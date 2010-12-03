Review: ‘TRON: Legacy” dazzles visually, but ultimately disappoints

In 1982, when the original “TRON” was released, I was a wee lad of 12 years old.
I feel like I should offer up some thoughts on the original film because it may help you gauge what you should think about my review of the new mega-budget sequel to the film, “TRON: Legacy,” which arrives in theaters on December 17th on a wave of hype that is as big as Disney can possibly generate. They’ve been building to this moment for a while now, ever since that reveal of the test footage at Comic-Con. They’ve bet big on this one, and they’re already working on an animated spin-off and talking about making more sequels. And all of that makes sense… if the film is good.
So in 1982, I was already a rabid movie addict, and that summer was, in my opinion, the single best genre year of my lifetime. And not just up till the point, but still. It was a preposterous avalanche of great genre films, and I soaked it all up happily.
I even ran a whole series of articles about the subject over at Ain’t It Cool back in 2007, in which I had different writers tackle different films from that summer that they loved or that were important to them. Harry wrote the article on “TRON,” and I wrote an introduction for that piece which I’ll reprint here:
“I published the first article in this series a couple of weeks ago, and the reaction to it was pretty great. Nordling kicked it off with his look back at the summer of “E.T.,” and I talked a bit about my preoccupation with getting around the ratings of movies as a 12-year-old movie geek.
Of course, this was before I was a movie geek. It”s before I”d ever heard the term movie geek. Fandom was much lonelier when I was growing up. Sure, I had friends who were big fans of various things, but not everyone, and certainly the guys who were really movie crazy the same way I was were few and far between.
At the age of 12, I was living in Chattanooga, Tennessee, and I felt like I was a million miles from all the things that I was interested in. I was a weird kid, already desperate to get closer to the way movies were made. I read everything I could get my hands on. I treated each new issue of Starlog like homework, devouring it several times over until I could regurgitate the material within. I loved the coverage of the cinematographers, the production designers, the FX guys. I loved seeing behind the curtain. I wanted to know who helped create these amazing worlds I was seeing when I went to the theater.
I remember reading about “TRON” and thinking it sounded like a big crazy hoax. Like there was no way they were really doing what they said they were doing. They said they were going to make a movie about a guy who gets sucked into a computer, and it was going to be like “Mary Poppins,” but for the stuff inside the computer, all the animation… was going to be done by a computer! It just wasn”t possible. I was pretty nuts about video games, and I had seen what the best graphics at the time were like, and I was sure that in my infinite-12-year-old wisdom, I knew what the limitations of the computer were because of my time spent in an arcade.
The first time I saw TRON, having already played the videogame and having already heard the score and having already memorized every still released, I wanted to make sure it was going to be the best. So I talked my parents into a trip to the Chattanooga Choo-Choo, the only 70MM screen in the area. It was a giant single screen complex, designed to be part of the tourist attraction. And they typically booked event movies. Despite the presence of the hotel and the theater, the area around that part of downtown Chattanooga was, politely put, pretty shitty. Even so, my parents turned the day into an event, braving a trip a few blocks into the neighborhood for lunch at an Italian dive called Mom”s that was, according to my Dad, the best Italian food in the city. And afterwards, stuffed with a meatball sammich and ripe with hype, I pretty much lost my mind for the movie. More importantly, for the way the movie looked. It was 2001 for the videogame generation, and it rocked me.
When I first started talking to Harry about doing this series, I knew I wanted Harry to be the one to write about ‘TRON,’ and when he heard the premise for the articles, he immediately IM”d me back: ‘I get ‘TRON,’ fucker.’ He showed it at BNAT for a reason… he loooooooves this movie. Unabashedly and completely. He gets why this one felt so important that summer. He remembers… and that”s what this series is all about.”
And all of that is true. At the age of 12, I did fall for “TRON,” head over heels. Part of it was the game that they also released to arcades, part of it was the cutting-edge nature of the film, and part of it was the heady mix of ideas in the film. But over time, revisiting the movie, much of what I liked initially faded, and my opinion of the film changed quite a bit. I still think the film is significant for how it looks and for some of the ideas in the movie, but I think the movie itself has some fatal dramatic flaws. Steven Lisberger is a smart guy, and even a visionary in some ways. His film predates Internet culture, but in a way, it is the first major piece of film fiction about Internet culture. The idea of avatars based on users and an entire universe that only exists inside a computer is something that seems positively commonplace these days. If you’re reading these words, then you at least partially live online yourself. I also think the lightcycles are one of the coolest SF film ideas since the lightsaber, and iconic. Brilliant, even.
But as a film? “TRON” really doesn’t work. It’s poorly staged, poorly paced, and never quite brings all its ideas together. It is a visual marvel, but inert.
In almost every way, “TRON: Legacy” is a perfect sequel to that first film. It also is a visual marvel, with many good ideas in it, and yet somehow almost completely inert as a film. It is a truly terrible, sloppy, half-assed script by Edward Kitsis and Adam Horowitz, and no amount of spectacle can distract me from just how much the film disappoints as drama.
Joseph Kosinski has been the biggest question mark on this film since he was first hired for the job, and based on this first film, he strikes me as a guy who would make a stupendous production designer and/or FX supervisor. As a director? Mmmmm… not so much. Like Lisberger before him, Kosinski appears to have a tin ear for performance and tone and how to build a scene for any sort of dramatic impact. Image after image in this film, Kosinski knows how to dazzle, and it helps that Daft Punk appear to have been genetically engineered for the sole purpose of writing the score for this film. But by about halfway into the film, I found myself completely disconnected from what I was watching, and utterly discouraged.
The largest failing of “TRON: Legacy” is that, unlike the original film, this movie does not look forward in any way, and it does not seem interested in any larger ideas. Instead, it is yet another tiresome “chase the doodad” action movie with a curiously small amount of action in it. I am so tired of watching films in which people chase around some magical item that will “destroy the world” while other people chase them around. I think the stakes in these movies are just horseshit.
In this case, the magical doodad in question is the identity disc on the back of Flynn (Jeff Bridges), the returning character from the first film. At the end of the original, Flynn had defeated the MCP and Sark, the alter-ego of his corporate opponent, Dillinger (both played by David Warner) and taken control of the company he started, ENCOM. The new film begins several years later, after Flynn has built ENCOM into a sort of proto-Microsoft. He tells his young son Sam a story about the world of Tron and how he’s on the verge of a major breakthrough, a miracle of sorts. Flynn vanishes that night, never finishing his story to his son, and Sam grows into a surly adult, played by Garrett Hedlund, who spends his time avoiding responsibility and pranking the company that his father left behind.
Flynn, of course, vanished back into the computer world, and the film has to get through a lot of shoe leather before it manages to throw Sam Flynn into the computer world as well. Sam, disoriented and confused, is picked up by a Recognizer and sentenced to the Games. He is taken to a facility where they dress him in one of the light-up Tron outfits, slap an identity disc on his back, and then throw him out into the Disc Wars for the film’s first big action sequence.
The first act of the film worried me as I was sitting in the theater. I thought all of the plot acrobatics and “character” was wasted energy. The character work is facile, surface-only, and almost entirely expository. And the plot mechanics were so uninteresting, so labored, that I found myself wishing I had a fast-forward button just to get Sam into the computer. The most interesting move Kosinski makes in the whole film is just a lift from “Wizard Of Oz,” with the film playing in 2D up to the moment Sam arrives inside the computer and the whole thing suddenly opens up to full gorgeous 3D. Neat feeling while you’re watching, but it’s a tech trick. That’s all. Thematically, that doesn’t add anything to the movie, and that seems to be the problem with all of the cool tricks Kosinski throws at the thing… thematically, there’s nothing going on. It’s all just eye candy, pure sugar, and no substance.
For a film with very little narrative thrust, “TRON: Legacy” still ends up being needlessly convoluted, and part of that seems to be the naked, almost grotesque attempts at setting up a franchise at the expense of coherence or any sense of satisfaction. A good example of what I mean takes place very near the start of the film, in what feels like a reshoot even if it’s not one. There’s an ENCOM board meeting that Sam Flynn interrupts with an Internet prank, and during that meeting, there’s a casual introduction to the son of Dillinger, David Warner’s character in the first movie. When they cut to Dillinger 2.0, or whatever his name is, it’s Cillian Murphy. I was shocked since I haven’t seen his name attached to any publicity for the film, and I thought, “Oh, wow, they managed to keep the film’s villain so completely under wraps that I didn’t even know he was in the film!” Nope. Those three or four lines of dialogue represent the sum total of Murphy’s work in the film. There’s no further reference to him, no effort to incorporate him into the story… nothing. He’s just introduced and then abandoned, and it feels like this big giant obvious blinking red light. “WE ARE GOING TO MAKE THIS INTO A FRANCHISE AND THIS IS THE BAD GUY NEXT TIME AND WE JUST WANTED TO LET YOU KNOW AND ISN’T THAT COOL?” Well… no, actually, it’s not. When you cast someone like Cillian Murphy and you introduce him as a major character with a key connection to the first film, that casting indicates that this isn’t a bit part. And when you never return to him in the entire movie, it fells like naked franchise building. How about you tell me one complete good story first, and then we can talk about sequels?
The more egregious example, and this is a spoiler, so consider yourself warned, is the way they handle Tron himself. After all, this film isn’t called “FLYNN: Legacy,” is it? And Bruce Boxleitner, who played both Alan and Tron in the original, is back reprising his role as Alan, so it’s obvious you have the right cast to bring Tron back. Without saying exactly how they handle the character, I’ll just say that he is indeed represented in the film, but again… as soon as the movie introduces him in this new context, that’s it He’s gone. Out of the movie. And in such a way that they might as well throw up the subtitle “THIS WILL BE IMPORTANT… NEXT TIME.” Again, screw you and your next time. Unless my ticket stub for “TRON: Legacy” is going to get me in to see the next film, you’ve failed in the basic task of telling me a story. This entire thing just feels like act one and a big chunk of act two, with nothing to bring the various story threads together.
The real bad guy in the film, as the ad campaign has promised, is Clu, also played by Jeff Bridges. The thing is, Clu is the digital avatar that Flynn created when he was still in his 30s, and Clu still looks exactly like the young Flynn. There are several scenes in the film where Clu and Flynn play opposite each other, and many scenes in which other actors interact with the youthful Clu. As long as the character isn’t speaking, the illusion is so good it’s creepy. But the moment he talks, the mouth ruins the trick. Ultimately, if I loved the movie in every other way, Clu wouldn’t bother me, but it feels like Clu represents the film as a whole. He looks right for the most part, but there’s something key about him that doesn’t work.
In fact, if I had to describe the film in the most concise way, I would call it a Fleshlight. If you don’t know what that is, go look it up (as long as you’re not at the office.) It is, in my opinion, the perfect way to sum the film up. It looks like the real thing, and it might get you off, but it is plastic, phony, and utterly soulless.
I apologize for the scattered way I’m organizing my thoughts here… I wasn’t planning on publishing this review until December 5th, but the timetable got shifted, and so I’m scrambling here to try and give voice to all my conflicted thoughts on this one. Like I said, it was the Disc Wars scene where I really started to worry, because as cool as the ideas are in the scene, and as compelling as the Disc Wars are in theory, it’s almost an inaction scene. It’s so cool, so focused on how it all looks, that there’s no threat to the scene. The same is true of the big lightcycle scene, and that bums me out more than almost anything else about the film. They are such an iconic, amazing creation, and the game grid that they battle on has been redesigned by Kosnisnki, just as the Disc Wars stadium was, and like that earlier scene, the action looks and sounds furious, but it’s uninvolving. There’s really only one other big action scene in the film, much later, and as soon as someone said “Lightjets,” I was hooked. Taking the notion of the battle from the lightcycles and adding in the ability to fly sounds like an opportunity for something we’ve never seen before.
Instead, what we get is a beat-for-beat, nearly line-for-line recreation for the scene in the original “Star Wars” where Luke and Han battle the TIE fighters. And, no, I’m not exaggerating. It is a stunning lift, and of all films to steal from so blatantly… “Star Wars”? Really? I don’t buy it as “homage,” either. It’s an entire sequence, not just a nodding reference. And as soon as that scene ended, essentially wrapping up what little action the film features, I realized that I’d gone well past “disinterested” in what I was watching. A sort of naked hostility set in, and I found myself angry about the missed opportunity unfolding in front of me.
How many times have you read the description now of Quorra, the character played by Olivia Wilde, as a “warrior”? Well, that description is the only way you’d ever know she’s a warrior, because there’s no evidence of that in the film. And, yes, it’s fair to hold them to that description. In the interview I did with Wilde, she compares her character to Joan of Arc. Uhhhh… I don’t think so. It’s a shame, too, because Wilde gives the best performance in the movie. She is an artificial being struggling to understand what it is to be alive and human, and Wilde invests Quorra with more life than anyone else onscreen. She has one moment, in the film’s final images, that was the one thing in the entire film that actually affected me, and in that moment, I got a glimpse of the movie that “TRON: Legacy” could have been, and leaving me with that glimpse is what finally broke me for good. Nothing offends me more in a film than real potential squandered. When I sit through something awful like “Alvin and the Chipmunks: The Squeakuel” with the kids, it doesn’t offend me because I have no expectations for a film like that. If it ends up being awful, who is surprised? Who expected anything else? With this movie, there is so much good work that’s been thrown at this to no avail that it’s just painful.
When you learn why everyone wants the magic doodad disc, it is a ridiculous notion, a premise that seems like a really bland and disappointing scheme by a generic bad guy. There’s a sort of cursory attempt to make Clu a tragic villain, made a monster by his creator, but introducing an idea by paying it mere lip service is not the same as actually exploring an idea in-depth, and that is a mistake that “TRON: Legacy” makes over and over. Even the idea of a father-son connection as the emotional anchor for the film is, at best, a sort of half-hearted effort. What’s really strange is the way the structure of this film is very close to the structure of the original, right down to the use of a Solar Sailor at a specific point in the story. It feels like they were afraid to try anything new here, and that’s a weird idea, since the first film is practically experimental abstraction on a studio level. It’s a safe sequel, timid and tired on a story level even if it’s bold and bombastic on the surface.
I’m also disappointed by the way they handle Flynn in the film. Since they throw away Tron completely, everything falls on Flynn, and there are some great images in the film of the older Bridges in character. The first time Sam sees him inside the computer world is striking, with Bridges as a sort of digital Buddha, and there’s another moment a little later when Flynn shows up in the End of Line club, ready to kick some ass, where it feels like the film is about to get amazing. And almost immediately, they back off. It’s confusing and sad. It feels like they didn’t bother writing any dialogue for Bridges. His whole “Hey, man, like, wow, dude” act in the film is funny in fits and starts, but it doesn’t feel like he’s playing a character. He’s Obi-Wan Lebowski, mixing fake profundity with hippie-dippie language. I love Bridges, but it’s like they had no idea what to do with him here. Michael Sheen shows up and chews more scenery than Nick Nolte in the final act of Ang Lee’s “Hulk.” Most of the other performers in the film feel like furniture, like they’ve been given nothing to do. There’s no pulse to this world, and so it all just feels like travelogue filed with preposterous conversations about story points that just don’t matter.
In the end, it is not a film that I find truly awful. There are too many things in it that I enjoyed looking at or listening to, and I assume the soundtrack will end up in permanent rotation in my car. I plan to see the film at least one more time in IMAX with some friends, just so I can look at the way Kosinski played with the aspect ratio in the IMAX version, and just so I can bask in the surface of the film one more time. But the disappointments of the movie are real and profound and insurmountable, and the various elements of the film just don’t add up. This is, as I said, a major gamble for Disney, and I assume they may make some of their money back. But I can’t imagine this film will inspire any real passion in new viewers, and even those who love to wallow in nostalgia will find their goodwill tested by it. “TRON: Legacy” exists as sad proof that this franchise’s real legacy is pretty pictures and little else. And that is no fun to report. No fun at all.
End of line.
“TRON: Legacy” opens in theaters everywhere on December 17th.
Great review, Moriarty.
And disappointing. Man, this was the follow up to TRON. Was so hoping it was going to be damn good.
Drew,
I’ll wait for Roger Ebert’s review.
Terrible news Drew. You are one of the few reviewers I trust and it is really sad to be reading this.
At least I know to lower my expectations when I go see this.
I was wondering where Tron fits in “Tron:Legacy”. I trust you Drew and I am now officailly WORRIED…
I went to the sneak preview in October that was supposed to build the hype like Avatar Day did, except in this case it had the opposite result because I came out much less interested in seeing the movie than I’d gone in. This review pretty much verifies the suspicions.
People have been wondering why Disney hadn’t put Tron out on Blu-ray now to build hype for and provide a primer on what all this means and your summation that, “TRON” really doesn’t work. It’s poorly staged, poorly paced, and never quite brings all its ideas together. It is a visual marvel, but inert,” mirrors my take, too. The Mouse has poured over $200 million into a project whose predecessor wasn’t particularly good, but enjoys a warm glow of nostalgia in the hearts of lots of Gen Xers.
It’s appropriate that Kosinski has been talked up to remake The Black Hole because when you look critically at it, there’s nothing much beyond the gorgeous Cygnus model, the scary moment when Maximilian slap-chops Norman Bates, and John Barry’s soaring theme.
Side note about Michael Sheen: While I was watching Underworld 3: Who Cares About Hot Vampire Chicks? Here’s The Wolves Backstory!, I wondered who this Klingon-acting scenery mauler was and was shocked to realize that it was the guy whose main gig other than Lucien was playing Tony Blair in movies like The Queen, The Special Relationship, and Frost/Nixon. These wild swings remind me of Dave Thomas’ Richard Harris spoof on SCTV.
I’m a Daft Punk fanboy and I’m treating this like a chance to hear them wih a funky light show. It’s disappointing to read the film doesn’t work on its own.
ouch… Suspected…but, ouch.
I didnt say that Watchmen is a bad film, is ok for what it is, I said that Snyder had no idea of what Watchmen is or means. I guess the movie can dazzle some people that had not read the comic books, but it lost in the way what Watchmen really is.
I made that comparision because I think the Tron need too a director that gets it, and we dont know shit about Kosinsky. And the SPOILER Cillian Murphy thing SPOILER is something I would have liked to know by myself. Its the same with Se7en… you knew there was a bad guy, but you were pleasently surprised when you discovered it was Kevin Spacey, dont you? Would you have liked that ruined? Same here.
I was deeply disappointed when I got to see Watchmen. My reaction to that movie sounds almost exactly like Moriarty experienced with Tron Legacy. I was literally irritated at the end of that movie. Watched it again, later, and I eased up a bit. But I still don’t care for it much. So, if Mori thinks Watchmen is infinitely better than Tron Legacy . . . I think it may be another case of wanting an apple to taste like a banana. I’m betting I’m going to like the movie quite a bit more than Mori is saying. And I’m probably going to be saying, “Well, if that’s all he took from it, no wonder he didn’t like it!”
Any reveal or divulgence of a notable occurrence would count as a spoiler to me, whether it’s a plot point or not.
Great review Drew. There’s nothing worse than a film being disappointing. I’ll give this a go as it looks like a visual feast and hey, if my expectations are rock bottom then maybe I’ll enjoy it? Here’s hoping.
Oh bummer. Can I tell you something though? I listened to the soundtrack earlier, and as much as I agree that Daft Punk were absolutely perfect, this is what I got from the soundtrack: 1) The pacing of the film was all off, and the dramatic structure was not going to work, or in fact be very dramatic. 2) There was not enough action,and when there was action, there was not enough danger 3) There were going to be long expository stretches with characters running around telling the story.
I’m not kidding. It’s all there in the soundtrack. I hate to have it confirmed, but better to know in advance, as you say, so my expectation are adjusted accordingly.
And re the guy who accused you of not being legit, he should be ashamed. Thanks for another fine review from someone who loves film.
Saw it last night at Universal and loved it. I can see where critics will have a problem with the plot and characters, but I’m a designer and a visual guy and could not have been more pleased with the look. Seeing Tron vehicles and environments with new CGI gloss in IMAX 3D is epic. Yeah, CLU is bad, but I ate this flick up. I love some of the nods to the original also (the big-ass door, Flynn’s custom light cycle, etc).
I thought Tron was kind of a bad title for the first one, and yeah, probably even less appropriate here.
wow – you nailed it Drew. I saw it last night and couldn’t agree more. Total disappointment.
“But as a film? ‘TRON’ really doesn’t work. It’s poorly staged, poorly paced, and never quite brings all its ideas together. It is a visual marvel, but inert.”
But the problem with apples is they taste nothing like bananas.
I just watched it for the nth time last night. Inert? Not hardly. It may not everybody’s cup of tea, but it’s hardly inert. I love that film. The dialog, the actors, the quotable moments . . . I haven’t seen Legacy, yet, but I was also young when Tron came out (13, I think, but I had been anticipating it for at least 6 months, since I saw the first trailer). And I understand the nostalgia love of the movie. But the movie itself is still a great movie, even if it isn’t Batman Begins or The Matrix. It’s a frickin’ awesome movie, especially given the time it was made. David Warner? Bernhard Hughes? . . . The narrative is clear and moves like an arrow through the movie. It is a product of its time, but it’s a great little movie. Say what you will about Legacy, but I think you’re missing what makes Tron a great movie because you want it to have been a different movie.
nailed it.
No offense, but aren’t almost ALL negative reviews to a certain extent a product of “wanting it to be a different movie”? If the plot is cliched and uninvolving, of course people (at least, some people) are going to be bored. It doesn’t matter if it “moves like an arrow.” You mentioned earlier that you were *physically* angry with Watchmen; that couldn’t have simply been because it was a technical failure. It’s because you wanted to see something that you didn’t. Which is completely fine, to me. If Drew says this movie is similar to Tron, then you’ll PROBABLY like this if you enjoyed the original. But that doesn’t make either of those movies critic-proof. The thing about “bias” is that it cuts both ways: people just need to stop freaking out that someone dared to criticize some sequel to some movie they loved as kids and decide for themselves whether it sounds like something they’d still go see. And if not, then maybe their anger is misdirected.
This review doesn’t surprise me. Each successive preview has made the movie look worse. The Comic Con teaser was absolutely brilliant, the way it was quite mysterious and suspenseful… I wish they’d had followed through on the initial promise.
Still, I have a much higher opinion of the original Tron than Drew. I think it’s a very well-paced film, with a near perfect mix of character, action, and wit.
Tangent: speaking of mixing character, action, and wit, one of the principle problems I have with movies today, and a trend I trace back to Lost World: Jurassic Park 2, is that action and story are so often separate. Its like, when the ‘action scene’ starts, the plot stops moving while things blow up and people do jump kicks. A film’s action sequences should serve the story. The story should not serve the action. Older films (like Tron) work better for me because the action is integrated into the story.
I’m still looking forward to this. If Drew can miss Tron (in my opinion) by so wide a mark, then he could be wrong about Legacy. I will give it a generous benefit of the doubt, because I want to enjoy it, despite numerous apparent choices I don’t care for, from what I’ve seen. Of course, I gave the prequels the benefit of the doubt, to the point where the 3rd movie would have had to have been perfect to keep from irritating me, and it wasn’t, so . . . nothing I’ve seen so far has been anywhere near as painful as watching George Lucas pick the worst performances of his atrocious dialog from otherwise very good actors. Admittedly, that’s a low bar to set, but . . .
I agree with Gord about the original Tron. It can be deliberate in it’s action, and not always flashy, but it’s a great film. I can rewatch it, repeatedly, in the way I can only watch films I really like (2001, It’s a Wonderful Life, Gone With the Wind, BTTF). It is perfectly what it is–which is my point for those who dislike the original, they come at it with an expectation that it should be another movie.
Dammit. This is exactly what I was hoping WOULDN’T happen but suspected that it would … that the movie would be visually stunning but a disappointment story-wise. Ah well, I’ll still be there at midnight to check it out in Imax 3D.
Yeah Drew, I had almost the same reaction to the film as you did, except I wasn’t offended by it.
The thing that bugged me the most was how they used Tron, (or didn’t.) Especially since the effect of making BB look younger looked way better than what they did with Bridges, Clu. (Who looks like he just got a major Botox treatment.)
I know Disney is hoping for this movie to make serious money…I don’t think so. It has ZERO appeal to women or girls so it’s just going to do geek buisness, which should mean about $150 mil, most of which will be made on opening weekend. Word of mouth will kill this film.
Not sure we’ll see any sequels.
And if the Pixar team helped to make the story better, I’d hate to see what it looked like before their involvement.
I saw it because I was interested, though, for the lightcycles, and discs, and the visuals, and Jeff Bridges, and the oh and the ah.
When “women or girls” want to see it, even being a minority thing, the whole zero appeal argument is blown.
Always have loved your reviews, Moriarty. ALWAYS. I’ve always held you in high regard and always will. I’m super sad after reading your review about Tron where vs. Harry’s seems to be a polar opposite.
I feel this review is similiar to your Scott Pilgrim Vs The World which you adored. I love the comic book, but hated the movie. I was so disappointed. The way they weaved the story was wrong I felt and the actress for Ramona was terribad. To be fair, it was how it was written I’m sure. That Ramona was not the comic book Ramona in anyway. But hey, thats my opinion. Crossing fingers on Tron.
Oh, bull. I, for one, appreciate the thorough review, Drew. As long as there’s enough content to support the length (as there is here), I prefer an in-depth analysis. The fault is yours, Aaron.
@FLYNN: LEGACY – Agreed. I have a hard time keeping interest with a lot of literature, but with this I was hanging on every word, to the very end. Thanks for the review.
“At the age of 12, I was living in Chattanooga, Tennessee, and I felt like I was a million miles from all the things that I was interested in.”
HA! Me too! I know your pain all too well.
Drew, I’m having a tough time understanding your review being construed as so negative because it seems so familiar. The reasons that you point out for Tron Legacy being disappointing are the exact same criticisms that you had against Avatar in your similarly titled review “Cameron’s ‘Avatar’ delivers, transports, delights” this same time last year. I’m curious why the “tin-eared” delivery of dialogue was acceptable and forgiven in the Cameron-directed film but viewed as a failure in this film? Why were the “lifts from other films” so marring on Tron: Legacy’s record yet unmentioned for Avatar? In fact, you draw comparisons to Star Wars in your Avatar review as well, and view it as a positive connection. The actors felt a whole lot like furniture in Avatar as well but they seemed to elicit a glowing emotional response from you. I guess I’m just wondering if you were in the same mood and mindspace that you were in while viewing Tron Legacy back when you were viewing Avatar if it would have received a similar “disappointed” review? After reading your Avatar review I wondered if you and I saw the same film, and after reading this one as well I wondered the same thing…
That’s interesting you say that because what made me give myself over to Tron:Legacy is the style and aesthetic of it. I find your criticisms to be correct in many respects but not entirely fair, as Troy points out. Either way, I thought the acting was spot-on for the most part, mostly better than Avatar and I actually didn’t think of any sort of Star Wars reference (although, isn’t everything a SW reference with modern sci-fi films? Maybe that’s why I was possibly desensitized and found it not worth referencing).
Overall, I think Troy makes a great case for why your review here compares so oddly inconsistent with your Avatar review. And if all it takes is one emotional attachment to swing the entire movie over and shine positive light on all that was actually wrong with it, then I can’t say your review here for Tron fares much better.
Seemed like a fair review, actually.
why do I get the feeling that I am going to have a total blast with this film. Everytime you bemoan a film for being visually dazzling, yet empty inside I find it to be the opposite. Your glowing review of Avatar proves my point which in my mind was very lackluster in the story and acting department. Have you seen that film lately?
It makes me laugh hard how it seems all Tron Legacy Fanboys all across the Internet are Cameron/Avatar Haters…That’s why Tron Legacy will bomb because it’s basically empty self-centered geek crapfest full of oneself with no substance and no appealing but shiny Fluo lights in 3D to entertain.
Avatar wins. Tron Legacy loses. Period.
Both films are visually appealing with flat plotlines. And why? Because both films are meant to dazzle with style and effects, both films are action-based. Story comes in second or third or maybe even fourth. They aren’t dramas, they’re sci-fi action flicks.
In my opinion (yes, mine), Tron was better overall as I really like the slick stylings of it. In other words, I would rather watch Tron again than Avatar again, hands down. Just my preference of what I like. Avatar was better at 3D but I feel like the story tried too hard and while Tron doesn’t fare a ton better, it doesn’t try as hard and be too preachy or in-your-face.
Weird to think that we saw “Tron” in the same theater. FWIW, Mom’s is still there.
Yeah – I saw it the last time I was in that part of town.
What’s really disappointing about this is that the whole process began with John Lasseter’s observation that the original Tron was visually stunning but had a crappy story. I remember this quote from a JHM story about comic con: “John was quite taken with the look of “TRON” (as well as — of course — that film’s use of computer animation). But as for that movie’s storyline … Lasseter wasn’t really a fan. He felt that Lisberger had missed some obvious opportunities to create a truly compelling piece of entertainment. Something that would have touched an audience’s emotions as it dazzled their eyes.” That the same thing may have been allowed to happen again is a real embarrassment.
Thanks for the review, Drew. I was reminded of your King Kong review from 2005, with Jimmy The Cabin Boy. Something unnecessary for no payoff. I worried about Tron: Legacy when they posted a seemingly pointless conversation between two people talking for several minutes in a car. Why is this so dull? There are plenty of movies with great scenes of two people talking in a car. Sin City, Pulp Fiction, Airplane, Matrix 2, even Speed Racer set up two people talking in a car in a more interesting way.
Steven Spielberg’s War Of The Worlds. Best stunning dialogue scene in a car of the last decade.
Another great scene in a car is in Kung Fu Hustle.
I never saw Tron until about six months agao on DVD, and while it’s an amusing look back at primitive, Pac-Man era CGI, *as a movie*, it pretty much sucks. I have no interest in the sequel despite the eye candy.
You wrote for AICN? Wow. I didn’t think they had any good writers over there, but you’re a helluva a writer. Good review. A little disjointed, but good nonetheless. Thanks.
“I am so tired of watching films in which people chase around some magical item that will “destroy the world” while other people chase them around. I think the stakes in these movies are just horseshit.”
… like La Fin Absolue du Monde???
I don’t understand how you don’t consider the plot device of YOUR film a “magical item” when it clearly is, whether it destroys the world or a single person.
And I’m not angry, I’m challenging your opinion.
But you’re right, I shouldn’t compare Cigarette Burns with Tron Legacy. I guess it’s fun to make false assumptions when you’re angry, isn’t it?
I haven’t seen Cigarette Burns but according to Wikipedia:
“He is hired by an old cinephile, Mr. Bellinger (Udo Kier) to find the only existing print of an elusive thirty-year old movie, La Fin Absolue du Monde (French: The Absolute End of the World), which supposedly sparked a homicidal riot during its premiere at the Sitges Film Festival after which it was destroyed. The episode follows Kirby as he pursues a series of clues that lead him inexorably towards a horrific and bloody conclusion.”
Sounds like the same “chase something and stuff happens” thing you’re talking about here. If you want to get super granular that it’s got to be something that is going to end the world then that’s a bit grasping as it is still the same notion of chasing something of value with things happening along the way. Just my opinion.
Excellent review!!! As someone who saw TRON at age 21 and didn’t much care for it — and thus got a lot of grief my friends who did — I’ve been getting so sick of all of the recent hype for the sequel (so much of which implied the original movie was great) and was hoping at least one reviewer would have an intelligent review of why the original and the new one (presumably) are not that good. I say presumably because I knew it was witten by the highly overrated Kitsis/Horowitz. Although one can’t help wonder if they learned their horrible tricks from the even more overrated Damon Lindelof, considering his other even more overrated writing duo pulled some of the same “you’re going to have to wait for the next sequel to get even a halfway complete story” BS with the Star Trek reboot (which I am one of the small but vital minority of people who didn’t like it).
I’d never heard of you before, Drew, but I’m going to be reading your reviews from now on. Well done, sir!
“critics should hang themselves, because they’re not skilled enough to make anything of their own.” This is the strangest argument, like you have to be a professional chef to know whether you like the taste of something. But you’re wrong anyway. Drew, like a few other critics, has a screenplay or two under his belt. Ever heard of Roger Ebert? He wrote one of the great cult films of the 20th century.
Personally, the most I expect out of Tron: Legacy is a feature-length music video. I just don’t know whether it will be worth feature film prices.
Bummer to see your reaction but still planning to see and decide for myself.
Question though: when you reference the IMAX version are you talking about full-IMAX or the IMAX digital presentations in AMC Theatres? In other words is there full format work here like Nolan did in Dark Knight or not?
Hi Drew! So I wanted to see what you thought of Harry’s review over at your old home, AICN? He was pretty positive about the film, and you definitely had a different take on it.
Have you guys had a chance to discuss amongst yourselves ala “At The Movies?” Just curious to see what you thought of his take :).