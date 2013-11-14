Preview: Green Lantern Corps #25

A BATMAN: ZERO YEAR tie-in! When The Riddler throws Gotham City into total darkness, a young Marine named John Stewart is deployed as part of the peacekeeping measures. But he gets much more than he expected when he must deal with the costumed chaos known as ANARKY!

#DC Comics
Bernard Chang DC COMICS green lantern corps robert venditti van jensen

