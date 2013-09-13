“LIGHTS OUT” part two! John Stewart must lead a group of GLs in a last-ditch effort to save Oa and protect the other Lanterns as they retreat from Relic”s attack!
Preview: Green Lantern Corps #24
CBR Staff and Comic Book Resources 09.13.13 5 years ago
