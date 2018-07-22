Sony Pictures

Marvel Studios may not have been an active presence at this year’s San Diego Comic-Con, but that doesn’t mean that Marvel properties weren’t well-represented elsewhere. For example, when Sony Pictures took the stage in Hall H on Saturday, Marvel’s Spider-Man: Homecoming partner offered up some new footage and details from its upcoming standalone films, Venom and Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse. The latter was especially interesting since, aside from having known cast members Shameik Moore, Jake Johnson and Hailee Steinfeld on hand, it announced some new additions to the mix.

According to Entertainment Weekly, the upcoming animated feature will also include the vocal talents of Kimiko Glenn, Nicolas Cage and John Mulaney, and they’re all playing different versions of the web-slinging superhero from the disparate dimensions that collide in the movie. Glenn is Peni Parker, “a teenage girl with a robot named SP//dr,” while Cage will bring to life the darkly comic Spider-Man Noir, who sounds like Spider-Verse‘s take on DC’s Batman. As for Mulaney, the comedian known for everything from his and Nick Kroll’s Oh Hello characters to his work on Saturday Night Live, he’s playing Spider-Ham.

Yes, that’s right. Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse is going to include the Marvel Comics fan-favorite Peter Porker, a pig from another dimension where, en lieu of the human Peter Parker (whom Johnson plays in the film), he becomes the famous wall crawler. As producer Phil Lord explained to the crowd, “The Spider-Verse is basically all of these alternate ways of telling this story and all these different people that experience it. The thought of this movie was, what if those different stories intersect? How would it shake them up? What would happen if these people met?”

(Via Entertainment Weekly)