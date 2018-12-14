MARVEL

[Spoilers for Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse below]

The super fun Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse is full of easter eggs (spider eggs?) for comic book fans, from the introduction of Spider-Ham to the post-credits scene involving the voice of a hunky Star Wars actor. One of the best comes early in the film, when Miles Morales (voiced by Shameik Moore) goes to visit his Uncle Aaron (Mahershala Ali); as noted by Comic Book Resource, “As the two joke around and reveal the tight-knit bond between them, a television can be seen playing an episode of Community.” It’s the episode from season two, “Anthropology 101,” which begins with Troy Barnes wearing Spider-Man pajamas, a reference to the then-ongoing fan campaign to get Donald Glover to play the friendly neighborhood web-slinger in The Amazing Spider-Man.

It didn’t work (probably for the best!), but Glover did appear in Spider-Man: Homecoming, and he voiced Miles Morales in Ultimate Spider-Man. And now he’s in Into the Spider-Verse, sort of, which is arguably the best Spider-Man movie yet. It’s also not the first Community nod in a Marvel movie: Danny Pudi (Abed) and Jim Rash (Dean Pelton) made Marvel Cinematic Universe cameos at the behest of directors Anthony and Joe Russo, and even Captain Marvel herself, Brie Larson (Rachel), was a Greendale Community College student.

Still waiting on that second half of #SixSeasonsAndAMovie, btw.

(Via Comic Book Resource)