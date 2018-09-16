Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

On Friday, Solo: A Star Wars Story became available for digital purchase ahead of its release on physical media like DVD and Blu-ray, which happens on Tuesday, September 25th. To tease audiences about the latest (and possibly last) standalone Star Wars story, Disney released a brief deleted scene from the film involving Han Solo (Alden Ehrenreich) and Chewbacca (Joonas Suotamo) getting into an impromptu snowball fight. It turns out that, as Ehrenreich revealed in a previous interview of the summer, the scene in question was concocted by the movie’s fired directors, Phil Lord and Christopher Miller.

In the scene itself, Han and Chewie are following Beckett (Woody Harrelson) on the snow planet where they botch the job for Dryden Vos (Paul Bettany). Without provocation, the two younger team members begin hurling snowballs at one another while the older Beckett looks on. After a beat, the latter shouts at the two to stop and gestures for them to continue, but not before Han gets a final snowball in.

Speaking with Disney in May, Ehrenreich credited Harrelson’s enjoyable attitude on set with sparking a few snowball fights among the crew and cast members while waiting for the right lighting conditions:

“We had to get the light right all day, so it was kind of this funny experience of waiting around and just hanging out on top of this beautiful mountain. And Woody, being Woody, started throwing snowballs at people, and so we ended up having quite a big snowball fight.”

Collider noted that the scene in question was shot by Lord and Miller, who were later fired by LucasFilm over “creative differences.”

(Via Collider and Disney)