything Gotham City has seen before!

