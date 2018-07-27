Before Simon Pegg fulfilled every nerd’s dream by starring in both Star Wars and Star Trek, he was on Spaced, a justly-beloved British sitcom that premiered in September 1999. That was only a few months after the release of The Phantom Menace, which featured prominently in the Edgar Wright-directed show. When a child tries to buy a Jar Jar Binks doll at the store he works at, Pegg’s character scolds him for not being “there at the beginning. You don’t know how good it was! How important! This is it for you! This jumped-up firework display of a toy advert! People like you make me sick! What’s wrong with you?!” Later, he says Jar Jar makes the Ewoks look like “f*cking Shaft.”
Nearly 20 years later, Pegg has some regrets about his comments.
“I feel so ashamed of the fact that there was a victim, a human victim in that,” the Mission: Impossible — Fallout star told NowThis. Ahmed Best, who played the polarizing Gungan, recently admitted that he considered committing suicide following the intense backlash to Jar Jar, including death threats.
“I think most people were regarding Jar Jar Binks like he was a real creature. And wailing on him for being annoying, or whatever, or not liking him. But there was a person behind that. And I read that and just thought, ‘I’m one of those people.’ It makes me feel awful.”
He also came to the defense of The Last Jedi‘s Kelly Marie Tran, who deleted her Instagram photos following a barrage of racist and sexist comments from so-called fans. “I feel sorry for Kelly Marie Tran,” he said. “Because she was just in a film — a fucking film, that’s all it is. None of it matters, none of it.”
Who’s to blame for all this toxic fandom? The gunner on the Star Destroyer.
Yeah, real people worked on Jar Jar, but it’s way, way different to slag on an animated character with a terrible accent than it is to send a bunch of racial slurs to an actress.
Last I checked, the actor that played Jar Jar doesn’t show his face. So the fact that he dealt with that is pretty bad. However, if most people didn’t know my face, why would I care? Call my an a-hole, but if people hated a character I voiced that much, Id just laugh at how butthurt a bunch of man-childs got over a feature length toy commercial.
That’s the risk you take when you accept ANY role. People don’t have to like every single character created or support every bad idea. I agree that personally attacking an actor for a role is not warranted, but a fictional character? Come on. One is real and the other is fictional and if you can’t tell the difference you need professional help. The CHARACTER of Jar Jar Binks was awful and rightfully mocked. The guy who PLAYED Jar Jar Binks (who’s name I do not know or care to find out) can live his life in anonymity and choose his next role a bit more carefully. Or not, He made a ton of money off the franchise, so while he may have had a rough go for a while, he had plenty of resources to help him through.
Again, know the difference between fictional and real, and sometimes people have terrible ideas and the only way they learn from them is feedback. It’s part of the growing process.
PS: Methinks Mr. Pegg is trying for the trifecta and score a role in a Star Wars film and is doing a little PR and damage control.
He already had one. He was in ep 7.
PPS: Ok, I looked him up. Fun fact: he wrote songs for the film “2001 Maniacs: Field of Screams”. I’d be more embarrassed by that.