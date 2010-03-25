Sarah Palin’s Alaska series ends up on TLC

Sarah Palin and Mark Burnett’s Alaska series has finally found a home on TLC.

The acquisition of the aggressively shopped project was finally announced by Discovery Communications on Thursday (March 25).

Tentatively titled “Sarah Palin’s Alaska,” the eight-part documentary series will, as one might guess, focus on Sarah Palin and on Alaska.

“Discovery Communications is so excited to help Sarah Palin tell the story of Alaska, and to have a great documentary filmmaker in Mark Burnett helping to reveal Alaska’s powerful beauty as it has never been filmed, and as told by one of the state’s proudest daughters,” states Peter Liguori, Chief Operating Officer, Discovery Communications.

Palin and Burnett had originally pitched the series to the major networks and then to an assortment of cable networks, with A&E and the Discovery family ending up as the finalists. The deal reunites Burnett with the company for which he produced “Eco-Challenge” back in the late ’90s. And for Palin, it’s a reunion with a cable network she has occasionally watched.

“Our family enjoys Discovery’s networks,” the former Alaska governor says in a statement. “I look forward to working with Mark to bring the wonder and majesty of Alaska to all Americans.”

Does “all Americans” mean only Real Americans?

Adds Burnett, “”With a dynamic personality that has captivated millions, I can’t think of anyone more compelling than Sarah Palin to tell the story of Alaska. I’m thrilled to reunite with Discovery on this project, which brings together one of the most fascinating figures of our time with one of the most wondrous places on earth.”

To put Sarah Palin in proper context at TLC, the network’s other recent press releases have included the pick-up of “Say Yes to the Dress: Atlanta,” a special about the building of a giant Rice Krispie Treat, new episodes of “Little People, Big World” and the genre-bending “Little Chocolatiers.”