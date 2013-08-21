Preview: Justice League Dark #23

and 08.21.13 5 years ago

TRINITY WAR CHAPTER 5! The Justice Leagues continues to fracture as the murder of a hero is solved-and the line between justice and vengeance blurs as they head off to find those responsible!

