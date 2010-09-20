Showtime renews ‘Weeds,’ ‘The Big C’

Just weeks after both Monday comedies premiered to robust ratings, “Weeds” and “The Big C” have been renewed by Showtime.

The premium cable network announced on Monday (Sept. 20) that the seventh season of “Weeds” and the second season of “The Big C” will both premiere in 2011.

“The unprecedented viewership for both ‘The Big C’ and ‘Weeds’ proves that audiences love these shows as much as we do,” states President of Entertainment David Nevins. “There are definitely more comedic adventures in store for these fascinating, complex women. For six seasons, we”ve happily traveled along with Nancy Botwin and we”re equally as excited to follow Laura Linney and ‘The Big C’ team as they chart Cathy”s unique journey through such a provocative and personal subject as cancer. We”re thrilled that these two signature shows will be returning to the network in 2011.”

Last month’s premiere of “The Big C” was watched by 6.5 million viewers across various platforms and various viewing opportunities, which Showtime calls its highest-rated original series premiere in 8 years. As for “Weeds,” the the sixth season premiere drew over 6 million viewers, again factoring in all platforms and air-times, a record premiere for the series.

“The Big C” was created by Darlene Hunt and stars Laura Linney as a woman who has a very peculiar approach to her diagnosis of terminal cancer. Oliver Platt and John Benjamin Hicks co-star with Gabourey Sidibe leading a guest star roster that also includes Idris Elba, Cynthia Nixon, Brian Cox and Liam Neeson.

As for “Weeds,” the Botwins have spent this season on the lam after the shocking end to Season 5. In addition to regular stars like Mary-Louise Parker, Alexander Gould and Justin Kirk, guest stars for this season include Richard Dreyfuss, Linda Hamilton, Mark Paul Gosselaar and Jennifer Jason Leigh.