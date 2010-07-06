Prince despises the Internet, wants you to dance on command

It will take you no more than 10 minutes, so do it: read this very recent and extremely rare interview with Prince, written up by Peter Miller at the U.K.’s Daily Mirror.

If you’ll remember, Prince announced that his new album “20ten” will be sold with copies of the Mirror and Scotland’s Daily Record newspapers on July 10.

This interview marks his first newspaper interview granted in something like a decade. And the weird doesn’t stop there.

“The internet’s completely over,” Prince declared. “I don’t see why I should give my new music to iTunes or anyone else. They won’t pay me an advance for it and then they get angry when they can’t get it… The internet’s like MTV. At one time MTV was hip and suddenly it became outdated. Anyway, all these computers and digital gadgets are no good… They just fill your head with numbers and that can’t be good for you.”

This is the man — the entertainer — who up until recently extensively micro-managed the dispersal of his music and image on the ‘net; who tried selling his music through exclusively through his own website, then subsequently shut the site down. You’ll be hard pressed to find a Prince tune on YouTube. Online outlets get regular, direct requests from Prince and Co. to use one particular photo over another in posted articles.

Prince doesn’t want “20ten” — an album being given away for free, abroad — to be found for free on the internet. For fans, this is your challenge.

Meanwhile, the Mirror writer was given a tour of Prince’s Paisley Park compound — from the recording studio to the 1,000+ capacity personal concert hall, the dance club at which he was told to dance in a circle of five. It’s obvious that the “Let’s Go Crazy” singer is still heavily influenced by his faith — he’s a Jehovah’s Witness — and is still sober and vegan. Readers are treated to raw veggies and a banana smoothie. Beautiful backing singers and his girlfriend Bria Valente (in an evening gown) make cameos. It sounds like a brief stint in a real-life Barbie playhouse, with Prince its only Ken.

As previously reported, Prince was recently honored with a Lifetime Achievement honor at the BET Awards and wore a shirt that promoted his own album — an album that isn’t even getting a U.S. release.